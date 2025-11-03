Kansas City Adopts Reusable Cup System with Bold Reuse, Wype's Refillable Cleansing Gel, and Tubex Launches Refillable Deodorant Can

See a few examples of reusable packaging from Bold Reuse, Wype, and Tubex from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

Nov 3, 2025
The scheme eliminates the use of single-use beverage cups across all fan zones, clubs, and suites, replacing them with a closed-loop system involving more than 42,000 reusable cups.
These innovations demonstrate significant progress in reusable packaging, contributing to waste reduction and circular economy practices. They highlight the growing trend of businesses aligning sustainability with consumer convenience, with promising adoption rates and environmental benefits. 

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here

Kansas City stadium adopts full-scale reusable cup system

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, home to the Kansas City Chiefs, is set to implement a stadium-wide reusable cup system at all events, beginning with the home opener on Sept 14 2025. The initiative is a collaboration between the Kansas City Chiefs, Portland-based reuse logistics firm Bold Reuse, food and beverage providers Levy and Aramark Sports + Entertainment, and is supported by a grant from the Mid-America Regional Council. The scheme eliminates the use of single-use beverage cups across all fan zones, clubs, and suites, replacing them with a closed-loop system involving more than 42,000 reusable cups. These are distributed, collected after use, sanitized, and then reintroduced for future events. Souvenir cups will remain available, but all alcoholic beverages will now be served in the reusable vessels. This move expands Bold Reuse’s operations in Kansas City, following its launch of a local reuse hub in Independence, Missouri, and a similar scheme at CPKC Stadium, home of the Kansas City Current. While reuse trials have taken place at selected areas in other sporting venues, this is the first time the model has been deployed on a full-scale basis in the NFL. 

Companies in this article
Bold Reuse
