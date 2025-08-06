Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas this September
Matt Reynolds
Aug 6, 2025
10

The Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP) unveiled the highly esteemed 2025 AmeriStar Award recipients and the 2025 Student AmeriStar Awards winners

2025 AmeriStar Award Recipients

After rigorous evaluation by a panel of distinguished judges from diverse packaging industry segments, 18 companies emerged as this year's professional winners.

Best in Show & Drug and Pharmaceutical

1Theraflu Nasal Mist Side-Actuated Nasal Spray from Haleon

This side-actuated nasal spray delivers comfort, control, and accessibility with a one-finger push button, intuitive design, and child-resistant safety features—all without sacrificing performance. From ease of use to efficient manufacturing and reduced waste, it proves that packaging can elevate both function and user experience. It earned Best in Show by setting a new standard for over-the-counter drug delivery.

Cosmetics

2aThe Fully Recyclable Infinity Lotion Pump from APackaging Group LLC

This fully recyclable, mono-material pump replaces the traditional metal spring with a patented plastic "bulb" spring, clearing a major hurdle to recycling without sacrificing performance. Designed for compatibility with HDPE and PET bottles, it locks securely for shipping, dispenses smoothly, and meets ISTA-6 standards for e-commerce. The design supports existing production lines while delivering cost savings and earning recognition from APR and RecyClass.

Design Excellence

Push, Twist, Open: Consumer Convenience Technologies’ Revolutionary Easy-Open Jar Lid from Consumer Convenience Technologies

4This patented lid tackles the everyday challenge of opening a vacuum-sealed jar with a simple push-button design that reduces opening torque by up to 50%. Made from lightweight, recyclable aluminum, it offers a secure seal, meets hot-fill standards, and ships lighter than traditional steel lids. It’s an inclusive, scalable solution that improves accessibility without compromising safety or performance.

3

Shape Beauty Your Way with Verve Airless FreeForm+ from FusionPKG

This recyclable airless package rethinks traditional design by eliminating the piston and double wall, using a thick-walled PET structure that delivers nearly 100% product evacuation. It protects sensitive skincare formulas, runs on standard lines, and offers the clarity of glass without the weight or waste. With design flexibility, durability, and recyclability, it blends luxury and practicality into one elegant solution.

Placon Simpl Komb 2 0 Comb Honey Container

SimplKomb 2.0 Comb Honey Container from Placon

This clear PET clamshell lets bees build and seal comb honey directly in the tray, transforming a hive insert into a retail-ready package. It cuts labor, mess, and material waste, while protecting the product and simplifying the path from hive to shelf. With tamper evidence, reusability, and 25% post-consumer recycled content, it’s a clean, efficient solution for beekeepers, retailers, and consumers alike.

61

Super Flapper Clamshell from Plastic Ingenuity de Mexico

This thermoformed clamshell rethinks hardware aisle packaging by combining 100% recycled PET with a shape that instantly signals its purpose. It simplifies product selection and installation with built-in measuring guides, easy-open snaps, and clear visuals that put the flapper front and center. Durable, recyclable, and cleverly designed, it streamlines operations while standing out on shelf.

7

Magic: The Gathering - Duskmourn: House of Horrors Nightmare Bundle from Wizards of the Coast

Wizards of the Coast brought packaging to life with the Duskmourn: House of Horrors Nightmare Bundle, designed to resemble a flickering 1980s TV complete with a lenticular screen and stacked VHS-style deck box. The structure passed rigorous transit testing and features tamper-evident seals, a reusable deck case, and a reclosable outer box. By simplifying materials and right-sizing components, the team cut packaging volume by 39%, paper weight by 64%, and reduced costs by 20%.

Drug and Pharmaceutical

8

Adzynma Drug Packaging from Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Designed for critical care settings, this packaging delivers clarity and speed when it matters most. With a built-in instruction panel, intuitive layout, and one-handed opening, it simplifies preparation and supports confident administration under pressure. Its compact, recyclable paperboard structure balances durability, usability, and sustainability in one thoughtful solution.

Food (Refrigerated)

9a

PaperSeal™ Shape for Moy Park and Sainsbury's from Graphic Packaging International

This paperboard tray replaces up to 82% of plastic per pack while delivering the same shelf life, seal integrity, and production efficiency as traditional plastic. Designed to run on existing equipment, it’s made from renewable fiber, supports UK curbside recycling, and cuts an estimated 300 metric tons of plastic annually. With easy-peel film and a kraft-look finish, it balances sustainability, function, and consumer appeal.

10

ProducePack™ Punnet Tray from Graphic Packaging International

This paperboard punnet tray keeps produce fresh longer while cutting out single-use plastic, thanks to a breathable design that slows mold growth and reduces food waste. It runs on existing sealing lines, withstands the supply chain, and meets UK recyclability guidelines with FSC-certified fiber. With strong shelf appeal and sustainability built in, it’s a simple switch that delivers a big impact.

Food (Shelf Stable)

11a

