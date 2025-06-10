Clean Cult Rolls Out Redesigned Refill System at Target

Clean Cult brings its redesigned refill system to Target shelves nationwide, pairing prefilled aluminum bottles with recyclable paperboard cartons in a packaging revamp that reduces plastic and simplifies reuse for everyday consumers.

Anne Marie Mohan
Jun 10, 2025
Clean Cult’s redesigned refillable/reusable packaging system features prefilled aluminum bottles and recyclable paperboard cartons in fresh, scent-forward designs.
Clean Cult’s redesigned refillable/reusable packaging system features prefilled aluminum bottles and recyclable paperboard cartons in fresh, scent-forward designs.
Clean Cult

Clean Cult, the brand that brought paper gabletop cartons to the cleaning aisle, is scaling up its sustainability mission with a national launch in as many as 1,800 Target stores and on Target.com. The rollout introduces a redesigned packaging system that pairs recyclable paperboard carton refills with prefilled, refillable aluminum bottles.

“Target is where home care meets lifestyle, and now, it’s where sustainability becomes second nature,” says Clean Cult Co-founder and CEO Ryan Lupberger. “This launch is about more than shelf space. It’s about meeting millions of consumers with products that are effective, beautiful, and better for the planet, at a price point that doesn’t ask them to think twice.”

  Read about Cleancult’s previous packaging in this related article, “Company Forms ‘Cult of Clean’ with Refillable, Reusable Cleaner Packaging”

The launch includes 17 SKUs across hand soap, dish soap, all-purpose cleaner, and laundry detergent. Each features the brand’s updated packaging system and introduces three new scents—Pink Grapefruit, Water Blossom, and Fresh Rain. The aluminum pump bottles, first introduced in late 2023, have been re-released with new graphics and structural improvements aimed at making reuse easier and more appealing to a mass-market audience.

The new packaging marks a shift from Clean Cult’s earlier pairing of its refill cartons with reusable glass bottles. The glass bottles, sold empty and requiring at-home filling, presented too much of a behavioral barrier for many shoppers. “The glass format required too much behavior change from consumers,” says Lupberger. “So we really had to thread this needle—how do we deliver a reduction of plastic, really clean ingredients, and great packaging, but do it in a way that meets shoppers exactly where they are, without any sacrifice?”

Clean Cult is eliminating plastic waste by replacing traditional cleaning product packaging with refillable aluminum bottles and 100% recyclable paperboard cartons—cutting single-use plastic by up to 90%.Clean Cult is eliminating plastic waste by replacing traditional cleaning product packaging with refillable aluminum bottles and 100% recyclable paperboard cartons—cutting single-use plastic by up to 90%.Clean Cult

The new aluminum bottles are filled and ready to use, offering a more familiar and convenient format that retains the brand’s commitment to reducing single-use plastic. To make them viable at scale, Clean Cult increased material thickness to prevent denting, modified its filling lines, and added protective packaging for shipping.

To complement these functional upgrades, Clean Cult partnered with U.K.-based design firm Robot Food to develop packaging graphics that highlight the aluminum substrate. The new designs feature unprinted metallic elements paired with botanical imagery to visually communicate scent and sustainability. “Our new designs graphically have really beautiful leaves that are not printed on that show the aluminum off,” says Lupberger. “We really had to balance the clarity of the aluminum to call out the value prop alongside being at the exact same price as plastic bottles and keeping the material thick.”

The refill cartons also received a design update. While the patented gabletop structure remains, the graphics now emphasize lighter color palettes and stronger scent cues for greater shelf appeal. “It’s a little bit whiter than our previous cartons, and it’s really brought through some of the free and clear,” Lupberger explains. “We also are heroing our scents a lot more. If you look at our old cartons, they heroed the bottles front of pack and not the scents. We’re now heroing the scents, not the bottles.”

Clean Cult’s commitment to sustainability is reflected throughout its supply chain. The cartons ship flat, enabling up to 26,000 units per pallet compared to roughly 600 plastic bottles, dramatically reducing transportation emissions and logistics costs.

  Read about another cleaning products company with a refillable/reusable packaging system in this related article, “Refill System Lets Consumers ‘Crack, Snap, and Clean’ in 10 Seconds”

That commitment extends to end-of-life as well. The cartons are recyclable in about 70% of U.S. communities and perform comparably to plastic bottles in recycling systems. The aluminum bottles are designed for repeated use and can be recycled indefinitely once retired.

With pricing set at $4.99 for a 12-ounce aluminum bottle and $7.99 for a 32-ounce refill carton, Clean Cult aims to offer a system that aligns with both sustainability goals and consumer expectations on cost.  PW

Companies in this article
Robot Food
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Recommended
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Related Stories
When refilled, the PRADA Paradoxe fragrance, saves 44% glass, 67% plastic, 100% metals, and 61% cardboard.
Reusable/Returnable
L'Oreal, Liquid Death, and UpCircle Release Packaging Designed for Refills
The lids stretch between 33% and 60% of their resting size without tearing and return to their original shape after use.
Reusable/Returnable
Stasher's Silicone Stretch Lids, Tetra Pak Develops Reusable Transport Crates, and Activist Skincare Utilizes Pouch Refills
A refill station enables London Drugs customers to replenish their SC Johnson Mothod and Mrs. Meyer’s products in reusable pouches.
Reusable/Returnable
SC Johnson Brings Refill Station to new New Sustainability-Focused Store
Need a custom belt for a unique packaging challenge?
Sponsor Content
Need a custom belt for a unique packaging challenge?
Machinery Basics
View More »
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
Coding And Marking Equipment Package This Video
Digital Printing
Coding & Marking Equipment: Why It’s So Important in Packaging
Pt 25 4 Wrapping Equpiment Thumbnail
Flow wrapping
Learn About 4 Different Types of Wrapping Machines for Your Product
Labeling Equipment Package This
Labeling
Learn About 10 Different Types of Labeling Machines for Your Product
View More »
Top Stories
Last week at the Product Stewardship Institute Forum in Chicago, we had the chance to speak with Tennessee State Senator Heidi Campbell and packaging consultant Gary Cohen about something you don’t hear every day: A pro-business, job-creating approach to Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR).
Recycling
Live at Product Stewardship Institute's Forum: Enter a Pro-Business EPR Model for Packaging Recovery
Tennessee’s Waste to Jobs Act flips the script on packaging EPR—offering CPGs a market-driven path to more recycled content, lower material costs, and less regulatory friction. Brand owners are invited to help shape it now, before mandates take hold.
Clean Cult’s redesigned refillable/reusable packaging system features prefilled aluminum bottles and recyclable paperboard cartons in fresh, scent-forward designs.
Reusable/Returnable
Clean Cult Rolls Out Redesigned Refill System at Target
Through the Line: Packaging and Processing Podcast
Case/Tray Packing
Through the Line Podcast: Once Upon a Farm Automates Case Packing
6tr J Pz1t 720
Recycling
Live from Product Stewardship Institute's Forum: Dylan de Thomas on Laws Going Live, Key Deadlines, and Industry Guidance
Need a custom belt for a unique packaging challenge?
Sponsor Content
Need a custom belt for a unique packaging challenge?
Conveying Innovations Report
Editors report on distinguishing characteristics that define each new product and collected video demonstrating the equipment or materials as displayed at the show. This topical report, winnowed from nearly 300 PACK EXPO collective booth visits, represents a categorized, organized account of individual items that were selected based on whether they were deemed to be both new, and truly innovative, based on decades of combined editorial experience in experiencing and evaluating PACK EXPO products.
Take me there
Conveying Innovations Report
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Looking for engineering services? Our curated list features 100+ companies specializing in civil, process, structural, and electrical engineering. Many also offer construction, design, and architecture services. Download to access company names, markets served, key services, contact information, and more!
Download Now
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Products
Afa Systems
AFA Systems to Showcase New Case Packing Platform for Bottles at PACK EXPO 2025
At Booth W-3248 in Las Vegas, AFA will demonstrate how the Transpacktor integrates case erecting, diverging/laning, partition inserting, and case packing into one system.
Black MEK Ink for the Beverage Industry
Tote Handling Conveyor
More Products
In Print
Packaging World May/Jun 2025
May/Jun 2025
Packaging World Craft Brew 2025
Craft Brew 2025
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2025
Mar/Apr 2025
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2025
Jan/Feb 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
821 Pmg Robotics
Robotics
Robotics Innovations Report
820 Pmg Prepared Food
Prepared Foods
Prepared Foods Innovations Report
819 Pmg Baking
Bakery/Snack
Baking and Snack Innovations Report
818 Pmg Fruits
Fruits/Vegetables
Fruits & Vegetables Innovations Report
View More »