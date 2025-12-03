Sibeg chose Sidel to cover the full packaging-line scope—supported by a collaboration with Tetra Pak on beverage processing—so the project could run with one “front door” for execution.

According to Luca Busi, CEO at Sibeg, the new line is as much about portfolio expansion as it is about logistics and sustainability impact: “This move reflects our strategic effort to both expand our product portfolio and enhance flexibility in meeting customer demands, while also cutting down on pollution from truck transport from Northern Italy, further reinforcing our commitment to sustainability.”

Sibeg’s stated ambition is to act as Coca-Cola’s fast-moving innovation “gazelle”—a local test site for new products and formats driven by Sicilian consumers. For packaging operations, that translates into two non-negotiables: flexibility for frequent SKU and format changes, and process reliability that can satisfy internal corporate validation requirements.

With roughly 400 employees and eight production lines spanning soft drinks and energy beverages, Sibeg produces, bottles, distributes, and develops beverages for more than 24,500 points of sale across the island, serving both residents and seasonal tourist demand. Sidel

The Coca-Cola Company’s official bottler in Sicily, Sibeg Srl has installed a new 18,000-bph complete-aseptic PET line at its Catania site, selecting Sidel as the single-source supplier for the packaging line. The investment is designed to pull “sensitive” beverages back from co-packers, expand the plant’s product mix, and support sustainability targets that include zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030 and full carbon neutrality by 2032.

Gianluca Tornatore, Operations Director at Sibeg, frames the decision around both technical risk and project efficiency: “We felt safe relying, especially from a technical point of view, on a partner who is widely renowned for mastering the PET aseptic packaging production. Moreover, the collaboration with Tetra Pak for the processing part enabled us to cover the entire production process, from beverage preparation to the packaging line with a single contact point, bringing a strong increase in efficiency during execution,” adds Gianluca Tornatore, Operations Director at Sibeg.

Sibeg’s existing relationship with Sidel also helped set expectations for the expanded aseptic scope: “Sidel and Sibeg share a long-standing partnership, with a complete line previously supplied for CSD (carbonated soft drinks) packaging. Once again, Sibeg places its trust in Sidel, this time for aseptic production, relying on its well-known expertise to ensure the highest levels of product safety. The complete aseptic PET line will enable us to diversify into energy drinks and tea production.”

The heart of the line

At the center of the new installation is Sidel’s Aseptic Combi Predis, integrating preform sterilization, blow molding, filling, and capping into a single, aseptic process. The system uses dry preform decontamination via a hydrogen peroxide mist, a design intended to reduce both water and chemical usage versus conventional approaches.

In Sibeg’s case, the aseptic requirements were tied to internal standards and commissioning performance. Sibeg reports that the line “successfully passed on the first attempt the aseptic validation protocol,” meeting Coca-Cola company standards. The line is positioned to support products without preservatives while delivering extended shelf life for sensitive beverages.

The installation is also intended to support fast portfolio shifts: Sibeg indicates it can switch among ten different formats across categories including energy drinks and teas—an important capability for a plant positioned as a proving ground for new beverages.

Secondary packaging pivot: Stretch replaces heat shrink

Downstream, Sibeg installed Sidel’s EvoFilm Stretch packer, moving away from traditional shrink solutions and eliminating the shrink tunnel by wrapping at ambient temperature. Sidel positions the technology as a step change in both carbon and materials impact—claiming up to 60% plastic reduction and as much as 90% lower energy consumption versus conventional shrink-wrapping. Sidel

Tornatore supplies the on-pack material details and the operating delta the plant expects to realize: “Using high pre-stretch LLDPE with a thickness of 10 to 23 microns, EvoFilm Stretch allows automatic sealing and flexible wrapping options. It lowers plastic use from 26 gram to 6 grams per pack and energy use is only 10 kWh, leading to a 90% savings compared to traditional shrink-wrapping solutions,” says Gianluca Tornatore, Operations Director at Sibeg. “Without shrink tunnels or conveyors, it also minimises machine footprint, making packaging lines more compact and cost-effective.”

To support frequent format changes while protecting line time, Sibeg also selected Sidel’s Evo-ON Flex changeover app. The software guides operators through bottle changeovers step-by-step and provides a real-time view of scheduled changeovers across a shift—aimed at reducing variability and limiting downtime.

Execution under strict requirements

Sibeg characterizes the project execution as schedule-driven and compliance-heavy, particularly around aseptic safety requirements. Tornatore credits Sidel’s team for meeting those constraints without derailing ramp-up: “The Sidel team were deeply committed to meeting our needs and timelines at every stage, from line design to ramp-up, while navigating the challenges of meeting Coca-Cola’s stringent safety standards. Their dedication ensured a smooth process without compromising on quality or compliance,” commented Gianluca Tornatore, Operations Director at Sibeg.