Kick off 2026 with a competitive edge at PACK EXPO East. Register now!
Get a jump on your 2026 goals at PACK EXPO East. Put projects in motion, accelerate timelines and solve challenges—all in one trip to Philadelphia.

McDonald's Japan Introduces Strawless Lids, Johnson's Baby Uses PCR in Packaging, and Sephora Expands its Beauty (Re)Purposed Program

See a few examples of packaging designed for recyclability from McDonald's Japan, Johnson's Baby, and Sephora from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Dec 5, 2025
The lid transition contributes to an overall annual reduction of 6,600 tons of virgin plastic in Japan.
The lid transition contributes to an overall annual reduction of 6,600 tons of virgin plastic in Japan.
ThePackHub

These initiatives highlight the ongoing efforts to innovate within packaging and recycling, helping industries to reduce their environmental impact and move closer to a sustainable, circular economy.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here

McDonald's Japan introduces recycled PET lids to replace straws 

McDonald’s Japan is phasing out paper straws and introducing strawless lids made from 100% recycled PET (rPET) across all beverage service formats, including in-store, takeout, delivery, and drive-through. The newly designed lids allow customers to drink directly from the container via an integrated spout, eliminating the need for a separate straw. The spout has been engineered to prevent leaks and spillage, particularly with carbonated drinks, which are susceptible to pressure build-up during transport. This lid redesign is part of McDonald’s broader strategy to reduce virgin plastic usage, with the lid transition contributing to an overall annual reduction of 6,600 tons of virgin plastic in Japan. The adoption of rPET in lid manufacturing supports circular material use, as it utilizes recycled plastic from existing sources rather than new fossil-based inputs. The design aims to maintain functionality while streamlining materials and reducing packaging complexity. 

The updated packaging now incorporates 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) resin into its Brazilian product range.The updated packaging now incorporates 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) resin into its Brazilian product range.ThePackHub

Companies in this article
Sephora
McDonald’s
Fill out the form below to request more information about McDonald's Japan Introduces Strawless Lids, Johnson's Baby Uses PCR in Packaging, and Sephora Expands its Beauty (Re)Purposed Program
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Related Stories
From left: Gian Luca Buschi (Robopac Machinery Sales & Marketing Director), Laylan Senior, and Anthony Matthew from Aetna Group UK, who received the award at the House of Lords in London.
Recycling
Robopac Receives the International Green Apple Environment Award Thanks to Technoplat PW
SEALPAP cutlery
Bio-based
TIPA Acquires SEALPAP: Delivering Full-Service Sustainable Packaging for a Circular Future
Podcast Logo Cmyk
Recycling
Through the Line Podcast: Top Episodes of 2025, #5 SC Johnson Calls for EPR Clarity at Packaging Recycling Summit
Side-entry Liquid Mixer Improves Solids Suspension in Large Tanks
Sponsor Content
Side-entry Liquid Mixer Improves Solids Suspension in Large Tanks
Machinery Basics
View More »
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Conveying & accumulation
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Maxresdefault 681514d36ad34
Form/fill/seal - horizontal
How Do Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work?
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Filling/capping, liquid & viscous
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Vffs Bagging Equipment
Form/fill/seal - vertical
What Can You Package on a Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Machine?
View More »
Top Stories
Through the Line: Packaging and Processing
Digital Transformation
Through the Line Podcast: Top Episodes of 2025, #4: AI Chat-enabled Packaging Machine Copilots
The #4 most downloaded episode: As AI continues to grow in its capabilities and prevalence, it may be time for packaging and processing equipment to come with a ChatGPT-style interface. AI chat copilots could assist in alleviating some of the workforce challenges CPGs are experiencing.
(l.to r.) AT EBP25, Lars Börger of nova-Institute, discussed the last 20 years of European Bioplastics and the bioplastics industry with panelists Patrick Zimmerman of FKuR, Francois de Bie of Emirates Biotech, Hasson von Pogrell of EUBP, Mariagiovanna Vetere of NatureWorks, and Alessandra Funcia of Sukano.
Bio-based
Twenty Years of Bioplastics: EUBP Reflects, Regroups, and Looks Ahead
Shrink sleeving at Tap Magic
Labeling
Shrink Sleeve Labeling Brings Savings and More
The lid transition contributes to an overall annual reduction of 6,600 tons of virgin plastic in Japan.
Recycling
McDonald's Japan, Johnson's Baby, and Sephora Design Recyclable Packaging
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
The AI revolution in packaging robotics is here
Robots that see variations, adjust grip pressure automatically, accept plain-English commands, and predict their own maintenance. Discover how AI is transforming packaging operations.
Read More
The AI revolution in packaging robotics is here
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Looking for engineering services? Our curated list features 100+ companies specializing in civil, process, structural, and electrical engineering. Many also offer construction, design, and architecture services. Download to access company names, markets served, key services, contact information, and more!
Download Now
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Products
Jls Kestrel Hero
Hygienic Robotic Collate and Load System
JLS Automation’s Kestrel system streamlines bulk-to-packaging for cylindrical protein products with high-speed centrifugal singulation and hygienic robotic loading, boosting efficiency and reducing labor needs.
Bulk Flow X-ray Inspection Systems
Vorne Industries Showcasing New Edge Computing Innovations that Enhance Production Monitoring and Digital Transformation at PACK EXPO East
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Packaging World Resource Guide 2026
Packaging World Resource Guide 2026
Packaging World Nov/Dec 2025
Nov/Dec 2025
Packaging World October 2025
October 2025
Packaging World PELV Showcase 2025
PELV Showcase 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Pmg Prs25 Recap
Sustainable Packaging
Packaging Recycling Summit 2025: A Pivotal Moment in Circularity
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Ai Packaging Ebook 2025
Robotics
How AI is Making Packaging Robots Smarter and More Adaptable
1136 Pw Humanoid Robots
Trends
Humanoid Robots in Packaging and Processing: 2025 Status Report
Enticement Images Imu 300x250 Pw Coveying Feeding Ebook 2025
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
Conveying, Feeding & Inserting e-book
View More »