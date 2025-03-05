Rain Supercharges Throughput with Palletization, Automation

Hurry & Register! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Rain Spring Water Supercharges Packaging via Automation, Cobot Palletization

Alongside a host of other recent packaging automation improvements, cobot palletization has helped Rain Pure Mountain Spring speed up packaging line operations while allowing for labor reallocation.

Christopher Smith
Mar 5, 2025
RAIN Palletizer Cover Image
An integrated Robotiq palletizing solution stacks cases of water at the end of Rain's production line.
Image provided by Rain

Rain Pure Mountain Spring Water, a producer of naturally sourced water that uniquely bottles exclusively in aluminum, was born with an eye on packaging’s role in sustainability and recycling. During his early days as a mechanical engineer, Mark Majkrzak, founder and CEO, took note of the increasing volume of plastic used by single-serving drinking water brands.

“I used to consult for big bottling companies as an automation engineer. My role, I'm sometimes ashamed to admit, was to take a plastic bottled water facility from 1500 bottles a minute to 1600 bottles a minute. Generally, my scope was to do that with low or no capital. We would look for the fringe opportunities where there were incremental savings. Those small improvements would stack up pretty quickly when you're talking about 1500 bottles a minute. I did that for a long time, and that's what drove me to have a profound appreciation for the plastic problem,” Majkrzak says.

While aluminum is more expensive, it’s much more frequently recycled by consumers. It also often consists of a high content of recycled material, and doesn’t degrade over recycling cycles. For those reasons, it can be said to be more circular, and a certain set of consumers are willing to pay more to participate in a circular packaging economy. The recyclability and economic viability of aluminum, along with the material’s aesthetic (printed cans) and functional (gets cold quickly) perks, drove Majkrzak to start a company that bottles water in aluminum.

Rain sources water from its own spring and bottles it at its facility in Tiger, Ga. The company’s earlier target markets have included upscale institutional and hospitality locales like hotels, college campuses, and foodservice operations, but Rain is expanding into more of the traditional retail market as well.

Now that he’s working with a product and package that he feels better about from an environmental standpoint, Majkrzak continues to flex his engineering muscles at Rain. He recently improved automation across an entire packaging line, but palletizing was a big pain point that required some extra help. The company found it with Robotiq’s integrated palletizing solution that included a six-axis articulated arm from Universal Robots (UR).

Palletizing hybrid benefits Rain at end of line

RAIN Whole Palletizer ImageThe Robotiq PE20's integrated solutions align with Rain's operations and standards.Image provided by Rain

Rain previously performed its end-of-line palletizing manually, where employees stacked corrugated cases of aluminum water bottles. This required the company to manage more SKUs and presented physical challenges to employees. Still, space constraints meant that adding a bulky machine to automate case stacking was not ideal.

But Majkrazk took note of software implementation, ease of use, and convenience improvements in the robotic palletizing market, which led his company to acquire a Robotiq PE20 palletizer equipped with a UR20 arm.

Majkrazk says Rain considered buying a UR arm directly and developing its own palletizing system. But Robotiq’s turn-key integrated PE20 solution, which included an articulated arm, a palletizing platform, and a user-friendly system was the best fit.

In addition to the palletizer being cost-effective and easy-to-deploy with a short lead time, it allowed Rain to increase efficiency and upskill its existing workforce.

“[Manual palletizing] was an ergonomically unfriendly task. These cases are 30 pounds when they come off the line, at six cases per minute. We had two operators doing that job, and on a shift, they might lift a hundred thousand pounds… And it’s beyond the ergonomics. It’s such a mundane role,” Majkrzak states. “Those operators now have forklift certifications and have been reallocated to other areas of the plant where they were needed.”

The PE20 palletizer runs only on 120 VAC and compressed air. In addition, it is compact enough to fit within Rain’s space constraints and features a safety scanner that eliminates the need for bulky additional guard rails or caging. The safety feature allows Rain to comply with OSHA regulations, but Majkrzak says employees are also trained on the robot’s operation path to ensure safety.

