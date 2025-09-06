Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Louis Vuitton Launches Refillable Beauty Line, Graza Introduces Glass Bottles, and Charles Beaudouin Implements Reuse Initative for Shipping Cartons

See a few examples of reusable packaging from Louis Vuitton, Graza, and Charles Beaudouin from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Sep 6, 2025
The debut collection centers on LV Rouge, a lipstick range consisting of 55 shades, symbolically aligning with the Roman numerals “LV.”
ThePackHub

These innovations demonstrate significant progress in reusable packaging, contributing to waste reduction and circular economy practices. They highlight the growing trend of businesses aligning sustainability with consumer convenience, with promising adoption rates and environmental benefits. 

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here. 

Louis Vuitton introduces refillable lipstick packaging 

French fashion house Louis Vuitton, part of the LVMH group and headquartered in Paris, has unveiled its first beauty line, La Beauté, featuring refillable packaging designed by a German industrial designer. The debut collection centers on LV Rouge, a lipstick range consisting of 55 shades, symbolically aligning with the Roman numerals “LV.” The line includes 27 satin and 28 matte finishes, with formulations incorporating shea butter and hyaluronic acid for texture and hydration. The refillable lipstick cases are monogrammed and positioned as luxury keepsakes, retailing at $160 (£125), while refill units are priced lower to encourage reuse. Each lipstick is also lightly fragranced with notes of mimosa, jasmine, and rose, developed by Louis Vuitton’s in-house perfumer. The refillable format extends beyond lipsticks, with eight refillable eyeshadow palettes scheduled to follow, retailing at $250 (£196) with $93 (£73) refills. These gold-toned circular compacts contain four shades and integrated mirrors. The refillable concept reflects increasing industry movement toward sustainable luxury packaging, with design emphasis on craftsmanship, permanence, and reusability rather than disposable formats. By adapting refill technology to high-end beauty, Louis Vuitton aims to align its established tradition of artisanal design with consumer expectations for both luxury presentation and reduced environmental impact. The line will be distributed globally through 116 Louis Vuitton stores and online. 

Companies in this article
MD Packaging (part of the Tessera Group)
Related Stories
Reusable/Returnable

Louis Vuitton, Graza, and Charles Beaudouin Design Reusable Packaging
