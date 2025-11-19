Jerry Plessing (left) digital solutions architect,

and Lance Fountaine, CPG industry consultant (formerly with Cargill), presented Rockwell's vision for selling packaging line modernization up through your orgnaizaiton.

At Rockwell Automation Fair in Chicago this week, three experts—Lachlan Stokes, digital services sales exec - CPG at Kalypso, a Rockwell business; Lance Fountaine, CPG Industry Consultant for Rockwell Automation (and formerly of Cargill); and Jerry Plessing, Digital Solutions Architect —outlined why modernization efforts often struggle to gain traction in CPG environments, and how operations, engineering, and leadership can align around a clearer value case for change. Rather than seeing modernization as a like-for-like replacement of aging controls or equipment, the panel argued that CPGs must reframe it as a strategic enabler of labor capability, operational efficiency, sustainability gains, and data readiness. That reframing, they suggested, is often the difference between stalled proposals and funded initiatives. Why modernization gets deferred According to Stokes, many companies underinvest in modernization because internal priorities tend to favor visible customer-facing projects or cost-containment efforts. As he explained, organizations often defer back-office or infrastructure improvements simply because existing systems still appear to be functioning. Stokes emphasized that this narrow view hides the growing burden of “technical debt,” which he described as the accumulated cost that eventually prevents companies from adapting or innovating. Once that debt becomes large enough, it inhibits change and forces reactive, crisis-driven upgrades. Fountaine added that leadership culture is often a barrier. In his view, many organizations attribute inaction to the belief that technology won’t fail “because it worked yesterday.” This mindset encourages short-term thinking and reinforces a reactive approach, where issues only receive attention after a breakdown or a hunt for obsolete spare parts. He noted that earlier phases of modernization largely focused on obsolescence management, but the industry can no longer afford to stay in that mode. Both panelists stressed that modernization must now be tied to broader business objectives: workforce challenges, supply chain volatility, rising complexity from SKU growth, environmental expectations, and declining productivity. Stokes pointed out that companies face not just labor shortages but also skill shortages, with operators and technicians now expected to interpret data, troubleshoot digitally, and work within increasingly integrated environments. Productivity in manufacturing, he added, has stagnated or declined, creating pressure to rethink how operational performance is supported. Reframing modernization as a strategic enabler By Fountaine’s reasoning, the shift from reactive or proactive modernization to truly strategic modernization requires CPGs to show how updated automation supports long-term transformation initiatives. He highlighted the push toward autonomy in manufacturing—systems that can sense, interpret, and act with increasing independence. This evolution, he noted, depends heavily on data availability and software, making the modernization of controls and data pathways foundational rather than discretionary.