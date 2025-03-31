Berry Global, Yoyo Grocery, and Citeo partnered with Le Forgone Utilize Reusable and Refillable Packaging

These innovations demonstrate significant progress in reusable packaging, contributing to waste reduction and circular economy practices. They highlight the growing trend of businesses working delivering commercially viable refill and reusable packaging.
Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.
Berry Global's Refillable Stick Packaging Expands with Smaller Sizes
Berry Global has expanded its Exclusive Stick and Refill range by introducing smaller 15ml, 20ml, and 25ml sizes, catering to the growing market for deodorants and solid formula face and body care products. Designed to meet convenience and sustainability needs, these refillable packaging options support beauty and personal care brands in reducing waste while maintaining aesthetics. The sticks are constructed from mono-material polypropylene (PP), facilitating easier recycling where appropriate infrastructure exists. Additionally, they can be manufactured using post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic. The refill stick provides a weight reduction of approximately 11.5g compared to the original, contributing to material efficiency and waste minimization. Berry’s CleanStream PCR PP technology enables the production of these packs with up to 100% recycled content, ensuring suitability for contact-sensitive applications. This aligns with circular economy principles by promoting reuse and recycling at the product’s end of life.
Yoyo Grocery Offers Reusable Bag System for Refills
Yoyo Grocery Co offers an online refill service that reduces packaging waste by using reusable HDPE bags for delivering food and household essentials. Customers receive their orders in these reusable bags, which can be returned via a prepaid envelope for professional cleaning and reuse. The company sources organic and natural products, operates with a Five Star Food Hygiene rating, and is Organic Certified. Deliveries are made nationwide via Royal Mail and locally using push bikes, with an option for in-store collection. Yoyo Grocery Co operates a closed-loop system with suppliers wherever possible, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability. While its HDPE bags are currently delivered in cardboard boxes, the company is working on further improvements to its packaging system. By encouraging customers to participate in reuse, Yoyo Grocery Co aims to demonstrate how refillable solutions can contribute to reducing packaging waste daily.
Citeo and Le Forgone Launch Standardized Reusable Bottle for Sterilized Milk
Citeo and Le Fourgon have launched a standardized reusable glass milk bottle under the “R-Coeur” initiative, aimed at making reuse more accessible across brands. The bottles will initially be available in the Nord and Grand-Est regions, with plans to expand nationally by 2025. Le Fourgon, a company specializing in returnable packaging, will distribute 35,000 reusable glass bottles of Lait Prairies du Boulonnais via home delivery. The rollout will later include juices and soups, reinforcing a shift towards reusable packaging. Citeo, working with glass manufacturers O-I France and Verallia, has designed the R-Coeur range to standardize reusable packaging and improve consumer recognition. By 2026, additional R-Coeur packaging will be introduced, covering categories like vegetables and beer. This initiative aligns with Citeo’s broader efforts to promote circular economy solutions, including a nationwide campaign encouraging reuse practices.
