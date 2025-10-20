Nestlé Launches Paper Overwrap for KitKat, Blossom Hill's Fiber-based Tray Solution, and MM Board & Paper Switches to Paper Blister for Toilet Cleaner

See a few examples of paper-based packaging from Nestlé, Blossom Hill, and MM Board & Paper from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Oct 20, 2025
The switch is expected to reduce plastic use by approximately 22 tons annually.
ThePackHub

These innovations highlight the significant progress being made in adopting paper-based solutions, driven by both functionality and sustainability. 

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here

Nestlé's paper overwrap for chocolate multipacks cuts plastic use 

Nestlé has introduced paper-based overwraps for four multipack formats of its flagship KitKat milk chocolate product, replacing plastic outer packaging. The change is part of the company’s wider strategy to transition away from plastic towards more recyclable, fiber-based alternatives. According to Nestlé, based on 2024 sales volumes, the switch is expected to reduce plastic use by approximately 22 tons annually. The updated packaging still retains the individual product wrappers in their existing material format, with the change affecting only the multipack outer layer. The new overwrap is designed to be recyclable in standard paper waste streams, aligning with increasing regulatory and consumer demands for recyclable materials and reduced plastic use. This move follows a series of paper packaging trials and rollouts across Nestlé’s global confectionery and snack portfolio. The adoption of paper for outer wrapping offers a lower-barrier entry to recyclable formats, as it does not require significant changes to product protection or shelf life, while still enabling plastic reduction at scale. 

