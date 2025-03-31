Berry Global, Yoyo Grocery, and Citeo partnered with Le Forgone Utilize Reusable and Refillable Packaging

Berry Global Expands Refill Deoderant Line, Yoyo Grocery Offers Reusable Bag System, and Citeo with Le Forgone Launch Reusable Bottle for Milk

See a few examples of reusable and refillable packaging innovations from Berry Global, Yoyo Grocery, and Citeo partnered with Le Forgone from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Mar 31, 2025
Berry’s CleanStream PCR PP technology enables the production of these packs with up to 100% recycled content.
Image provided by ThePackHub.

These innovations demonstrate significant progress in reusable packaging, contributing to waste reduction and circular economy practices. They highlight the growing trend of businesses working delivering commercially viable refill and reusable packaging.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Berry Global's Refillable Stick Packaging Expands with Smaller Sizes 

Berry Global has expanded its Exclusive Stick and Refill range by introducing smaller 15ml, 20ml, and 25ml sizes, catering to the growing market for deodorants and solid formula face and body care products. Designed to meet convenience and sustainability needs, these refillable packaging options support beauty and personal care brands in reducing waste while maintaining aesthetics. The sticks are constructed from mono-material polypropylene (PP), facilitating easier recycling where appropriate infrastructure exists. Additionally, they can be manufactured using post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic. The refill stick provides a weight reduction of approximately 11.5g compared to the original, contributing to material efficiency and waste minimization. Berry’s CleanStream PCR PP technology enables the production of these packs with up to 100% recycled content, ensuring suitability for contact-sensitive applications. This aligns with circular economy principles by promoting reuse and recycling at the product’s end of life. 

Customers receive their orders in these reusable bags, which can be returned via a prepaid envelope for professional cleaning and reuse.Customers receive their orders in these reusable bags, which can be returned via a prepaid envelope for professional cleaning and reuse.Image provided by ThePackHub.

Pelv 2025
PMMI News
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025: The Premier Packaging & Processing Event Returns — Registration Now Open!
Join 35,000 industry professionals from 40+ markets to explore cutting-edge innovations, network with leaders, and gain exclusive industry insights—all in one place.
Lipton2 Web
Digital Transformation
Lipton’s ‘Phygital’ Journey: ‘From Leaf to Life’
Reusable/Returnable
Berry Global, Yoyo Grocery, and Citeo partnered with Le Forgone Utilize Reusable and Refillable Packaging
Beverage Cans Getty Image
Beverage
How OEMs Can Enhance Beverage Packaging Equipment Needs
Simplify robotics projects
Take control of your automation journey. Learn how to reduce risks and drive success in packaging robotics.
Read More
Simplify robotics projects
The road ahead for CPGs in 2025 and beyond—Packaging World editors review key findings from a survey of 88 brand owners, CPG, and FMCG readers.
Download Now
