This paperboard punnet tray keeps produce fresh longer while cutting out single-use plastic, thanks to a breathable design that slows mold growth and reduces food waste. It runs on existing sealing lines, withstands the supply chain, and meets UK recyclability guidelines with FSC-certified fiber. With strong shelf appeal and sustainability built in, it’s a simple switch that delivers a big impact.

This paperboard tray replaces up to 82% of plastic per pack while delivering the same shelf life, seal integrity, and production efficiency as traditional plastic. Designed to run on existing equipment, it’s made from renewable fiber, supports UK curbside recycling, and cuts an estimated 300 metric tons of plastic annually. With easy-peel film and a kraft-look finish, it balances sustainability, function, and consumer appeal.

Designed for critical care settings, this packaging delivers clarity and speed when it matters most. With a built-in instruction panel, intuitive layout, and one-handed opening, it simplifies preparation and supports confident administration under pressure. Its compact, recyclable paperboard structure balances durability, usability, and sustainability in one thoughtful solution.

Wizards of the Coast brought packaging to life with the Duskmourn: House of Horrors Nightmare Bundle, designed to resemble a flickering 1980s TV complete with a lenticular screen and stacked VHS-style deck box. The structure passed rigorous transit testing and features tamper-evident seals, a reusable deck case, and a reclosable outer box. By simplifying materials and right-sizing components, the team cut packaging volume by 39%, paper weight by 64%, and reduced costs by 20%.

This thermoformed clamshell rethinks hardware aisle packaging by combining 100% recycled PET with a shape that instantly signals its purpose. It simplifies product selection and installation with built-in measuring guides, easy-open snaps, and clear visuals that put the flapper front and center. Durable, recyclable, and cleverly designed, it streamlines operations while standing out on shelf.

This clear PET clamshell lets bees build and seal comb honey directly in the tray, transforming a hive insert into a retail-ready package. It cuts labor, mess, and material waste, while protecting the product and simplifying the path from hive to shelf. With tamper evidence, reusability, and 25% post-consumer recycled content, it’s a clean, efficient solution for beekeepers, retailers, and consumers alike.

This recyclable airless package rethinks traditional design by eliminating the piston and double wall, using a thick-walled PET structure that delivers nearly 100% product evacuation. It protects sensitive skincare formulas, runs on standard lines, and offers the clarity of glass without the weight or waste. With design flexibility, durability, and recyclability, it blends luxury and practicality into one elegant solution.

This patented lid tackles the everyday challenge of opening a vacuum-sealed jar with a simple push-button design that reduces opening torque by up to 50%. Made from lightweight, recyclable aluminum, it offers a secure seal, meets hot-fill standards, and ships lighter than traditional steel lids. It’s an inclusive, scalable solution that improves accessibility without compromising safety or performance.

This fully recyclable, mono-material pump replaces the traditional metal spring with a patented plastic "bulb" spring, clearing a major hurdle to recycling without sacrificing performance. Designed for compatibility with HDPE and PET bottles, it locks securely for shipping, dispenses smoothly, and meets ISTA-6 standards for e-commerce. The design supports existing production lines while delivering cost savings and earning recognition from APR and RecyClass.

This side-actuated nasal spray delivers comfort, control, and accessibility with a one-finger push button, intuitive design, and child-resistant safety features—all without sacrificing performance. From ease of use to efficient manufacturing and reduced waste, it proves that packaging can elevate both function and user experience. It earned Best in Show by setting a new standard for over-the-counter drug delivery.

Boardio™ Paperboard Canister for Mother Parkers and Target from Graphic Packaging International

This paperboard canister cuts plastic use by up to 90% while delivering airtight protection, strong shelf presence, and a wide, easy-to-use opening. It ships flat, runs efficiently on custom equipment, and holds up in distribution without added materials. With third-party LCA data showing up to 78% lower CO2 emissions than plastic, it’s a recyclable, high-performance solution that appeals to both consumers and the supply chain.

Health and Beauty

CREMO Palo Santo Deodorant Stick: A Premium, Fully Recyclable Solution from Viva Healthcare Packaging

This wide stick combines 100% post-consumer recycled polypropylene with standout branding and seamless curbside recyclability. In-mold labeling delivers a durable, premium finish without extra materials, while vertical integration and low-impact production add sustainability throughout the process. It’s a smart, shelf-ready solution that blends form, function, and efficiency.

Industrial and Commercial

Horseshoe Optic Shipping Tray from K+K Thermoforming

This custom thermoformed tray protects fragile parts with precision while cutting material use, tooling costs, and shipping volume. Its clever 180° stacking design allows one tray to serve as the lid for another, slashing stack height and eliminating extra components. Built for efficiency on the line and in the supply chain, it’s a smart solution that sparked a full packaging rethink.

Medical Device

Mathys AG Medical Hip and Knee Implant Packaging from Graphic Packaging International

This next-gen medical pouch replaces bulky rigid trays with a flexible format that’s lighter, leaner, and easier to handle. With a custom carry handle and space for detailed product info, it’s built for both usability and visibility. The switch dramatically reduces energy use, water consumption, and carbon footprint—proving that smarter packaging can support sustainability and efficiency at once.

SMART Pack from Ansell

Designed for high-pressure clinical settings, this compact glove packaging system streamlines dispensing, reduces waste, and cuts packaging weight by more than 50%. It stacks efficiently, enables glove reinsertion, and uses QR codes to replace paper inserts while delivering key product info on demand. With recyclability ratings up to 96% and no need for nylon composites, it supports hospitals focused on both operational performance and sustainability.

Packaging that Saves Food

A Revolutionary Twist on Takeout and Delivery with New Twist & Crispy™ Containers from Sabert Corporation

This dual-material container pairs a recyclable paper base with a clear PET lid, cutting plastic use by up to 50% without sacrificing strength or moisture resistance. The audible snap closure secures freshness in transit and adds confidence for both operators and consumers. With its kraft aesthetic, stackability, and certified recyclability, it’s a practical win for sustainability in food packaging.

Promotional Display

Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv Limited-Time Skincare Set from Estee Lauder Companies

This premium skincare set turns packaging into a sculptural experience, combining embossed detail and gold accents with a molded fiber tray made from bamboo and bagasse—no plastic required. Every element, down to the recycled-fiber ribbon hinge, is FSC-certified and recyclable. It’s indulgent, purposeful, and proof that sustainability can still feel luxurious.

Sustainable Packaging

Fully Plastic Airless Bottle from Dermalogica / FusionPKG

This fully recyclable, capless airless pack is made with 98.2% polypropylene and over 73% post-consumer recycled content, cutting virgin plastic without compromising function. Its mono-material design moves through recycling streams as a single piece, while the twist-lock mechanism keeps formulas fresh, secure, and easy to dispense. With sleek branding elements and e-commerce-ready durability, it delivers sustainability, performance, and shelf appeal all at once.

Centrum Superblends Multivitamin Aluminum Bottle from Haleon

This sleek aluminum bottle offers full recyclability, premium shelf appeal, and protection from light, oxygen, and moisture to preserve product potency. It performs as well as traditional plastic formats, with minimal production changes and strong results in retail and e-commerce testing. With its modern look and sustainability story, it’s already winning over consumers and raising the bar for circular packaging in wellness.

Mars Wrigley’s Compostable Peg Bag, developed with Printpack from Mars Wrigley and Printpack

This certified compostable peg bag replaces traditional plastic film with a fully compostable, non-petroleum solution that runs on standard equipment and meets strict performance benchmarks. Made from renewable materials, including PHA, cellulose, and compostable inks and adhesives, it breaks down in under 90 days without sacrificing product protection or consumer familiarity. With compostable messaging front and center, it showcases how a flexible packaging option can deliver shelf appeal, supply chain durability, and real environmental impact.

TFH Nylabone Power Chew from TFH & Alloyd - A TOPPAN Company

This curbside-recyclable pet chew package trades plastic blisters for a mono-material, fold-over paperboard design that’s strong, secure, and shelf-ready. Engineered creases lock the product in place without extra materials, enabling tamper evidence and durability in transit. With flat shipping, vibrant graphics, and a frustration-free opening experience, it cuts plastic waste and raises the bar for sustainable pet care packaging.

Vanjak Vodka Paper-Based Bottle from TricorBraun

This paper-based bottle swaps traditional glass for a lightweight recycled shell and inner foil pouch, delivering strong product protection with five times less weight. It offers full-surface branding, on-pack recycling instructions, and a familiar bottle silhouette that stands out on shelf and travels well. By reducing emissions and eliminating unnecessary materials, it redefines what premium, sustainable spirits packaging can look like.

We invite anyone attending PACK EXPO Las Vegas, hosted September 29 to October 1 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, to view the winning packages and vote for the People's Choice Award at our booth (W-100) and the Showcase of Packaging Innovations (W-Concourse). Attend our awards ceremony at the Industry Speaks stage (W-4324) on Tuesday, September 30, at 4:30 PM PST.

Visit our website for more information and photos of the 2025 Professional AmeriStar winners. To request package photos, contact [email protected].

2025 Student AmeriStar Award Recipients

The IoPP proudly announces the 2025 Student AmeriStar Awards winners. This prestigious competition celebrates undergraduate and graduate students' innovative packaging design projects, fostering growth and creativity in the packaging sector.

Best in Show & Other

University of Cincinnati - Chirp: Bird Food

Designed with both function and flair, this student entry is more than a clever concept. It’s a smart response to packaging fatigue in a cluttered market. Chirp's standout system features a pest-proof storage bin for at-home dispensing and a refillable bag for easy portability, two formats that work together to create a cohesive experience. It addresses sustainability with natural materials and delivers shelf appeal with quirky illustrations and clean, bold typography. Chirp is a reminder that good design solves real problems, like how to simplify storage, reduce waste, and create packaging that brings joy to everyday rituals.

Design Excellence in Food Packaging & Food

Cal Poly SLO’s 7-Eleven Meal Deal

Built for speed, safety, and sustainability, this entry earned top marks for turning a fast-paced food delivery challenge into a streamlined packaging solution. With a design that assembles in 30 seconds or less, employees can work quickly and efficiently. Flat-packed trays and stackable components save space and simplify inventory. For delivery drivers, secure compartments and tamper-evident stickers help protect the quality and safety of food during transport. Consumers get clever, dual-purpose packaging that’s easy to use and enjoyable to open. Boxes fold into plates, trays are sturdy yet lightweight, and each piece is made from recyclable materials, such as SBS and E-flute, to minimize waste.

Drug and Pharmaceutical

Pratt Institute - Nature Made Redesign

Built on real consumer insights, this redesign addresses usability, sustainability, and visual clarity, without losing the trust and familiarity people expect from Nature Made. The new bottle design is slim and space-saving, helping reduce clutter at home and improving shipping efficiency. A slanted lid makes it easy to identify supplements at a glance, making it ideal for anyone managing multiple vitamins daily. Plus, the quick pop-open top offers better accessibility, particularly for users with limited dexterity. Consistent shapes, intuitive use, and improved shelf presence all work together to elevate the experience.

University of Cincinnati - Tabi Cold & Flu

This entry reimagines the over-the-counter cold medicine experience with a friendlier face and smarter functionality. Designed with first-time users and young adults in mind, Tabi tackles common frustrations with cold and flu packaging—from confusion at the shelf to challenges with dosing and disposal. Tabi’s hand-held, pocket-friendly form makes it easy to take on the go. The sturdy molded pulp blister pack won’t tear in your bag or pocket, and it dispenses one tablet at a time, clearly marked for day or night use. A color-shifting expiration label helps prevent waste, while the single-material design simplifies recycling. Beyond usability and sustainability, Tabi’s branding shifts the tone. With round, easy-to-swallow tablets labeled “TA” and “BI,” this product feels more approachable and less clinical.

Food

University of Florida - Quick Bite Combo Box

Designed for 7-Eleven’s hot food and bakery items, this package’s two-part design features a compostable primary box that keeps food organized and secure, along with a recyclable secondary carrier that includes built-in handles and cup holders. That means staff can pack orders more quickly, delivery drivers can carry meals with one hand, and customers receive a package that is easy to handle with less mess. Perforated drink slots accommodate everything from regular cups to Big Gulps, and the flat-shipping, self-locking design reduces training time and storage space.

Health and Beauty

University of Cincinnati - Amp. Hearing Aids Reimagined

With Amp. Hearing Aids Reimagined, packaging students from the University of Cincinnati take on hearing health with bold design thinking and a fresh perspective. The packaging reflects a modern lifestyle: compact, stylish, and thoughtfully designed. With a clean color palette and dynamic graphic accents, Amp. feels more like high-end tech than a medical device. By using discursive design, the team invites conversation around hearing health, stigma, and self-expression. It’s a thoughtful, human-centered solution that speaks directly to younger audiences who value both purpose and aesthetics.

Congratulations to all the winners! Their work sets a high standard for the future of packaging.

