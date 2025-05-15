Stasher's Silicone Stretch Lids, Tetra Pak Develops Reusable Trasport Crates, and Activist Skincare Utilizes Pouch Refills

The lids stretch between 33% and 60% of their resting size without tearing and return to their original shape after use.

These innovations demonstrate significant progress in reusable packaging, contributing to waste reduction and circular economy practices. They highlight the growing trend of businesses aligning sustainability with consumer convenience, with promising adoption rates and environmental benefits.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Stasher's Reusable Silicone Stretch Lids Introduced as Alternative to Plastic Wrap

California-based Stasher has launched a line of reusable silicone stretch lids designed to replace single-use plastic wrap in domestic food storage. Known as Stretch Lids, the products are made from Stasher’s signature silicone and are engineered to fit a wide variety of objects and containers across multiple materials including glass, plastic, wood, and organic surfaces. The lids stretch between 33% and 60% of their resting size without tearing and return to their original shape after use. Featuring full-perimeter coverage, four large tabs, and a grippable edge, the lids are designed for ease of use and effective sealing. The inner surface includes smooth micro textures that offer a non-slip, leak-resistant seal. They are heat-resistant up to 425°F (218°C), making them suitable for use in microwaves and ovens, and can also be stored in refrigerators, freezers, and cleaned in dishwashers. Stretch Lids are available in four sizes, 2.5″ (6.4 cm), 4.0″ (10.2 cm), 6.5″ (16.5 cm), and 9.0″ (22.9 cm) and are being sold in a variety pack or size-specific bundles via Stasher’s website and Amazon. The product is part of the company’s broader campaign, marked by a new tagline Life with Less Plastic, to encourage small consumer shifts away from disposable plastic products. This development follows ongoing concerns about plastic wrap’s recyclability and environmental impact, with the company positioning these lids as a long-term, reusable alternative.