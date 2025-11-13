Column: With Recycling at an Inflection Point, CPGs to Shape What Comes Next

The Recycling Partnership founder Keefe Harrison says that as new EPR laws reshape recycling, CPGs stand at a crossroads. By designing for recyclability, demanding recycled content, and investing in infrastructure, brands can transform a fragmented system into one that works, and one that lasts.

Keefe Harrison
The Recycling Partnership
Nov 13, 2025
Sortation on a belt at a material recovery facility (MRF).
The Recycling Partnership

The U.S. recycling system is shifting, and CPG brands are at the center of it. Single-use plastic accounts for half of all plastic production, and the food and beverage industry consumes 35% of global packaging. Ninety-five percent of food packaging is discarded after a single use, contributing to the nearly 20 million metric tons of plastic entering the environment every year.

Americans see the gap. The majority say the U.S. government isn’t doing enough to protect the environment. States like California are stepping in with extended producer responsibility (EPR) policies  that require companies to meet recyclability and recycling rate thresholds. Compliance will soon be the cost of doing business in markets like California, the world’s fourth-largest economy. But waiting for mandates misses the opportunity. CPGs shouldn’t wait; they must lead. Here’s why. Keefe Harrison, founder and CEO, The Recycling PartnershipKeefe Harrison, founder and CEO, The Recycling PartnershipThe Recycling Partnership

Recycling systems work but need support

Across the country, successful recycling programs can and do existBut they often operate in isolation, under-resourced, and out of sync. This fragmentation limits participation, reduces capture of material, and creates uncertainty.

The good news? Progress is measurable and repeatable. Communities investing in infrastructure, education, and outreach are seeing results. The Recycling in America webinar series highlights local leaders—from cities to material recovery facilities (MRFs) to brands—proving that with the right support, recycling can thrive.

Consumers want to recycle, but trust must be earned

Recycling isn’t just a systems challenge; it’s also a people challenge. Seventy-two percent of Americans believe recycling makes a difference, has a positive impact, and is worth the effort. Eighty percent are willing to pay more for sustainably sourced goods. Americans want to be able to recycle the packaging their goods come in, from butter tubs to potato chips. But belief and intention don’t automatically translate to participation, as evidenced in this Springdale, AR case study

