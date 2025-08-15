Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas this September
Experience a breakthrough in packaging & processing and transform your business with solutions from 2,300 suppliers spanning all industries.

What CPGs Want from Co-Packers Now

Brands are demanding partners who can scale with speed, protect integrity, and align with sustainability goals. The co-packers who deliver will set themselves apart.

Joseph Derr
Aug 15, 2025
Brands and co-packers need to work in synch now more than ever before.
Brands and co-packers need to work in synch now more than ever before.
Getty Images

What if the co-packers winning the most lucrative contracts in 2025 aren’t necessarily the ones with the lowest prices, fastest turnarounds, or largest facilities? Imagine a world in which the real winners may be those who have mastered capabilities that many manufacturers still do not view as strategic priorities.

That world is happening now. 

For decades, the focus for consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands working with external manufacturers has been cutting costs and avoiding major capital investments. That transactional mindset is giving way to something more complex. 

Supply chain volatility, sustainability mandates, and shorter product cycles are pushing brands to reevaluate what they really need in a partner. Put simply, brands now expect much more than efficient order execution. 

Brands are looking for co-packers who can help them innovate, protect brand integrity, and strengthen resilience in a rapidly shifting market.

1. Make operational agility your new mantra

Without a doubt, agility in your operation is one of the most critical differentiators between you and your external manufacturing competitors. Speed, adaptability, and flexibility have become key survival skills for co-man and co-packer operations. When a new ingredient trend drives sudden demand or seasonal peaks compress timelines, brands need partners who can adapt without compromising quality. 

This means maintaining surge capacity, offering smaller minimum runs to test new markets, and providing faster line changeovers. Mid-sized brands, in particular, want confidence that they will not be deprioritized when larger clients request more capacity. 

Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Recommended
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Recommended
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Related Stories
Ken McGuire
Workforce
When is the Right Time to Hire In-house Packaging Expertise?
Nick Novy, founder and CEO of Korpack.
Contract packaging
How Korpack Wins on Speed and Smarts
Jim Longo, owner and founder, has led Diversified Chemical Products to grow sixfold over two decades.
Contract packaging
Co-man’s Ribbon Blender Boosts Output for Chemicals
The Small CPG Brand’s Guide to Co-Manufacturing and Co-Packing
Sponsor Content
The Small CPG Brand’s Guide to Co-Manufacturing and Co-Packing
Machinery Basics
View More »
Vffs Bagging Equipment
Form/fill/seal - vertical
What Can You Package on a Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Machine?
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Cartoning
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
View More »
Top Stories
INC Chair Ambassador Luis Vayas Valdivieso closed the Geneva session of INC-5.2 after nearly two weeks of negotiations ended without consensus on a global plastics treaty.
Sustainable Packaging
Global Plastics Treaty Talks End Without Consensus
Negotiators in Geneva wrapped up INC-5.2 without consensus on a global plastics treaty, leaving industry, NGOs, and governments urging compromise but pointing to progress that could guide the next round of talks.
(l. to r.) Jeffrey Fielkow, CEO of the Circular Action Alliance (CAA), and Matt Reynolds, editor, Packaging World magazine
Sustainable Packaging
From Registration to Reporting: EPR Gets Real
Brands and co-packers need to work in synch now more than ever before.
Contract packaging
What CPGs Want from Co-Packers Now
Screenshot 2025 08 10 At 3 07 40 Pm
Sustainability
Survey: Cost Tops List of Biggest Barriers to Sustainable Packaging
Stutz Packing: How a Co-Packer Rolled Out ERP — Without the Chaos
Sponsor Content
Stutz Packing: How a Co-Packer Rolled Out ERP — Without the Chaos
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
The road ahead for CPGs in 2025 and beyond—<i>Packaging World</i> editors review key findings from a survey of 88 brand owners, CPG, and FMCG readers.
Download Now
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Break out of the ordinary: see what’s new in packaging & processing!
At PACK EXPO Las Vegas, you’ll see machinery in action and new tech from 2,300 suppliers, collaborate with experts and explore transformative solutions. Join us this September to experience a breakthrough in packaging and processing.
REGISTER NOW AND SAVE
Break out of the ordinary: see what’s new in packaging & processing!
Products
Wrap Around Laterale (1)
Wrap Around Case Packer
CT Pack's fully automatic, high-speed Wrap Around Case Packer forms, wraps, and seals cases around product bundles, providing a flexible solution to optimize tertiary packaging.
Serpa to Launch DP260 Drop Packer at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Setting a New Benchmark in Case Packing Technology
Motion Controls Robotics, Inc. Unveils Online Quoting Platform for Robotic Palletizing Systems
More Products
In Print
Packaging World September 2025
September 2025
Packaging World July/Aug 2025
July/Aug 2025
Packaging World May/Jun 2025
May/Jun 2025
Packaging World Craft Brew 2025
Craft Brew 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
1133 Pw Cartoning
Cartoning
Researched List: Fast Changeover Cartoning Equipment
Pmg Power Processing
Trends
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Filling Capping Ebook 2025
Filling, Capping & Closing
Master Filling & Capping Equipment Selection
Pw Mono Material Barrier Puches Hero
Recycling
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
View More »