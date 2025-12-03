Kick off 2026 with a competitive edge at PACK EXPO East. Register now!
Coke Bottler Cuts Co-Packing, Adds Aseptic Line for Fuze Tea, Powerade

This Sicily bottler for The Coca-Cola Company’s products brings sensitive beverages in-house, reduces transport impacts, and gains fast changeovers and format flexibility with a complete aseptic PET line supplied by Sidel and processing support from Tetra Pak.

Matt Reynolds
Dec 3, 2025
Sibeg 1
Sidel

The Coca-Cola Company’s official bottler in Sicily, Sibeg Srl has installed a new 18,000-bph complete-aseptic PET line at its Catania site, selecting Sidel as the single-source supplier for the packaging line. The investment is designed to pull “sensitive” beverages back from co-packers, expand the plant’s product mix, and support sustainability targets that include zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030 and full carbon neutrality by 2032.

With roughly 400 employees and eight production lines spanning soft drinks and energy beverages, Sibeg produces, bottles, distributes, and develops beverages for more than 24,500 points of sale across the island, serving both residents and seasonal tourist demand.Sibeg’s Sicily-produced beverage portfolio, including teas and sports drinks supported by the new aseptic PET capability.Sibeg’s Sicily-produced beverage portfolio, including teas and sports drinks supported by the new aseptic PET capability.Sidel

Why aseptic—and why now

Sibeg’s stated ambition is to act as Coca-Cola’s fast-moving innovation “gazelle”—a local test site for new products and formats driven by Sicilian consumers. For packaging operations, that translates into two non-negotiables: flexibility for frequent SKU and format changes, and process reliability that can satisfy internal corporate validation requirements.

According to Luca Busi, CEO at Sibeg, the new line is as much about portfolio expansion as it is about logistics and sustainability impact: “This move reflects our strategic effort to both expand our product portfolio and enhance flexibility in meeting customer demands, while also cutting down on pollution from truck transport from Northern Italy, further reinforcing our commitment to sustainability.”

Sibeg chose Sidel to cover the full packaging-line scope—supported by a collaboration with Tetra Pak on beverage processing—so the project could run with one “front door” for execution.

