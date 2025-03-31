Berry Global, Yoyo Grocery, and Citeo partnered with Le Forgone Utilize Reusable and Refillable Packaging

Berry’s CleanStream PCR PP technology enables the production of these packs with up to 100% recycled content.

These innovations demonstrate significant progress in reusable packaging, contributing to waste reduction and circular economy practices. They highlight the growing trend of businesses working delivering commercially viable refill and reusable packaging.

Berry Global's Refillable Stick Packaging Expands with Smaller Sizes

Berry Global has expanded its Exclusive Stick and Refill range by introducing smaller 15ml, 20ml, and 25ml sizes, catering to the growing market for deodorants and solid formula face and body care products. Designed to meet convenience and sustainability needs, these refillable packaging options support beauty and personal care brands in reducing waste while maintaining aesthetics. The sticks are constructed from mono-material polypropylene (PP), facilitating easier recycling where appropriate infrastructure exists. Additionally, they can be manufactured using post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic. The refill stick provides a weight reduction of approximately 11.5g compared to the original, contributing to material efficiency and waste minimization. Berry’s CleanStream PCR PP technology enables the production of these packs with up to 100% recycled content, ensuring suitability for contact-sensitive applications. This aligns with circular economy principles by promoting reuse and recycling at the product’s end of life.