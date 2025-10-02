Explore PACK EXPO insights here
Discover a taste of the PACK EXPO highlights, live from the show floor!

Mars Launches Mono-Material Pouch for Pet Food, Mopack Introduces Recycled Shrink Flim, and Catarina Café e Amor's Recyclable Coffee Pouch

See a few examples of recyclable packaging from Mars, Mopack, and Catarina Café e Amor from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Oct 2, 2025
This packaging, made from polypropylene (PP), is reported to reduce the carbon footprint of the previous format by 46%.
This packaging, made from polypropylene (PP), is reported to reduce the carbon footprint of the previous format by 46%.
ThePackHub

These initiatives highlight the ongoing efforts to innovate within packaging and recycling, helping industries to reduce their environmental impact and move closer to a sustainable, circular economy.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here

Mars introduces recyclable mono-material pouch for wet pet food 

Mars, headquartered in McLean, Virginia, USA, has introduced a recyclable mono-material pouch for its Whiskas pet food range in the United Kingdom and Germany. This packaging, made from polypropylene (PP), is reported to reduce the carbon footprint of the previous format by 46%. The innovation moves away from conventional multi-material pouches, which typically combine plastic and aluminium and are often difficult to recycle due to the inseparability of their components. The mono-material solution is designed to be compatible with current or emerging recycling systems in both launch markets. The pouch material includes heat-resistant properties that enable it to withstand high-temperature sterilization processes, a critical requirement for maintaining the shelf life and safety of wet pet food products. The format has initially been applied to the Whiskas Tasty Mix Country Collection 12 Pack and is now available via all major retailers in the UK and through Rewe in Germany. Mars has not yet confirmed a broader rollout or application across other product lines or regions. 

. Both films are certified to GRS 4.0 (Global Recycled Standard) and carry the Interzero “Made for Recycling” label.. Both films are certified to GRS 4.0 (Global Recycled Standard) and carry the Interzero “Made for Recycling” label.ThePackHub

Companies in this article
Mars Inc.
Fill out the form below to request more information about Mars Launches Mono-Material Pouch for Pet Food, Mopack Introduces Recycled Shrink Flim, and Catarina Café e Amor's Recyclable Coffee Pouch
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Recommended
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Related Stories
Image006
Recycling
APR Unveils New Tool for Full Packaging Recyclability Assessment at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Through the Line: Packaging and Processing
Recycling
Through the Line Podcast: Danone's Insight to PCR at Packaging Recycling Summit
Rt8jlt8o 720
Recycling
ZeCycle Closed Loop System
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Machinery Basics
View More »
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Filling/capping, liquid & viscous
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Vffs Bagging Equipment
Form/fill/seal - vertical
What Can You Package on a Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Machine?
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Cartoning
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
View More »
Top Stories
Students
PMMI News
Winners Revealed From the 2025 Amazing Packaging Race at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Team seven, comprised of Joseph Delaughter (Clemson University), Kirkley Fallaw (Clemson University), Landry Feldman (Rochester Institute of Technology), Kyle Feng (California Polytechnic State University), and Ray Flannagan (Virginia Tech) brought home first prize in the adrenaline-pumping competition of speed and strategy at PACK EXPO Las Vegas.
Pelv
PMMI News
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Marks 30 Years with a Record-Breaking Scale, Spotlighting Solutions for Today’s Biggest Challenges and Future Opportunities
Ho4 R4 B Oh 720
Strapping
Robotic Infeed De-Strapping System
This packaging, made from polypropylene (PP), is reported to reduce the carbon footprint of the previous format by 46%.
Recycling
Mars, Mopack, and Catarina Café e Amor Design Packaging for Recyclability
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Conveyor setup secrets from top CPG manufacturers
7 proven steps to eliminate downtime and boost packaging line efficiency. Free expert playbook reveals maintenance, sequencing, and handling strategies.
Read More
Conveyor setup secrets from top CPG manufacturers
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
The road ahead for CPGs in 2025 and beyond—Packaging World editors review key findings from a survey of 88 brand owners, CPG, and FMCG readers.
Download Now
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Products
Eriez Xrp 360 Xl
X-ray Inspection Systems
The Eriez SenseGuard X-ray Systems use AI-enhanced high-definition imaging to detect metallic and nonmetallic contaminants, providing precision, safety, and compliance.
Generative AI Assistant
Barrier coating for recyclable flexible packaging
More Products
In Print
Packaging World October 2025
October 2025
Packaging World PELV Showcase 2025
PELV Showcase 2025
Packaging World September 2025
September 2025
Packaging World July/Aug 2025
July/Aug 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Enticement Images Imu 300x250 Pw Coveying Feeding Ebook 2025
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
Conveying, Feeding & Inserting e-book
1133 Pw Cartoning
Cartoning
Researched List: Fast Changeover Cartoning Equipment
Pmg Power Processing
Trends
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Filling Capping Ebook 2025
Filling, Capping & Closing
Master Filling & Capping Equipment Selection
View More »