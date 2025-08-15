Brands and co-packers need to work in synch now more than ever before.

What if the co-packers winning the most lucrative contracts in 2025 aren’t necessarily the ones with the lowest prices, fastest turnarounds, or largest facilities? Imagine a world in which the real winners may be those who have mastered capabilities that many manufacturers still do not view as strategic priorities.

That world is happening now.

For decades, the focus for consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands working with external manufacturers has been cutting costs and avoiding major capital investments. That transactional mindset is giving way to something more complex.

Supply chain volatility, sustainability mandates, and shorter product cycles are pushing brands to reevaluate what they really need in a partner. Put simply, brands now expect much more than efficient order execution.

Brands are looking for co-packers who can help them innovate, protect brand integrity, and strengthen resilience in a rapidly shifting market.

1. Make operational agility your new mantra

Without a doubt, agility in your operation is one of the most critical differentiators between you and your external manufacturing competitors. Speed, adaptability, and flexibility have become key survival skills for co-man and co-packer operations. When a new ingredient trend drives sudden demand or seasonal peaks compress timelines, brands need partners who can adapt without compromising quality.

This means maintaining surge capacity, offering smaller minimum runs to test new markets, and providing faster line changeovers. Mid-sized brands, in particular, want confidence that they will not be deprioritized when larger clients request more capacity.