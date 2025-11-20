Kick off 2026 with a competitive edge at PACK EXPO East. Register now!
How These Two CPGs Boosted OEE and Speed With Digital Twins

A beverage line saw downtime drop 52% and OEE rise 14%. Another CPG cut NPI timelines by 32 weeks. Real-world case studies show digital twins are paying off fast for packaging teams.

Matt Reynolds
Nov 20, 2025
A canned beverage manufacturer used a digital twin of its case and tray packing line to diagnose a persistent “yo-yo effect” fault. By testing virtually instead of on the live line, the team accelerated troubleshooting 10×, reduced downtime by 52%, and improved OEE by 14%.
Rockwell Automation used this year’s Automation Fair to let consumer packaged goods manufacturers and brand owners know that digital twins are no longer just futuristic tools for machine builders or R&D teams. They are becoming core to packaging operations at brands' facilities, accelerating problem-solving, reducing downtime, strengthening new product introductions, and derisking capital projects before equipment arrives on the plant floor.

That message came directly from Dwayne Negrón, digital twin capability manager at Kalypso, a Rockwell business. 

“I’ve been developing them for roughly six years… and in that time my team has developed roughly a hundred,” he said. His mandate is not theoretical. It’s rooted in what real CPG plants struggle with every day. The best way to understand that value is through two concrete examples—one rooted in packaging-line performance, the other in process development for new products.

One canned beverage manufacturer, who could not be named, faced a familiar but crippling performance issue on its line. The company’s case and tray packers had fallen into a persistent oscillation pattern operators called a “yo-yo effect”—the machines would start, stop, surge, and stall again. This choppy behavior cut deeply into throughput, but the line was too important to halt for extended diagnostics. 

According to Negrón, the client had already spent “roughly six months of troubleshooting before bringing us online” trying to correct the issue, but every attempt to probe it further risked more lost production time. Engineers were trapped in the classic packaging predicament: they couldn’t stop the line long enough to see what was happening, and they couldn’t see what was happening as long as the line was running.

Negrón and the Kalypso team built a full digital twin of the line using the Emulate3D platform, complete with a dynamic 3D model, virtualized PLCs running the machine’s live control code, and access to the same HMI screens operators use on the floor. He emphasized that digital twins at this level aren’t just visualizers; they behave like the real asset. 

“Not only do you have a 3D model running, you’re also running virtual controllers that are running live controls code and you also have access to your HMIs as well,” he said. 

This fidelity is what makes highly technical troubleshooting possible in a simulated environment. The result? 

“We were able to 10x the testing velocity and reduce the downtime about over 52%,” Negrón said. And this improvement wasn’t theoretical. It was driven entirely by the ability to experiment virtually: “Ultimately, that led to a 14% increase in OEE.”

What made this case compelling to a packaging audience in Chicago was not just the magnitude of the improvement but the mechanism behind it. Negrón emphasized that digital twins unlock something plants almost never have anymore: virtual line time. During the session, he noted that many CPGs are stuck waiting for scarce line availability just to run basic tests, experiments, or troubleshooting cycles. With a digital twin, however, “we now are able to provide virtual line time… and we can do these tests whenever we would want without affecting the physical system anymore.”

Dwayne Negron, digital twin capability manager at Kalypso, a Rockwell business, noted that more end users are "bringing in digital twin requirements on first pass to their contracts.
Live from Automation Fair: What CPGs Should Ask OEMs About Digital Twins
Jerry Plessing (left) digital solutions architect, and Lance Fountaine, CPG industry consultant (formerly with Cargill), presented Rockwell's vision for selling packaging line modernization up through your orgnaizaiton.
Live from Automation Fair: Making the Case for Packaging Line Modernization
Chef Robotics Ilpra Press Release Image
Chef Robotics and ILPRA Partner to Deliver Flexible Automation for Meal Assembly and Packaging
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
USPP's new position paper outlines when physical or chemical recycling are appropriate, why mechanical recycling remains the priority, and what safeguards are needed to protect communities and support true circularity.
USPP Clarifies Physical and Chemical Recycling’s Place in Circularity
The U.S, Plastic Pact defines where physical and chemical recycling fit and the safeguards needed to ensure it complements, rather than replaces, mechanical systems.
How These Two CPGs Boosted OEE and Speed With Digital Twins
Dwayne Negron, digital twin capability manager at Kalypso, a Rockwell business, noted that more end users are "bringing in digital twin requirements on first pass to their contracts.
Live from Automation Fair: What CPGs Should Ask OEMs About Digital Twins
Jerry Plessing (left) digital solutions architect, and Lance Fountaine, CPG industry consultant (formerly with Cargill), presented Rockwell's vision for selling packaging line modernization up through your orgnaizaiton.
Live from Automation Fair: Making the Case for Packaging Line Modernization
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Pacific Labeling & Integration's ECH200 Pro Handheld High Resolution Printer
Packaging World Packaging World Resource Guide 2026
Pmg Prs25 Recap
Packaging Recycling Summit 2025: A Pivotal Moment in Circularity
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Ai Packaging Ebook 2025
How AI is Making Packaging Robots Smarter and More Adaptable
1136 Pw Humanoid Robots
Humanoid Robots in Packaging and Processing: 2025 Status Report
Enticement Images Imu 300x250 Pw Coveying Feeding Ebook 2025
Conveying, Feeding & Inserting e-book
