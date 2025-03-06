Orkla Suomi (Finland) is piloting a new paper wrapper by UPM Specialty Papers for its Panda milk chocolate brand. During a six-month pilot period, the new wrappers are replacing traditional PP-plastic wrappers. Milk chocolate bars in the new package format are now available in stores across Finland.
“At Orkla Suomi, we want to make everyday life better with local brands that bring joy and make sustainable choices easier. Our products are a combination of tradition, innovation, and sustainability. A great example of our ongoing efforts to replace fossil-based materials with renewable alternatives is the new paper-based chocolate tablet packaging, developed in collaboration with UPM and printing house Walki Westpak. We will pilot this paper-based packaging with Panda Milk Chocolate in spring 2025 to gather insights and experiences from the new solution,” says Arja Laitinen, packaging developer at Orkla Snacks.
|Read these recent instances of large chocolate bar and confectionery brands piloting paper-based films to replace traditional PP. Mars Wrigley did so in Australia and later the UK, and Nestle's Kit Kat had its own pilot in Australia. More recently, UK Chocolate Company's Walker's Chocolates joined in on the trend.
The new type of wrapper for Panda milk chocolate is based on UPM Asendo Pro 75 g/m2 barrier paper, which the company says has suitable grease barrier properties for Panda milk chocolate. A cold seal lacquer, which has been applied to sealing areas, allows the paper-based package to be sealed on Orkla Suomi’s existing flowpack packaging machines, which are normally used to pack products in plastic, the company says. UPM Asendo Pro is certified for food safety (BfR, FDA), and the new packaging solution has undergone extensive testing, including shelf-life tests.
Orkla Suomi wanted to find a paper-based packaging solution to support its goal of increasing the share of renewable packaging materials without compromising recyclability. UPM says that it only sources fibers from sustainably managed forests, where forest regeneration is ensured. UPM Asendo Pro has been validated as recyclable (PTS method RH 021/97, cat II) in existing fibre recycling streams, which are widely available to consumers in Finland and in Europe. 83% of paper and cardboard packaging is recycled in Europe (Eurostat, 2021).
“Chocolate can be a challenging product to package in paper, due to its relatively high grease level. However, UPM has a solid product portfolio, extensive experience and the broad partner network needed to support the transition to recyclable paper-based packaging. Therefore, we are able to help converters and brands like Orkla Suomi with their packaging sustainability ambitions and to speed up the time to market of new packaging solutions,” says Kirsi Lahtela, senior manager, product portfolio, UPM Specialty Papers.
Traditionally, plastic or a paper-plastic laminate has been used in packaging to guarantee shelf-life, ensure food protection and to keep grease from penetrating the package material. Thanks to the in-built barrier protection provided by UPM Asendo Pro packaging paper, no additional plastic layer is required, the companies say. PW