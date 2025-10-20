The switch is expected to reduce plastic use by approximately 22 tons annually. ThePackHub

These innovations highlight the significant progress being made in adopting paper-based solutions, driven by both functionality and sustainability. Nestlé's paper overwrap for chocolate multipacks cuts plastic use Nestlé has introduced paper-based overwraps for four multipack formats of its flagship KitKat milk chocolate product, replacing plastic outer packaging. The change is part of the company's wider strategy to transition away from plastic towards more recyclable, fiber-based alternatives. According to Nestlé, based on 2024 sales volumes, the switch is expected to reduce plastic use by approximately 22 tons annually. The updated packaging still retains the individual product wrappers in their existing material format, with the change affecting only the multipack outer layer. The new overwrap is designed to be recyclable in standard paper waste streams, aligning with increasing regulatory and consumer demands for recyclable materials and reduced plastic use. This move follows a series of paper packaging trials and rollouts across Nestlé's global confectionery and snack portfolio. The adoption of paper for outer wrapping offers a lower-barrier entry to recyclable formats, as it does not require significant changes to product protection or shelf life, while still enabling plastic reduction at scale.

Blossom Hill introduces fiber-based, linerless tray for fresh apricot packaging Blossom Hill, based in Parlier, California, USA, has launched a fiber-based, linerless tray solution for apricot packaging, replacing conventional plastic clamshells and backing paper with a fully recyclable and PFAS-free format. The tray, branded as TrayCycle, was developed by Paper, Pulp & Film and printed by Superior Litho, and is designed to combine environmental performance with retail functionality. The packaging targets fresh produce, prepared meals, and foodservice applications. A key component of the system is a linerless lid developed by Reflex Group, which reduces material usage by eliminating the need for backing paper and contributes to production efficiency. The design includes a custom die-cut window to enhance product visibility and shelf appeal, with full-surface branding capabilities that support on-pack communication and consumer engagement. The tray format has already launched in major retail stores across the US and Canada during California's apricot season, positioning itself as a viable alternative to plastic-based produce packaging. MM Board & Paper uses barrier board to replace plastic blister for toilet cleaner MM Board & Paper, based in Frohnleiten, Austria, has replaced the conventional blister packaging for Blue Star Kraft Active toilet cleaning tabs with a fully recyclable, plastic-free solution made entirely from paper-based materials. The previous pack design featured a plastic hood and cardboard backing, commonly used in blister formats. This has now been substituted with a mono-material board pack constructed from recycled paperboard, improving both recyclability and disposal processes. A key element of the updated design is the use of Topcolor Barrier Aroma, a barrier coating technology that allows the cardboard to retain fragrance without requiring plastic laminates or films. This barrier ensures that scent release is controlled and limited to the point of use, avoiding premature dispersion during transport or on retail shelves, thereby preserving product freshness and reducing unnecessary sensory exposure. The new pack structure meets functional needs while contributing to plastic reduction goals and the use of secondary fibre materials supports resource conservation.