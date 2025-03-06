Orkla Suomi (Finland) is piloting a new paper wrapper by UPM Specialty Papers for its Panda milk chocolate brand. During a six-month pilot period, the new wrappers are replacing traditional PP-plastic wrappers. Milk chocolate bars in the new package format are now available in stores across Finland.

“At Orkla Suomi, we want to make everyday life better with local brands that bring joy and make sustainable choices easier. Our products are a combination of tradition, innovation, and sustainability. A great example of our ongoing efforts to replace fossil-based materials with renewable alternatives is the new paper-based chocolate tablet packaging, developed in collaboration with UPM and printing house Walki Westpak. We will pilot this paper-based packaging with Panda Milk Chocolate in spring 2025 to gather insights and experiences from the new solution,” says Arja Laitinen, packaging developer at Orkla Snacks.

Read these recent instances of large chocolate bar and confectionery brands piloting paper-based films to replace traditional PP. Mars Wrigley did so in Australia and later the UK, and Nestle's Kit Kat had its own pilot in Australia. More recently, UK Chocolate Company's Walker's Chocolates joined in on the trend.

The new type of wrapper for Panda milk chocolate is based on UPM Asendo Pro 75 g/m2 barrier paper, which the company says has suitable grease barrier properties for Panda milk chocolate. A cold seal lacquer, which has been applied to sealing areas, allows the paper-based package to be sealed on Orkla Suomi’s existing flowpack packaging machines, which are normally used to pack products in plastic, the company says. UPM Asendo Pro is certified for food safety (BfR, FDA), and the new packaging solution has undergone extensive testing, including shelf-life tests.