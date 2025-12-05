The lid transition contributes to an overall annual reduction of 6,600 tons of virgin plastic in Japan. ThePackHub

These initiatives highlight the ongoing efforts to innovate within packaging and recycling, helping industries to reduce their environmental impact and move closer to a sustainable, circular economy. Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here . McDonald's Japan introduces recycled PET lids to replace straws McDonald’s Japan is phasing out paper straws and introducing strawless lids made from 100% recycled PET (rPET) across all beverage service formats, including in-store, takeout, delivery, and drive-through. The newly designed lids allow customers to drink directly from the container via an integrated spout, eliminating the need for a separate straw. The spout has been engineered to prevent leaks and spillage, particularly with carbonated drinks, which are susceptible to pressure build-up during transport. This lid redesign is part of McDonald’s broader strategy to reduce virgin plastic usage, with the lid transition contributing to an overall annual reduction of 6,600 tons of virgin plastic in Japan. The adoption of rPET in lid manufacturing supports circular material use, as it utilizes recycled plastic from existing sources rather than new fossil-based inputs. The design aims to maintain functionality while streamlining materials and reducing packaging complexity. ThePackHub

Johnson's Baby updates packaging with PCR resin for circularity Johnson’s Baby, a baby and child care brand under Kenvue, has implemented packaging changes in its Brazilian product range as part of a broader repositioning strategy. The updated packaging now incorporates 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) resin, marking a step toward supporting circular economy principles. The PCR material used is certified as safe for children’s products and has been applied across the full baby care portfolio, including shampoo, soap, and moisturizing lotion containers. This change reflects growing industry efforts to reduce reliance on virgin plastic and enhance packaging sustainability without compromising product safety in sensitive-use categories. The reformulated packaging also includes a refreshed visual identity, featuring a new brand mascot to aid recognition across retail channels and digital platforms. While the material shift to PCR is the central packaging innovation, the redesign also aligns with market trends focused on combining sustainability with improved consumer engagement. The updated packaging aims to deliver both environmental and branding benefits, suggesting a dual approach to packaging strategy that integrates functional material choices with enhanced shelf appeal. ThePackHub Sephora's drop-off scheme reduces cosmetic packaging waste Sephora, the US-based multinational beauty retailer headquartered in San Francisco, has expanded its Beauty (Re)Purposed program to tackle the issue of cosmetic packaging waste. The initiative, developed in collaboration with the Pact Collective, enables consumers to return clean, empty cosmetic packaging to any freestanding Sephora store in North America. Due to the complexity of cosmetic packaging, often made from mixed materials or small components, around 95% of such packaging is not compatible with curbside recycling systems. The returned materials are instead repurposed into new packaging or items such as pallets, carpet, asphalt, or used as energy. Sephora marked this milestone on America Recycles Day, noting the collected waste equates to approximately 6,000 shopping carts’ worth of beauty containers. The program is part of Sephora’s broader sustainability goals and reflects the growing industry shift towards recovery and reuse models, particularly in personal care. Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here .