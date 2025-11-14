Coca-Cola Trials Glue-dot Multipack, Patrón Redesigns Glass Bottle, and Mondi Introduces Lightweight Coffee Packaging Film

Coca-Cola , in collaboration with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners , is piloting a new secondary packaging concept in Germany that removes the need for plastic film wrap on PET bottle multipacks. The trial is being conducted in selected Penny stores and applies to 6-packs of 1.25-liter Coca-Cola Original and Coca-Cola Zero bottles. Instead of shrink film, the bottles are held together using strategically placed adhesive dots, paired with a recyclable cardboard handle for carrying. This approach aims to maintain the functionality of conventional multipacks while significantly reducing plastic waste and improving recyclability. The design prioritizes both stability and ease of use, with Coca-Cola reporting that the glue points have passed extensive testing for transport durability and shelf handling. Consumers can separate the bottles by carefully twisting or pulling them apart at the adhesive junctions. The cardboard handle provides structural support during transport and is fully recyclable in standard paper recycling streams. To aid consumer understanding and correct use, the packs include simplified graphics and in-store signage as part of the trial.

Patrón's lightweight glass bottle redesign improves handling and reduces emissions

Premium tequila brand Patrón has introduced a redesigned bottle across its core product portfolio. Silver, Reposado, Añejo, and Extra Añejo, with the aim of reducing its environmental impact. The new design lowers the bottle’s glass weight by 8%, a move intended to help reduce the brand’s overall carbon footprint. The updated packaging was developed in collaboration with design agencies Servaire & Co and Butterfly Cannon, and retains the brand’s distinctive bell-shaped silhouette while incorporating several new structural and decorative elements. One notable feature is an embossed glass texture modeled on agave piñas, which also improves grip for bartenders. The bottle’s ribbon has been replaced by a fixed neck collar featuring filigree details inspired by the Hacienda Patrón distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. The front label now includes a raised Patrón logo and the brand’s bee emblem in a gold finish, while the side label carries the phrase “Handcrafted with Agave, Water and Time” alongside the printed signature of the master distiller. The redesigned bottles will roll out across international markets beginning autumn 2025, marking the first significant visual overhaul of Patrón’s packaging in over 30 years.

Mondi's coffee packaging reduces plastic and supports recyclability

Austrian packaging manufacturer Mondi has introduced re/cycle VentPack, a lightweight polypropylene (PP)-based coffee packaging film that integrates a pre-applied degassing valve. Designed for monomaterial recycling, the solution offers up to 96% plastic weight reduction compared to conventional button valves while maintaining essential barrier properties for coffee freshness. The packaging is intended to simplify manufacturing processes and lower environmental impact through reduced material use. Mondi’s approach addresses the challenge of developing high-barrier packaging that meets recyclability standards, particularly given the sensitivity of coffee to oxidation and moisture. Across its product range, Mondi prioritizes process reliability, recyclability, and regulatory compliance, especially in response to the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation. These regulations require a minimum of 10% recycled content in plastic packaging by 2030, increasing to 25% by 2040.