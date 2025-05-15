Stasher's Silicone Stretch Lids, Tetra Pak Develops Reusable Trasport Crates, and Activist Skincare Utilizes Pouch Refills

These innovations demonstrate significant progress in reusable packaging, contributing to waste reduction and circular economy practices. They highlight the growing trend of businesses aligning sustainability with consumer convenience, with promising adoption rates and environmental benefits.
Stasher's Reusable Silicone Stretch Lids Introduced as Alternative to Plastic Wrap
California-based Stasher has launched a line of reusable silicone stretch lids designed to replace single-use plastic wrap in domestic food storage. Known as Stretch Lids, the products are made from Stasher’s signature silicone and are engineered to fit a wide variety of objects and containers across multiple materials including glass, plastic, wood, and organic surfaces. The lids stretch between 33% and 60% of their resting size without tearing and return to their original shape after use. Featuring full-perimeter coverage, four large tabs, and a grippable edge, the lids are designed for ease of use and effective sealing. The inner surface includes smooth micro textures that offer a non-slip, leak-resistant seal. They are heat-resistant up to 425°F (218°C), making them suitable for use in microwaves and ovens, and can also be stored in refrigerators, freezers, and cleaned in dishwashers. Stretch Lids are available in four sizes, 2.5″ (6.4 cm), 4.0″ (10.2 cm), 6.5″ (16.5 cm), and 9.0″ (22.9 cm) and are being sold in a variety pack or size-specific bundles via Stasher’s website and Amazon. The product is part of the company’s broader campaign, marked by a new tagline Life with Less Plastic, to encourage small consumer shifts away from disposable plastic products. This development follows ongoing concerns about plastic wrap’s recyclability and environmental impact, with the company positioning these lids as a long-term, reusable alternative.
Tetra Pak Develops Reusable Transport Crates Using Recycled Beverage Carton Material
Tetra Pak, based in Lausanne, Switzerland, and Netherlands-based Schoeller Allibert have collaborated to produce reusable transport crates made from recycled polyAl derived from used beverage cartons. PolyAl refers to the composite material consisting of polyethylene and aluminium, a by-product generated during the recycling of carton packages. The developed crates incorporate up to 50% polyAl, combined with recycled materials from other streams, and notably do not contain any virgin plastic. These crates are currently undergoing quality and durability field testing. The initiative aims to find a practical, large-scale application for polyAl and aligns with both companies’ broader efforts to enhance material circularity. If the current trials prove successful, Tetra Pak plans to replace over 50,000 transport crates at its spare parts distribution centre in Lund, Sweden, with the new polyAl-based versions. This would represent a significant step in reducing the company’s reliance on virgin plastic in its internal logistics systems. The project forms part of ongoing industry efforts to develop viable end-use products from recycled materials and demonstrates how waste streams can be converted into functional industrial items. Tetra Pak and Schoeller Allibert aim to further collaborate with global recyclers to expand market opportunities for polyAl.
Activist Skincare's Refillable Pouch System Reduces Plastic in Skincare
Activist Skincare, a United States-based skincare company, have implemented a refill model centered around the use of lightweight Mylar pouches, which customers can use to replenish their original glass containers. This approach allows the brand to reduce both packaging and transportation-related environmental impacts. In addition to offering discounted refills, Activist Skincare also provides customers with prepaid shipping labels for returning used pouches, which are then responsibly recycled. This closed-loop approach aims to reduce waste associated with single-use plastics while maintaining convenience for consumers. The system demonstrates how flexible packaging formats can be integrated into refill schemes, particularly in the personal care sector, which traditionally relies heavily on single-use plastic packaging. The award recognition reflects ongoing efforts within the industry to advance sustainable alternatives that balance environmental benefits with functionality and user experience.
