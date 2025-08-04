Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas this September
Legal Things Everywhere, All at Once

While the administration is overhauling federal requirements, a flurry of new laws and proposals from individual states is creating a complex and often contradictory legal landscape that significantly impacts packagers.

Eric F. Greenberg
Aug 4, 2025
Sure, the new Trump administration is doing a lot, but in terms of what might affect packagers, you can’t overlook the flurry of new actions by U.S. states, as well.

While the federal Department of Health and Human Services, and the Make America Healthy Again initiative, both led by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., have issued proposed or actual makeovers of requirements in areas like food composition, drug research and approval, and vaccine policy, a number of states are for the first time issuing new or proposed laws affecting food ingredients, food labels, and packaging materials. This is troubling because trying to sell a product nationwide that has to comply with different and sometimes contradictory state laws can be difficult, expensive, or flat impossible.

Perhaps most relevant for food packaging materials makers and users is the effort in states including New York and Pennsylvania, where bills are making their way through the legislatures that would require food companies to report to the state when their products include substances in food, or in contact with food, on the basis of the company’s own conclusion that the use is Generally Recognized As Safe. 

The current federal law and regulations allow such self-GRAS conclusions, but opponents of that legal right have actively tried to undo it for years. The opponents couldn’t convince FDA to change the program, lost in court with claims that FDA couldn’t allow such conclusions and still assure food safety, and have not yet convinced the U.S. Congress to change the law (though there are new proposals to do just that). So now, the opponents have decided to make life tough in key states.

Meanwhile, some states are also adding or considering new requirements on various food ingredients. In June, Texas passed a law that will be effective September 2025. It listed 44 substances used as “additives, chemicals or colors” in food, and required that after January 1, 2027, a food manufacturer needs to add to its food labels and online sales sites a warning stating: "WARNING: This product contains an ingredient that is not recommended for human consumption by the appropriate authority in Australia, Canada, the European Union, or the United Kingdom."  That’s right: Texas wants you to tell consumers the legal status of substances in food in countries other than the U.S.

Louisiana recently enacted a new law that, among other provisions, includes its own list of 44 chemicals, which is substantially similar but not identical to Texas’ list, and requires their presence to be disclosed on labels together with a QR link to the FDA website for more information.

