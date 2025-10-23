Troubleshooting Continuous-Thread Closures

You will need to put on your thinking cap if you seek to manage the many facets of capping.

Sterling Anthony, CPP
Oct 23, 2025
Sterling Anthony
Sterling Anthony

When troubleshooting Continuous-Thread (C-T) closures, focus on three topics: application, torque, and composition of closure and container.

Application refers to the capping machines that mate the closure with the container. Problems with capping not only can negate the good performance of upstream stations but also those of downstream stations. The reason is straightforward—poor application means that the closure fails some fundamental functions of packaging, i.e., containment and protection.

Whereas various makes of capping machines differ in design and complexity, they share certain operational components. All must have the capability to feed, meaning getting closures to the station, involving elevators, hoppers, and conveyors. All must have the capability to sort—that is, to arrange closures single-file for individual placement onto containers. All must have chucks, the component that grips the closure and supplies the application torque. Beyond such shared components, capping machines differ in their speeds and their inspection capabilities, detecting and rejecting closures incorrectly applied. 

Of the aforementioned operational components, the one most likely to be a problem source is the chuck. They become worn, reducing their ability to grip. They slip around the closure, unable to adequately apply torque. Chucks should be periodically inspected and replaced when needed. A more fundamental problem is that of the wrong type of chuck. A child-resistant, a dispensing, and a tamper-evident C-T closure might have the same dimensions, yet each might require a different chuck. The realization sometimes plays out with contract packagers that overapply their equipment.

Torque is important not only in its application, as precedingly explained, but also in its removal. It’s a rule-of-thumb that application torque, measured in inch-pounds, should be equivalent to one-half of the closure’s diameter, in millimeters. For example, a 24-millimeter closure should have an application torque of 12 inch-pounds and a removal torque of 6 inch-pounds. 

Overtightening can cause threads to strip. Another result is closures that are cracked or otherwise damaged. One more possible result is damage to liners that are compressed beyond their recovery. Even in the absence of such compromising results, overtightening can cause the closure to be frustratingly difficult to open, which violates some fundamental functions of packaging, namely convenience and utility. 

Under-tightening can cause loose closures, with leaks being the most foreseeable result. Loose closures tend to rattle under vibration imposed by conveyors and by vibration encountered during transit. Such rattling can further loosen already loose closures.

