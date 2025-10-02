Mars Launches Mono-Material Pouch for Pet Food, Mopack Introduces Recycled Shrink Flim, and Catarina Café e Amor's Recyclable Coffee Pouch

This packaging, made from polypropylene (PP), is reported to reduce the carbon footprint of the previous format by 46%.

These initiatives highlight the ongoing efforts to innovate within packaging and recycling, helping industries to reduce their environmental impact and move closer to a sustainable, circular economy.

Mars introduces recyclable mono-material pouch for wet pet food

Mars, headquartered in McLean, Virginia, USA, has introduced a recyclable mono-material pouch for its Whiskas pet food range in the United Kingdom and Germany. This packaging, made from polypropylene (PP), is reported to reduce the carbon footprint of the previous format by 46%. The innovation moves away from conventional multi-material pouches, which typically combine plastic and aluminium and are often difficult to recycle due to the inseparability of their components. The mono-material solution is designed to be compatible with current or emerging recycling systems in both launch markets. The pouch material includes heat-resistant properties that enable it to withstand high-temperature sterilization processes, a critical requirement for maintaining the shelf life and safety of wet pet food products. The format has initially been applied to the Whiskas Tasty Mix Country Collection 12 Pack and is now available via all major retailers in the UK and through Rewe in Germany. Mars has not yet confirmed a broader rollout or application across other product lines or regions.