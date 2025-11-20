Rockwell Automation used this year’s Automation Fair to let consumer packaged goods manufacturers and brand owners know that digital twins are no longer just futuristic tools for machine builders or R&D teams. They are becoming core to packaging operations at brands' facilities, accelerating problem-solving, reducing downtime, strengthening new product introductions, and derisking capital projects before equipment arrives on the plant floor.
That message came directly from Dwayne Negrón, digital twin capability manager at Kalypso, a Rockwell business.
“I’ve been developing them for roughly six years… and in that time my team has developed roughly a hundred,” he said. His mandate is not theoretical. It’s rooted in what real CPG plants struggle with every day. The best way to understand that value is through two concrete examples—one rooted in packaging-line performance, the other in process development for new products.
One canned beverage manufacturer, who could not be named, faced a familiar but crippling performance issue on its line. The company’s case and tray packers had fallen into a persistent oscillation pattern operators called a “yo-yo effect”—the machines would start, stop, surge, and stall again. This choppy behavior cut deeply into throughput, but the line was too important to halt for extended diagnostics.
According to Negrón, the client had already spent “roughly six months of troubleshooting before bringing us online” trying to correct the issue, but every attempt to probe it further risked more lost production time. Engineers were trapped in the classic packaging predicament: they couldn’t stop the line long enough to see what was happening, and they couldn’t see what was happening as long as the line was running.
Negrón and the Kalypso team built a full digital twin of the line using the Emulate3D platform, complete with a dynamic 3D model, virtualized PLCs running the machine’s live control code, and access to the same HMI screens operators use on the floor. He emphasized that digital twins at this level aren’t just visualizers; they behave like the real asset.
“Not only do you have a 3D model running, you’re also running virtual controllers that are running live controls code and you also have access to your HMIs as well,” he said.
This fidelity is what makes highly technical troubleshooting possible in a simulated environment. The result?
“We were able to 10x the testing velocity and reduce the downtime about over 52%,” Negrón said. And this improvement wasn’t theoretical. It was driven entirely by the ability to experiment virtually: “Ultimately, that led to a 14% increase in OEE.”
What made this case compelling to a packaging audience in Chicago was not just the magnitude of the improvement but the mechanism behind it. Negrón emphasized that digital twins unlock something plants almost never have anymore: virtual line time. During the session, he noted that many CPGs are stuck waiting for scarce line availability just to run basic tests, experiments, or troubleshooting cycles. With a digital twin, however, “we now are able to provide virtual line time… and we can do these tests whenever we would want without affecting the physical system anymore.”
In the beverage CPG's case, this meant engineers could recreate the yo-yo behavior inside a safe simulation, make coordinated HMI and controls adjustments, test new logic branches, and observe downstream mechanical interactions, all without touching actual production. The result was a materially faster and more confident fix than the plant could ever have orchestrated on a live packaging line.
Extending that same logic upstream tp process work, Negron explained that another CPG factory wrestling with the relentless pace of New Product Introductions (NPI). The manufacturer’s product portfolio was both broad and constantly evolving, creating an ongoing need to introduce new recipes, ingredients, and batch processes. Traditionally, each NPI required significant physical batch testing at pilot scale. Scheduling those batch trials was slow. Running them was expensive. And every hour of physical testing consumed limited capacity the plant could otherwise devote to commercial production.
Negrón's team built a virtual batch-testing environment that allowed engineers to test formulation and processing scenarios long before the first physical prototype run.
“When a new product comes to that prototyping phase, there's a lot of testing that needs to be done on a recipe level, at a physical production level, et cetera,” he said. “With a digital twin, you can now provide the opportunity to run most of those tests digitally before hitting a physical space.”
For companies constrained by premium line availability, this can be transformative.
Many digital twin projects fail because the models are too abstract, or worse, not grounded in physics.
With “...process model integration… your digital twin should not try to replace best-in-class simulation tools. It should try to incorporate them or integrate them,” Negrón said.
His team gathered mechanistic and data-driven models of past batch runs and built them into a testable digital representation of the production cell. They constructed an MVP around the plant’s most challenging unit operation, validated the approach, and scaled it across the site and network.
The results were striking: up to 32 weeks shorter time-to-market for an NPI; more than $24 million in incremental profit from faster commercialization; four to five weeks of capacity protected per new product; and a faster yield ramp-up that meaningfully reduced cycle time.
Together, these two cases make a broader argument about where digital twins fit within packaging and CPG operations. Historically, digital twins were seen as advanced simulation tools or commissioning aids for new equipment. Negrón still considers those functions foundational, but he now frames twins as integrated operational tools that live across the lifecycle of a process or packaging asset, from design and commissioning through operator training and into ongoing optimization. As he put it, digital twins “shouldn’t be just a fancy picture or a 3D visualization. These should be things that are bringing you profit, that are paying themselves back.”
For packaging- and processing-focused CPGs, that lifecycle emphasis matters, because the operational heartbeat of a plant — its packaging lines — rarely stay static for long. Controls changes, product variations, shift-to-shift process adjustments, and equipment upgrades all alter how a line actually behaves. A digital twin, if maintained as those changes occur, becomes a continuously relevant tool for everything from validating new HMI screens to testing accumulation strategies to experimenting with changeover sequences without jeopardizing uptime. As Negrón noted, fully realized twins even “start doing predictions into the future.”
For brand owners, the value proposition is direct. Faster troubleshooting means less unplanned downtime. Higher OEE means better asset utilization and more predictable throughput to meet retailer demand. Shorter commissioning windows mean capital projects pay back faster. And accelerating NPIs translates into earlier distribution, faster learning cycles with retailers, and more profitable product launches. Negrón stressed that his team’s goal is for a digital twin to “pay itself back in roughly six to nine months,” and the case studies showed how that becomes feasible when twins are embedded into everyday engineering decisions rather than treated as advanced side projects.
Packaging lines, in particular, stand to gain the most immediate benefits. Because they are often the most complex, highly automated, and sensitive to subtle interactions between discrete equipment, they generate the kinds of intertwined mechanical and controls behaviors that are difficult to diagnose in real time. Digital twins give CPG engineers something they rarely have: a safe, pressure-free system in which to explore ideas, test changes, reproduce faults, validate OEM logic, and train operators without shutting down production. The beverage manufacturer’s experience showed how a problem that defied half a year of real-world troubleshooting could be solved in days once engineers had a virtual model that behaved like the real machine.
More broadly, digital twins are rapidly becoming a competitive differentiator for CPGs, especially in packaging. They allow teams to shift from reactive troubleshooting to proactive experimentation, from constrained physical testing to abundant virtual testing, and from theoretical process changes to validated ones.