Live from Automation Fair: What CPGs Should Ask OEMs About Digital Twins

More brands are writing digital twin requirements into RFQs. Here’s what they should be asking OEMs before the first design review.

Matt Reynolds
Nov 19, 2025
As more brand owners begin including digital twin requirements in their RFQs, Rockwell says OEM engagement is becoming one of the most important success factors. At Rockwell's Automation Fair this week, Dwayne Negron, digital twin capability manager at Kalypso, a Rockwell business, noted that more end users are “bringing in digital twin requirements on first pass to their contracts,” which means machine builders are increasingly expected to support them.

For CPG engineering teams preparing for new equipment purchases or line upgrades, here are the questions Rockwell recommends asking OEMs early:

1. What CAD assets can you provide, and in what format?
Digital twins depend heavily on simplified or full-detail CAD models. CPGs should understand whether their OEM can provide the required geometry and how the OEM handles IP protection.

“OEMs are protective of their CAD data… There’s a lot of IP tied to that," he said. 

2. Can you provide virtualized PLC logic for emulation?
Rockwell emphasized that digital twins work best when the OEM shares real controls code, not placeholder logic. Ask whether the OEM supports program encryption or controlled-access environments for collaboration.

"“OEMs are [also] protective of their… PLC/software programs. We produce the digital twin and encrypt [the PLC program],” Negron said. 

Companies in this article
Kalypso
Rockwell Automation Inc.
