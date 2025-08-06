Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas this September
Co-man’s Ribbon Blender Boosts Output for Chemicals

For its custom powder blending business, Diversified Chemical Products plugs in a ribbon blender that now processes three-quarters of a million pounds annually.

Joseph Derr
Aug 6, 2025
Jim Longo, owner and founder, has led Diversified Chemical Products to grow sixfold over two decades.
Diversified Chemical Products

From its start in 1974 as a small, family-owned research and manufacturing business, Diversified Chemical Products, Inc. (DCP) has in the last two decades grown rapidly as a custom manufacturer of FDA-regulated formulations. 

Like its name implies, the Diversified Chemical Products of today handles a wide range of laboratory, medical and dental products, in addition to chemical cleaning powders. DCP prides itself on its versatile approach.

“We’re diverse in what we manufacture and package,” says Jim Longo, DCP’s president. We either develop technology and private-label it for large dental and medical distributors, or we manufacture product according to customer specifications under the customer’s label.”

The Wilmington, Del., company’s specialty lies in powder formulations for the dental industry, says Longo.

The ribbon blender is fed through a bag dump station and discharges to a floor hopper before blending.The ribbon blender is fed through a bag dump station and discharges to a floor hopper before blending.Diversified Chemical Products“We make powder blends for specialty functions within the dental industry. These include cement removers, powders that remove impression material from molds, products for fabrication of dental prostheses and for cleaning of dental instruments, in addition to other custom powders for dental laboratories.”

Other products range from cleaners used by jewelers to high-level enzymatic cleaners used on printed circuit boards.

At the heart of DCP’s remarkable growth sits a Munson 40 cu ft (1.13 m3) HD-36-SS Ribbon Blender that has been the workhorse behind the company’s powder blends since 2003. This single piece of equipment now processes some 45 formulations totaling about 750,000 lb (340,194 kg) annually—a dramatic increase from the 30,000 to 40,000 lb (13,607–18,144 kg) it blended when new.

The FDA-compliant, all stainless steel machine is configured with a bag dump station at its intake, and a receiving hopper and screw conveyor at its discharge to transfer materials to a surge hopper feeding a filling and packaging line.

