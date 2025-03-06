Hurry & Register! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Discover packaging & processing solutions for all industries at the all-new PACK EXPO Southeast in Atlanta, GA, March 10-12, 2025
Register ASAP

Orkla's Panda Pilots Paper Wrapper, Joins Confectionery Trend

Finnish brand owner Orkla Snacks tapped UPM Specialty Papers to pilot a new paper wrapper for its Panda milk chocolate brand. It's yet another data point in a growing movement toward paper-based films in confectionery and on-the-go energy or granola bars.

Matt Reynolds
Mar 6, 2025
Orkla Suomi found a paper-based packaging solution to support its goal of increasing the share of renewable packaging materials without compromising recyclability.
Orkla Suomi found a paper-based packaging solution to support its goal of increasing the share of renewable packaging materials without compromising recyclability.

Orkla Suomi (Finland) is piloting a new paper wrapper by UPM Specialty Papers for its Panda milk chocolate brand. During a six-month pilot period, the new wrappers are replacing traditional PP-plastic wrappers. Milk chocolate bars in the new package format are now available in stores across Finland.

“At Orkla Suomi, we want to make everyday life better with local brands that bring joy and make sustainable choices easier. Our products are a combination of tradition, innovation, and sustainability. A great example of our ongoing efforts to replace fossil-based materials with renewable alternatives is the new paper-based chocolate tablet packaging, developed in collaboration with UPM and printing house Walki Westpak. We will pilot this paper-based packaging with Panda Milk Chocolate in spring 2025 to gather insights and experiences from the new solution,” says Arja Laitinen, packaging developer at Orkla Snacks.

   Read these recent instances of large chocolate bar and confectionery brands piloting paper-based films to replace traditional PP. Mars Wrigley did so in Australia and later the UK, and Nestle's Kit Kat had its own pilot in Australia. More recently, UK Chocolate Company's Walker's Chocolates joined in on the trend. 

The new type of wrapper for Panda milk chocolate is based on UPM Asendo Pro 75 g/m2 barrier paper, which the company says has  suitable grease barrier properties for Panda milk chocolate. A cold seal lacquer, which has been applied to sealing areas, allows the paper-based package to be sealed on Orkla Suomi’s existing flowpack packaging machines, which are normally used to pack products in plastic, the company says. UPM Asendo Pro is certified for food safety (BfR, FDA), and the new packaging solution has undergone extensive testing, including shelf-life tests.A cold seal lacquer, which has been applied to sealing areas, allows the paper-based package to be sealed on Orkla Suomi’s existing flowpack packaging machines, which are normally used to pack products in plastic, the company says.A cold seal lacquer, which has been applied to sealing areas, allows the paper-based package to be sealed on Orkla Suomi’s existing flowpack packaging machines, which are normally used to pack products in plastic, the company says.

Companies in this article
UPM Specialty Papers
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Financial Justification Strategies
Recommended
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Financial Justification Strategies
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Related Stories
Syklo Green Rgb 4 1024x457
Recycling
Syklo Invests in Circular Economy Hub Combining Plastic Recycling and Biocomposite Production
Resynergi
Recycling
Resynergi Raises $18M for Plastic Recycling Expansion.
Circular Action
Recycling
Circular Action Alliance Confirmed as the Producer Responsibility Organization for Minnesota
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Sponsor Content
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Machinery Basics
View More »
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Equipment
Bagging & Pouching
VIDEO: Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View More »
Top Stories
Orkla Suomi found a paper-based packaging solution to support its goal of increasing the share of renewable packaging materials without compromising recyclability.
Recycling
Orkla's Panda Pilots Paper Wrapper, Joins Confectionery Trend
Finnish brand owner Orkla Snacks tapped UPM Specialty Papers to pilot a new paper wrapper for its Panda milk chocolate brand. It's yet another data point in a growing movement toward paper-based films in confectionery and on-the-go energy or granola bars.
RAIN Palletizer Cover Image
Robotics
Rain Supercharges Throughput with Palletization, Automation
(l. to r.) William Singleton III, Mars, Scott Byrne, Sonoco, and Dr. Jagger Harvey, Clemson University
Sustainability
Sustainability’s Impact on Packaging’s Future—Insights from Mars & Sonoco
(l. to r.) Greg Johnson, Taylor Billett and James Davidson.
Sustainability
Fiber-Based Packaging’s Positive Sustainability Story
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Sponsor Content
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Pharmaceutical Innovations Report
Discover the latest breakthrough packaging technologies shaping the pharmaceutical sector. This report dives into cutting-edge innovations, from smart containers that enhance patient safety to eco-friendly materials poised to transform the industry’s sustainability practices. All from PACK EXPO. Learn how forward-thinking strategies are driving efficiency and redefining what’s possible in pharma packaging.
Learn More
Pharmaceutical Innovations Report
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Hiring remains a major challenge in packaging, with 78% struggling to fill unskilled roles and 84% lacking experienced workers. As automation grows, companies must rethink hiring and training. Download the full report for key insights.
Download Now
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Products
Press Release Stack It 2 0
Software Upgrade for Robotic Palletizing Efficiency
beRobox's STACKiT 2.0 offers stack validation to prevent errors and a redesigned interface with dynamic 3D visuals, plus intelligent vertical axis motion for optimized performance.
Compass Wire Cloth to Highlight Advanced Screening Solutions at PACK EXPO Southeast 2025
Inside Scoop: See All Multi-Conveyor Products in Less Than 30 Seconds at PACK EXPO Southeast
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Craft Brew 2025
Craft Brew 2025
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2025
Jan/Feb 2025
Packaging World PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
Packaging World Resource Guide 2025
Resource Guide 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Enticement 600x400 300 Dpi Digital Intel Report 1124
Workforce
Unlocking Potential: The Connected Workforce Explained
Flexible Packaging E Book Hero Shot Full
Flexibles
Flexible Packaging e-book
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
View More »