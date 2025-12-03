Kick off 2026 with a competitive edge at PACK EXPO East. Register now!
Patrón Tequila Introduces First New Bottle Design in Over Three Decades

Tequila producer Patrón’s new bottle design adds new touches inspired by the agave piña while maintaining its bell-shaped silhouette.

Casey Flanagan
Dec 3, 2025
Patrón's new bottle design retains the bell-shaped silhouette and ball-shaped cork of the legacy bottle, but makes updates in features including the bottle shape and elevated bee logo.
Patrón's new bottle design retains the bell-shaped silhouette and ball-shaped cork of the legacy bottle, but makes updates in features including the bottle shape and elevated bee logo.
Patrón

Patrón Tequila has introduced its first bottle and package redesign since its 1989 debut, balancing new and legacy features while bringing sustainability benefits.

“This moment represents more than a redesign – it’s a statement of brand leadership and everything that defines Patrón today,” Roberto Ramirez, global senior VP for Patrón and Agaves, says in a release. “Each detail of this new bottle and package design has been crated to visually define Patrón and set our tequila apart on the shelf, the way our liquid does inside the bottle.”

The tequila producer worked with strategic partner and global creative agency Servaire & Co for the new design, covering its core line of silver, reposado, añejo, and extra añejo tequilas.

The design emphasizes the brand’s craftsmanship, heritage, and high standards of quality, performance, and sustainability, Samantha Newby, global vice president, innovation and sustainability at Patrón, tells Packaging World 

“Together, we explored every element – from the embossed piña-inspired glass to the filigree neck collar, elevated bee emblem, and refreshed gift box – to ensure each detail told the story of our brand more boldly while maintaining the iconic silhouette, cork, and color palette,” Newby says.

Patrón conducted qualitative and quantitative research across key consumer and customer markets to inform its redesign, using it to guide decisions in sustainability and usability.

The company continued to work with its long-term packaging supplier partners in Mexico, collaborating to determine the right finishes and bring the design idea to reality.

“Together, they helped us evolve the design in a way that honors Patrón Tequila’s legacy, while reimagining it in a more refined, contemporary way,” Newby says.

Patrón Tequila’s new design balances heritage and functionality

Those familiar with Patrón’s bottle design will recognize a few legacy features; the new bottles retain the bell-shaped silhouette and ball-shaped cork.

