Mars' Kind is Next in Line with Curbside Recyclable Paper Wrapper

The repulpable paper used to flow-wrap these bars is a curbside recyclable, How2Recycle pre-qualified paper film supplied by Printpack. The move is more evidence of a growing global, now national trend toward paper films able to run on existing equipment.

Matt Reynolds
May 1, 2025
The Kind Dark Chocolate Nuts & sea salt bars will be sold in singles in the paper wrapper at Whole Foods, so a consumer will not purchase a carton.
KI Snacks, a Mars Snacking brand, is introducing a curbside recyclable paper wrapper pilot at Whole Foods Markets in the U.S. The news comes shortly on the heels of Riverside Natural Foods launching its MadeGood Foods snack bars in curbside recyclable paper wrappers. Taken together, the two U.S. announcements demonstrate that the global paper wrapper trend for confectionery and snack bars is finally making U.S. landfall with in-market, commercially available pilots and launches.

KIND Snacks says the pilot marks a significant step toward achieving a recycle-ready wrapper for the bars category while the brand continues to make progress towards its goal of ensuring all packaging is designed for recyclability by 2030. Printpack, KIND’s technical packaging partner, says that the pulpable paper used to flow-wrap these bars is a curbside recyclable, How2Recycle pre-qualified paper type. Stakeholders say that this packaging material will help make it possible for consumers to recycle.

“Our collaboration with KIND represents a true paradigm shift in sustainable packaging,” says Sandra Lewis, principal packaging advisor, Whole Foods Market. “Through their innovative development of this recyclable paper wrapper, they're fundamentally reimagining how snack foods can be packaged. Working together to bring this solution to our shelves represents a significant milestone in our mission to reduce single-use plastics.”

The company says the project builds on KIND’s first pilot of a paper-based wrapper in 2023, which was an e-commerce trial available exclusively on kindsnacks.com. This initial pilot gave the brand a foundation of consumer feedback and performance insights, like strong preliminary shelf life, transit, and machinability data. After spending the last year in R&D to integrate learnings, KIND and its partners bring to market what they say is an improved, fully recyclable wrapper available in-store. While in market, the company will collect more data from retailers and consumers to assess next steps on the project.

KIND Snacks says that its packaging goal, that all its packaging is designed for recyclability by 2030, is part of the brand’s overall sustainability strategy. This latest paper wrapper pilot, the company says, will continue KIND’s practice of launching projects and pilots grounded in science and with scalability in mind.

“At KIND, we’re constantly listening to our consumers, and what we hear is clear—they want products that not only deliver exceptional quality but also align with their values,” says Osher Hoberman, CMO of KIND North America. “This new paper wrapper pilot is a direct result of that feedback. We’re proud to continue to lead the industry with bold, forward-thinking and innovative solutions, not just for our packaging, but across our entire product portfolio.”KIND's Dark Chocolate, Nuts, & Sea Salt with Almonds & Peanuts, its more popular variety, now carries 'New Recyclable Paper Wrapper' on its label.KIND's Dark Chocolate, Nuts, & Sea Salt with Almonds & Peanuts, its more popular variety, now carries "New Recyclable Paper Wrapper" on its label.

