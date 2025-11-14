Kick off 2026 with a competitive edge at PACK EXPO East. Register now!
Get a jump on your 2026 goals at PACK EXPO East. Put projects in motion, accelerate timelines and solve challenges—all in one trip to Philadelphia.

Coca-Cola Trials Glue-dot Multipack, Patrón Redesigns Glass Bottle, and Mondi Introduces Lightweight Coffee Packaging Film

See a few examples of packaging designed with reduced materials from Coca-Cola, Patrón, and Mondi from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Nov 14, 2025
Instead of shrink film, the bottles are held together using strategically placed adhesive dots, paired with a recyclable cardboard handle for carrying.
Instead of shrink film, the bottles are held together using strategically placed adhesive dots, paired with a recyclable cardboard handle for carrying.
ThePackHub

These innovations demonstrate the packaging industry's commitment to enhancing consumer experience while reducing packaging materials.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here

Coca-Cola trials glue-dot multipack with recyclable cardboard handle in Germany 

Coca-Cola, in collaboration with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, is piloting a new secondary packaging concept in Germany that removes the need for plastic film wrap on PET bottle multipacks. The trial is being conducted in selected Penny stores and applies to 6-packs of 1.25-liter Coca-Cola Original and Coca-Cola Zero bottles. Instead of shrink film, the bottles are held together using strategically placed adhesive dots, paired with a recyclable cardboard handle for carrying. This approach aims to maintain the functionality of conventional multipacks while significantly reducing plastic waste and improving recyclability. The design prioritizes both stability and ease of use, with Coca-Cola reporting that the glue points have passed extensive testing for transport durability and shelf handling. Consumers can separate the bottles by carefully twisting or pulling them apart at the adhesive junctions. The cardboard handle provides structural support during transport and is fully recyclable in standard paper recycling streams. To aid consumer understanding and correct use, the packs include simplified graphics and in-store signage as part of the trial. 

The new design lowers the bottle’s glass weight by 8%, a move intended to help reduce the brand’s overall carbon footprint.The new design lowers the bottle’s glass weight by 8%, a move intended to help reduce the brand’s overall carbon footprint.ThePackHub

Companies in this article
Mondi Group
Coca-Cola Co.
Fill out the form below to request more information about Coca-Cola Trials Glue-dot Multipack, Patrón Redesigns Glass Bottle, and Mondi Introduces Lightweight Coffee Packaging Film
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Related Stories
Danone's Evian is first to commercialize Nature MultiPack.
Sustainability
Breakthrough multipack concept makes its debut
Sortation on a belt at a material recovery facility (MRF).
Recycling
Column: With Recycling at an Inflection Point, CPGs to Shape What Comes Next
Pqklmor6 720
Multipacking/shrink bundling/banding
Recyclable Paper Bundling Replaces Shrink
Innovative packaging solutions
Sponsor Content
Innovative packaging solutions
Machinery Basics
View More »
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Conveying & accumulation
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Maxresdefault 681514d36ad34
Form/fill/seal - horizontal
How Do Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work?
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Filling/capping, liquid & viscous
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Vffs Bagging Equipment
Form/fill/seal - vertical
What Can You Package on a Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Machine?
View More »
Top Stories
USPP’s new position paper outlines when physical or chemical recycling are appropriate, why mechanical recycling remains the priority, and what safeguards are needed to protect communities and support true circularity.
Recycling
USPP Clarifies Physical and Chemical Recycling’s Place in Circularity
The U.S, Plastic Pact defines where physical and chemical recycling fit and the safeguards needed to ensure it complements, rather than replaces, mechanical systems.
A canned beverage manufacturer used a digital twin of its case and tray packing line to diagnose a persistent “yo-yo effect” fault. By testing virtually instead of on the live line, the team accelerated troubleshooting 10×, reduced downtime by 52%, and improved OEE by 14%.
Digital Transformation
How These Two CPGs Boosted OEE and Speed With Digital Twins
Dwayne Negron, digital twin capability manager at Kalypso, a Rockwell business, noted that more end users are “bringing in digital twin requirements on first pass to their contracts.
Digital Transformation
Live from Automation Fair: What CPGs Should Ask OEMs About Digital Twins
Jerry Plessing (left) digital solutions architect, and Lance Fountaine, CPG industry consultant (formerly with Cargill), presented Rockwell's vision for selling packaging line modernization up through your orgnaizaiton.
Digital Transformation
Live from Automation Fair: Making the Case for Packaging Line Modernization
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
The road ahead for CPGs in 2025 and beyond—Packaging World editors review key findings from a survey of 88 brand owners, CPG, and FMCG readers.
Download Now
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Get a jump on your 2026 packaging & processing goals at PACK EXPO East.
Be the first to find what’s next in packaging & processing at PACK EXPO East. See new solutions from 500 exhibitors, uncover creative ideas for 40+ verticals and gain inspiration from free sessions on industry trends—all in one trip to Philadelphia.
REGISTER NOW & SAVE
Get a jump on your 2026 packaging & processing goals at PACK EXPO East.
Products
Pacific Labeling & Integration's ECH200 Pro Handheld High Resolution Printer
Handheld Coding and Marking Printer
Pacific Labeling & Integration announces the ECH200 Pro Handheld High Resolution Printer for fast, on-site coding and marking.
Manufacturing Intelligence Software
Palletizing Kit
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Packaging World Resource Guide 2026
Packaging World Resource Guide 2026
Packaging World October 2025
October 2025
Packaging World PELV Showcase 2025
PELV Showcase 2025
Packaging World September 2025
September 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Pmg Prs25 Recap
Sustainable Packaging
Packaging Recycling Summit 2025: A Pivotal Moment in Circularity
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Ai Packaging Ebook 2025
Robotics
How AI is Making Packaging Robots Smarter and More Adaptable
1136 Pw Humanoid Robots
Trends
Humanoid Robots in Packaging and Processing: 2025 Status Report
Enticement Images Imu 300x250 Pw Coveying Feeding Ebook 2025
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
Conveying, Feeding & Inserting e-book
View More »