Kick off 2026 with a competitive edge at PACK EXPO East. Register now!
Get a jump on your 2026 goals at PACK EXPO East. Put projects in motion, accelerate timelines and solve challenges—all in one trip to Philadelphia.

Bioplastics to Double by 2030; Packaging Leads the Market

At the European Bioplastics Conference, EUBP reports sharp growth across key bio-based polymers and confirms that packaging will continue to drive the bioplastics market through 2030.

Anne Marie Mohan
Dec 4, 2025
At the 2025 European Bioplastics Conference in Berlin, Managing Director Hasso von Pogrell shared results of a new study on the global market for bio-based plastics.
At the 2025 European Bioplastics Conference in Berlin, Managing Director Hasso von Pogrell shared results of a new study on the global market for bio-based plastics.
PMMI Media Group

At the 2025 European Bioplastics Conference (EBC25) held this week in Berlin, European Bioplastics (EUBP) Managing Director Hasso von Pogrell presented new market figures showing strong, sustained growth in global bioplastics production and reaffirmed the central role packaging plays in driving that expansion. The data, part of the “Bioplastics Market Development Update 2025,” produced for EUBP by nova-Institut, illustrates an industry on track to nearly double its production capacity over the next five years.

Global bio-based plastics production capacity is projected to rise from 2.31 million tonnes in 2025 to 4.69 million tonnes by 2030. Bioplastics currently represent only about 0.5% of the roughly 431 million tonnes of plastics produced each year, but their growth trajectory is steep.

“The steady rise in bio-based plastics production highlights our industry’s role in supporting a more sustainable, circular economy,” said von Pogrell. “With increasing consumer and regulatory focus on low-impact materials, bioplastics are positioned to expand across diverse sectors and contribute to Europe’s evolving bioeconomy.”

Slide 2European Bioplastics

Packaging remains the most significant end-use sector for bioplastics worldwide. In 2025, packaging applications account for 41.3% (0.95 million tonnes) of global bioplastics production capacities. Despite a slight dip from the prior year, it continues to outpace all other market segments. The sector’s growth is expected to accelerate through 2030. Von Pogrell noted that an increase of nearly 10 percentage points in packaging’s relative share corresponds to a tripling of the absolute market volume—from 1.1 million tonnes in 2024 to 3.0 million tonnes in 2029. For packaging manufacturers and brands, this represents a significant expansion in material availability across both biodegradable and non-biodegradable bio-based plastics.

Von Pogrell also highlighted the gap between global production capacity and actual output. In 2025, the bioplastics industry operated at an average utilization rate of 72%, producing 1.67 million tonnes out of the total 2.31 million tonnes of capacity. Utilization rates vary greatly by polymer type, ranging from 28% to 100%, depending on technological maturity and market development. This disparity affects supply availability across end-use markets, including packaging.

Slide 1European Bioplastics

The data shows that in 2025, non-biodegradable bio-based plastics constitute 58% of global production, with polyamides (PA) at 20.9%, polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT) at 16.1%, and bio-based polyethylene (PE) at 13.1% forming the largest shares. Bio-based, biodegradable plastics make up the remaining 42%, led by polylactic acid (PLA) at 23%. Other biodegradable materials include semi-synthetic cellulose polymer compounds (SCPC), polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT), polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), cellulose-regenerated (CR), polybutylene succinate (PBS), and cellulose propionate (CP) in varying proportions. Collectively, these polymers form the backbone of bioplastics used in packaging formats ranging from rigid containers to flexible films.

By 2030, major shifts in material availability are expected. Production capacities for several rapidly developing polymers are projected to rise dramatically. Bio-based polypropylene is expected to increase from 1% in 2025 to 13.6% in 2030, a more than 27-fold expansion. PHA production capacity is projected to grow from 4.7% to 16.8%, representing more than a sevenfold increase. Although starting from a very small base of 0.1%, polyethylene furanoate (PEF) is projected to triple its relative share by 2030 and increase sixfold in absolute terms. PLA, already the most prominent biodegradable polymer, is expected to maintain its leading position through the end of the decade. These projected gains reflect growing demand and continued innovation and are highly relevant to packaging companies seeking alternatives that offer renewable content, biodegradability, or drop-in performance characteristics.

Slide 3European Bioplastics

Regionally, Asia continues to dominate global bioplastics production capacities, holding 55.6% in 2025 and 55.0% projected for 2030. Europe, however, is set to increase its share from 14.7% to 17.2%, marking both absolute and relative growth for the first time. Growth in the EU is particularly driven by new capacities for bioPP, bioPE, and PHA, underscoring the region’s commitment to advancing its bioplastics manufacturing base. Von Pogrell described this development as a positive signal for the industry.

He also addressed questions surrounding fossil-based PBAT, which is excluded from the market data because its inclusion would distort the overall picture. Announced fossil-based PBAT production capacities exceed 2.9 million tonnes in 2025, surpassing the total capacity of all bio-based plastics combined. Nearly 98% of these announcements come from Asia, with current actual production believed to be only 25 to 30% of stated capacity. Including these numbers would drastically alter the appearance of global production capacity, obscuring the trajectory of genuinely bio-based materials.

Von Pogrell emphasized that continued progress for bioplastics—and for packaging innovations that rely on them—will depend on stable, coherent policy frameworks. “The next phase of bioplastics market growth will depend on clear and stable policies that encourage innovation and investment,” he said, noting that Europe’s renewed bioeconomy agenda explicitly recognizes bioplastics as part of its strategy.  PW

Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Related Stories
Paper-based containers coated with PHA provide a compostable alternative to conventional plastic linings, delivering grease and moisture resistance for foods like sushi, produce, and ready-to-eat meals.
Bio-based
Compostable Packaging Finds Its Footing
The cleaner sachets are packed in a home-compostable pouch that combines FSC paper, cellulose, and a biopolymer film. The compostable zipper is made from PLA.
Bio-based
Grove Toilet Cleaner Pods Reduce PVA, Use Compostable Pouch
Metropolis’s Nespresso capsule business is growing in both own-brand (left) and private-label offerings.
Bio-based
Compostable Capsules for Nespresso Original Line Systems
Side-entry Liquid Mixer Improves Solids Suspension in Large Tanks
Sponsor Content
Side-entry Liquid Mixer Improves Solids Suspension in Large Tanks
Machinery Basics
View More »
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Conveying & accumulation
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Maxresdefault 681514d36ad34
Form/fill/seal - horizontal
How Do Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work?
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Filling/capping, liquid & viscous
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Vffs Bagging Equipment
Form/fill/seal - vertical
What Can You Package on a Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Machine?
View More »
Top Stories
At the 2025 European Bioplastics Conference in Berlin, Managing Director Hasso von Pogrell shared results of a new study on the global market for bio-based plastics.
Bio-based
Bioplastics to Double by 2030; Packaging Leads the Market
At the European Bioplastics Conference, EUBP reports sharp growth across key bio-based polymers and confirms that packaging will continue to drive the bioplastics market through 2030.
Sibeg 1
Filling, Capping & Closing
Coke Bottler Cuts Co-Packing, Adds Aseptic Line for Fuze Tea, Powerade
Patrón's new bottle design retains the bell-shaped silhouette and ball-shaped cork of the legacy bottle, but makes updates in features including the bottle shape and elevated bee logo.
Package Design
Patrón Tequila Introduces First New Bottle Design in Over Three Decades
Podcast Logo Cmyk
Recycling
Through the Line Podcast: Top Episodes of 2025, #5 SC Johnson Calls for EPR Clarity at Packaging Recycling Summit
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Hiring remains a major challenge in packaging, with 78% struggling to fill unskilled roles and 84% lacking experienced workers. As automation grows, companies must rethink hiring and training. Download the full report for key insights.
Download Now
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Conveyor setup secrets from top CPG manufacturers
7 proven steps to eliminate downtime and boost packaging line efficiency. Free expert playbook reveals maintenance, sequencing, and handling strategies.
Read More
Conveyor setup secrets from top CPG manufacturers
Products
Xl Touch Scoreboard Screen High Res
Vorne Industries Showcasing New Edge Computing Innovations that Enhance Production Monitoring and Digital Transformation at PACK EXPO East
Visit Booth 1620 for an exclusive firsthand demo of Vorne’s versatile new XL Touch — an all-in-one IoT platform for improving packaging line productivity.
Rotary Ball Spline
Battery-powered Hand Tool for Plastic Strapping
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Packaging World Resource Guide 2026
Packaging World Resource Guide 2026
Packaging World Nov/Dec 2025
Nov/Dec 2025
Packaging World October 2025
October 2025
Packaging World PELV Showcase 2025
PELV Showcase 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Pmg Prs25 Recap
Sustainable Packaging
Packaging Recycling Summit 2025: A Pivotal Moment in Circularity
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Ai Packaging Ebook 2025
Robotics
How AI is Making Packaging Robots Smarter and More Adaptable
1136 Pw Humanoid Robots
Trends
Humanoid Robots in Packaging and Processing: 2025 Status Report
Enticement Images Imu 300x250 Pw Coveying Feeding Ebook 2025
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
Conveying, Feeding & Inserting e-book
View More »