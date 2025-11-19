Kick off 2026 with a competitive edge at PACK EXPO East. Register now!
Get a jump on your 2026 goals at PACK EXPO East. Put projects in motion, accelerate timelines and solve challenges—all in one trip to Philadelphia.

Live from Automation Fair: Making the Case for Packaging Line Modernization

To win support for modernization, CPGs have to shift the conversation from replacing aging equipment to delivering measurable value in labor productivity, operational performance, sustainability, and future adaptability.

Matt Reynolds
Nov 19, 2025
Jerry Plessing (left) digital solutions architect, and Lance Fountaine, CPG industry consultant (formerly with Cargill), presented Rockwell's vision for selling packaging line modernization up through your orgnaizaiton.
Jerry Plessing (left) digital solutions architect, 
and Lance Fountaine, CPG industry consultant (formerly with Cargill), presented Rockwell's vision for selling packaging line modernization up through your orgnaizaiton.

At Rockwell Automation Fair in Chicago this week, three experts—Lachlan Stokes, digital services sales exec - CPG at Kalypso, a Rockwell business; Lance Fountaine, CPG Industry Consultant for Rockwell Automation (and formerly of Cargill); and Jerry Plessing, Digital Solutions Architect —outlined why modernization efforts often struggle to gain traction in CPG environments, and how operations, engineering, and leadership can align around a clearer value case for change.

Rather than seeing modernization as a like-for-like replacement of aging controls or equipment, the panel argued that CPGs must reframe it as a strategic enabler of labor capability, operational efficiency, sustainability gains, and data readiness. That reframing, they suggested, is often the difference between stalled proposals and funded initiatives.1 Lance 738 957

Why modernization gets deferred

According to Stokes, many companies underinvest in modernization because internal priorities tend to favor visible customer-facing projects or cost-containment efforts. As he explained, organizations often defer back-office or infrastructure improvements simply because existing systems still appear to be functioning. Stokes emphasized that this narrow view hides the growing burden of “technical debt,” which he described as the accumulated cost that eventually prevents companies from adapting or innovating. Once that debt becomes large enough, it inhibits change and forces reactive, crisis-driven upgrades.

Fountaine added that leadership culture is often a barrier. In his view, many organizations attribute inaction to the belief that technology won’t fail “because it worked yesterday.” This mindset encourages short-term thinking and reinforces a reactive approach, where issues only receive attention after a breakdown or a hunt for obsolete spare parts. He noted that earlier phases of modernization largely focused on obsolescence management, but the industry can no longer afford to stay in that mode.

Both panelists stressed that modernization must now be tied to broader business objectives: workforce challenges, supply chain volatility, rising complexity from SKU growth, environmental expectations, and declining productivity. Stokes pointed out that companies face not just labor shortages but also skill shortages, with operators and technicians now expected to interpret data, troubleshoot digitally, and work within increasingly integrated environments. Productivity in manufacturing, he added, has stagnated or declined, creating pressure to rethink how operational performance is supported.Img 9449

Reframing modernization as a strategic enabler

By Fountaine’s reasoning, the shift from reactive or proactive modernization to truly strategic modernization requires CPGs to show how updated automation supports long-term transformation initiatives. He highlighted the push toward autonomy in manufacturing—systems that can sense, interpret, and act with increasing independence. This evolution, he noted, depends heavily on data availability and software, making the modernization of controls and data pathways foundational rather than discretionary.

Annual Outlook Report: Digitalization
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Digitalization
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Recommended
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Related Stories
Chef Robotics Ilpra Press Release Image
Digital Transformation
Chef Robotics and ILPRA Partner to Deliver Flexible Automation for Meal Assembly and Packaging
Tetra Pak® test packs with plastic caps glued on.
Controls & Machine Components
Linear Transport System Syncs 120 Axes for Ultra-Fast Capping
Glacier’s AI system identifies a Colgate toothpaste tube on a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) conveyor line. The system uses optical and material recognition to distinguish HDPE tubes from other plastics, verifying how often they are captured in the recycling stream.
Recycling
Colgate & Amazon Turned Recycling Data into Insight; Now Other CPGs Can, Too
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Machinery Basics
View More »
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Conveying & accumulation
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Maxresdefault 681514d36ad34
Form/fill/seal - horizontal
How Do Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work?
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Filling/capping, liquid & viscous
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Vffs Bagging Equipment
Form/fill/seal - vertical
What Can You Package on a Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Machine?
View More »
Top Stories
USPP’s new position paper outlines when physical or chemical recycling are appropriate, why mechanical recycling remains the priority, and what safeguards are needed to protect communities and support true circularity.
Recycling
USPP Clarifies Physical and Chemical Recycling’s Place in Circularity
The U.S, Plastic Pact defines where physical and chemical recycling fit and the safeguards needed to ensure it complements, rather than replaces, mechanical systems.
A canned beverage manufacturer used a digital twin of its case and tray packing line to diagnose a persistent “yo-yo effect” fault. By testing virtually instead of on the live line, the team accelerated troubleshooting 10×, reduced downtime by 52%, and improved OEE by 14%.
Digital Transformation
How These Two CPGs Boosted OEE and Speed With Digital Twins
Dwayne Negron, digital twin capability manager at Kalypso, a Rockwell business, noted that more end users are “bringing in digital twin requirements on first pass to their contracts.
Digital Transformation
Live from Automation Fair: What CPGs Should Ask OEMs About Digital Twins
Jerry Plessing (left) digital solutions architect, and Lance Fountaine, CPG industry consultant (formerly with Cargill), presented Rockwell's vision for selling packaging line modernization up through your orgnaizaiton.
Digital Transformation
Live from Automation Fair: Making the Case for Packaging Line Modernization
Side-entry Liquid Mixer Improves Solids Suspension in Large Tanks
Sponsor Content
Side-entry Liquid Mixer Improves Solids Suspension in Large Tanks
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Hiring remains a major challenge in packaging, with 78% struggling to fill unskilled roles and 84% lacking experienced workers. As automation grows, companies must rethink hiring and training. Download the full report for key insights.
Download Now
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Looking for CPG-focused digital transformation solutions? Download our editor-curated list from PACK EXPO featuring top companies offering warehouse management, ERP, digital twin, and MES software with supply chain visibility and analytics capabilities—all tailored specifically for CPG operations.
Download Now
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Products
Pacific Labeling & Integration's ECH200 Pro Handheld High Resolution Printer
Handheld Coding and Marking Printer
Pacific Labeling & Integration announces the ECH200 Pro Handheld High Resolution Printer for fast, on-site coding and marking.
Manufacturing Intelligence Software
Palletizing Kit
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Packaging World Resource Guide 2026
Packaging World Resource Guide 2026
Packaging World October 2025
October 2025
Packaging World PELV Showcase 2025
PELV Showcase 2025
Packaging World September 2025
September 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Pmg Prs25 Recap
Sustainable Packaging
Packaging Recycling Summit 2025: A Pivotal Moment in Circularity
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Ai Packaging Ebook 2025
Robotics
How AI is Making Packaging Robots Smarter and More Adaptable
1136 Pw Humanoid Robots
Trends
Humanoid Robots in Packaging and Processing: 2025 Status Report
Enticement Images Imu 300x250 Pw Coveying Feeding Ebook 2025
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
Conveying, Feeding & Inserting e-book
View More »