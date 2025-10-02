Mars Launches Mono-Material Pouch for Pet Food, Mopack Introduces Recycled Shrink Flim, and Catarina Café e Amor's Recyclable Coffee Pouch

These initiatives highlight the ongoing efforts to innovate within packaging and recycling, helping industries to reduce their environmental impact and move closer to a sustainable, circular economy.
Mars introduces recyclable mono-material pouch for wet pet food
Mars, headquartered in McLean, Virginia, USA, has introduced a recyclable mono-material pouch for its Whiskas pet food range in the United Kingdom and Germany. This packaging, made from polypropylene (PP), is reported to reduce the carbon footprint of the previous format by 46%. The innovation moves away from conventional multi-material pouches, which typically combine plastic and aluminium and are often difficult to recycle due to the inseparability of their components. The mono-material solution is designed to be compatible with current or emerging recycling systems in both launch markets. The pouch material includes heat-resistant properties that enable it to withstand high-temperature sterilization processes, a critical requirement for maintaining the shelf life and safety of wet pet food products. The format has initially been applied to the Whiskas Tasty Mix Country Collection 12 Pack and is now available via all major retailers in the UK and through Rewe in Germany. Mars has not yet confirmed a broader rollout or application across other product lines or regions.
Chemically recycled shrink films from Mopack approved for direct food contact
Mopack, based in Germany, has introduced the eco+35 range of polyolefin fine shrink films containing 35% chemically recycled post-consumer recyclate (PCR), with official Dekra approval for direct food contact. The two film variants, MO1eco+35 and MO4eco+35, meet the requirements of Regulation (EU) No. 10/2011, confirmed through comprehensive testing, including global migration, metal migration, sensory assessment, primary aromatic amines, and non-intentionally added substances (NIAS) screening. Results showed catalyst residues and heavy metals well below legal thresholds. Chemical recycling ensures recyclate is purified and repolymerized at the molecular level, resulting in a homogeneous material with stable shrink performance, transparency, neutral odor, and consistent machinability comparable to virgin films. Dekra-approved chemically recycled PCR films for food packaging remain uncommon, making this certification significant for food and beverage manufacturers seeking documented safety. The eco+35 series also aligns with forthcoming EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) requirements, which are expected to mandate up to 35% PCR content in certain packaging types. Both films are certified to GRS 4.0 (Global Recycled Standard) and carry the Interzero “Made for Recycling” label, demonstrating traceable sourcing and recyclability. The recyclate used comes exclusively from specialized industrial-scale chemical recycling facilities, ensuring quality and supply stability. By combining certified safety, regulatory compliance, and high recycled content, the MO1eco+35 and MO4eco+35 films offer a commercially viable option for applications requiring food-grade shrink packaging with sustainability credentials.
Catarina Café e Amor develops mono-material coffee pouch for recyclability
Catarina Café e Amor, based in São Paulo, Brazil, has introduced a mono-material coffee packaging solution designed with recyclability in mind. Named “O1NE,” the stand-up pouch was developed through a collaboration involving Dow, Valgroup, and the sustainability-focused initiative Movimento Circular. The packaging incorporates Dow’s Elite AT and Innate resins, which provide mechanical durability, moisture and oxygen barrier protection, and shelf-ready aesthetics while maintaining compatibility with existing recycling streams in Brazil. Pack Studios, Dow’s global packaging innovation center, supported the material development to ensure it met the demands of both product preservation and circularity. Movimento Circular facilitated collaboration among the stakeholders and emphasised the role of knowledge-sharing in sustainability-oriented business decisions. The pouch is intended to withstand market requirements while promoting post-consumer recyclability, addressing a key limitation of traditional coffee packaging, which often contains multi-layer composite structures that are difficult to recycle.
