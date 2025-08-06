Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas this September
Experience a breakthrough in packaging & processing and transform your business with solutions from 2,300 suppliers spanning all industries.

AI-Driven Robotics Help Cafe Spice Leap Over Labor and Line Hurdles

To meet soaring demand and labor challenges, Cafe Spice turned to AI-powered robotics. The result? Higher throughput, reduced giveaway, and smart insights—without sacrificing quality or presentation.

Matt Reynolds
Aug 6, 2025
Cafe Spice production line featuring Chef Robotics’ AI-enabled arms depositing rice into dual-compartment trays. Robots work in tandem with line staff, ensuring precise placement and maintaining packaging presentation standards critical to retail-ready meals.
Cafe Spice production line featuring Chef Robotics’ AI-enabled arms depositing rice into dual-compartment trays. Robots work in tandem with line staff, ensuring precise placement and maintaining packaging presentation standards critical to retail-ready meals.
Chef Robotics

Cafe Spice is a producer of Indian and South Asian-inspired ready-to-eat meals both for its own stable of brands, and also as a contract manufacturer and packager. When leadership found themselves struggling to scale production amid tightening labor markets and operational bottlenecks, it turned to an (until recently) novel solution: AI-supported robotic automation. By partnering with Chef Robotics, the New York–based food manufacturer and brand achieved a substantial increase in output, reduced food giveaway, and unlocked operational insights that went well beyond the capabilities of traditional automation systems—all while preserving the high product quality and precise tray presentation their retail customers have come to expect.

“One of our biggest challenges has been staffing,” said Giovanni Gomez, VP of quality at Cafe Spice. “For the past several years, staffing was very difficult due to many different hiring limitations that were occurring in the industry, which made it quite challenging for us to be able to continue scaling and expanding.”

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, labor participation rates in New York remained low, and the state's minimum wage increase to $15 per hour in 2024 placed additional strain on the company’s operating margins. At the same time, demand for Cafe Spice’s meals—spanning twelve entrée SKUs with multiple portion sizes and tray configurations—continued to climb, intensifying the need for a scalable production solution.

Traditional automation technologies had failed to deliver the flexibility and precision required by Cafe Spice’s packaging operations. Manual tray filling processes, relying on operators to shift bowls down a table rather than using conveyors, capped throughput at about twelve trays per minute. The trays themselves, which feature dual compartments to separate rice from curry, required careful, spill-free deposits to meet Cafe Spice’s exacting standards. Minor misplacements or overfills often led to rework or rejection, while underfills triggered giveaway that directly cut into yield.

Faced with these challenges, Cafe Spice implemented a robotic system developed by Chef Robotics. Unlike traditional depositors, Chef’s solution integrated AI-enabled perception with a conveyor-based modular system, enabling precise, adaptable filling across a variety of tray types and ingredients. The robots were designed to be safely deployed alongside human workers, occupying a similar footprint, and were integrated directly onto Cafe Spice’s newly installed conveyor lines.Chef Robotics’ AI-based perception system uses real-time camera vision and bounding boxes to verify tray fill levels and ingredient placement—ensuring accuracy, consistency, and reduced giveaway across high-mix production.Chef Robotics’ AI-based perception system uses real-time camera vision and bounding boxes to verify tray fill levels and ingredient placement—ensuring accuracy, consistency, and reduced giveaway across high-mix production.Chef Robotics

List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Recommended
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Annual Outlook Report: Digitalization
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Digitalization
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Recommended
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Related Stories
Coesia
Digital Transformation
Autoware Joins Coesia Group
End users will want to integrate and invest to fight off cybersecurity risks.
Digital Transformation
Why IT-OT Integration is ‘Essential’ for End Users
Through the Line: Packaging and Processing
Digital Transformation
Through the Line: AI Chat-enabled Packaging Machine Copilots
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Machinery Basics
View More »
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Cartoning
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
Coding And Marking Equipment Package This Video
Digital Printing
Coding & Marking Equipment: Why It’s So Important in Packaging
View More »
Top Stories
The newly repackaged ageLOC Tru Face line from Nu Skin features sleek refillable systems and recycled materials designed to reduce waste and emissions without compromising the brand’s premium aesthetic.
Reusable/Returnable
Prestige Skincare Revamped with Refillable Systems, PCR
Nu Skin updates its ageLOC Tru Face line with refillable systems and PCR materials, eliminating 515,000 lb of packaging waste and cutting 1,636 tons of CO2 emissions annually.
Nick Novy, founder and CEO of Korpack.
Contract packaging
How Korpack Wins on Speed and Smarts
10
Package Design
IoPP Announces 2025 Professional & Student AmeriStar Winners
Cafe Spice production line featuring Chef Robotics’ AI-enabled arms depositing rice into dual-compartment trays. Robots work in tandem with line staff, ensuring precise placement and maintaining packaging presentation standards critical to retail-ready meals.
Digital Transformation
AI-Driven Robotics Help Cafe Spice Leap Over Labor and Line Hurdles
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Sponsor Content
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Looking for engineering services? Our curated list features 100+ companies specializing in civil, process, structural, and electrical engineering. Many also offer construction, design, and architecture services. Download to access company names, markets served, key services, contact information, and more!
Download Now
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Break out of the ordinary: see what’s new in packaging & processing!
At PACK EXPO Las Vegas, you’ll see machinery in action and new tech from 2,300 suppliers, collaborate with experts and explore transformative solutions. Join us this September to experience a breakthrough in packaging and processing.
REGISTER NOW AND SAVE
Break out of the ordinary: see what’s new in packaging & processing!
Products
Pr132025 Beckhoff Cx5300 Print
DIN Rail Mounted Controllers
The Beckhoff CX5300 Embedded PC series utilizes Intel Atom x6 processors to deliver enhanced computing power for automation and IoT applications.
Autonomous Tugger
Pump for Liquids and Pastes
More Products
In Print
Packaging World July/Aug 2025
July/Aug 2025
Packaging World May/Jun 2025
May/Jun 2025
Packaging World Craft Brew 2025
Craft Brew 2025
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2025
Mar/Apr 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Pmg Power Processing
Trends
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Filling Capping Ebook 2025
Filling, Capping & Closing
Master Filling & Capping Equipment Selection
Pw Mono Material Barrier Puches Hero
Recycling
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
824 Pmg Inspection
Trends
Inspection Detection Innovations Report
View More »