Patrón Tequila Introduces First New Bottle Design in Over Three Decades

Patrón's new bottle design retains the bell-shaped silhouette and ball-shaped cork of the legacy bottle, but makes updates in features including the bottle shape and elevated bee logo.

Those familiar with Patrón’s bottle design will recognize a few legacy features; the new bottles retain the bell-shaped silhouette and ball-shaped cork.

“Together, they helped us evolve the design in a way that honors Patrón Tequila’s legacy, while reimagining it in a more refined, contemporary way,” Newby says.

The company continued to work with its long-term packaging supplier partners in Mexico, collaborating to determine the right finishes and bring the design idea to reality.

Patrón conducted qualitative and quantitative research across key consumer and customer markets to inform its redesign, using it to guide decisions in sustainability and usability.

“Together, we explored every element – from the embossed piña-inspired glass to the filigree neck collar, elevated bee emblem, and refreshed gift box – to ensure each detail told the story of our brand more boldly while maintaining the iconic silhouette, cork, and color palette,” Newby says.

The design emphasizes the brand’s craftsmanship, heritage, and high standards of quality, performance, and sustainability, Samantha Newby, global vice president, innovation and sustainability at Patrón, tells Packaging World .

The tequila producer worked with strategic partner and global creative agency Servaire & Co for the new design, covering its core line of silver, reposado, añejo, and extra añejo tequilas.

“This moment represents more than a redesign – it’s a statement of brand leadership and everything that defines Patrón today,” Roberto Ramirez, global senior VP for Patrón and Agaves, says in a release. “Each detail of this new bottle and package design has been crated to visually define Patrón and set our tequila apart on the shelf, the way our liquid does inside the bottle.”

Patrón Tequila has introduced its first bottle and package redesign since its 1989 debut, balancing new and legacy features while bringing sustainability benefits.

“[The bottle and cork shapes] are part of what makes Patrón instantly recognizable around the world and have become synonymous with our craftsmanship and authenticity. Those details have defined our DNA,” Newby explains. Patrón





New to the refresh is a bottle shape inspired by the agave piña, represented with an embossed glass pattern that alludes to the key product ingredient while also improving grip for bartenders.



Also new is a greater emphasis on the Patrón bee symbol, now elevated and finished in gold, featured directly above the Patrón wordmark.

On the bottle’s neck, the brand’s legacy ribbon has been replaced with an affixed neck collar, embellished with a filigree including another print of the bee symbol.

The update “provides a tactile nod to the architecture of our hacienda in Jalisco and serves as a sophisticated evolution of the signature ribbon that has long been part of our packaging,” Newby says.

Turning to the side of the bottle, an updated label now includes Patrón master distiller David Rodriguez’s signature, alongside the statement, “Handcrafted with Agave, Water and Time,” showcasing the product’s artisanal quality and minimal ingredients list, Newby explains.

The bottle is printed using high-quality, precision printing techniques to ensure consistency and durability throughout, Newby says.

“Every detail – from the embossed piña-textured glass to the filigree-inspired design elements – was crafted to bring out depth, light, and the sense of handcrafted artistry that defines Patrón. We also incorporated subtle metallic accents, like the gold bee emblem and foil touches, to create a refined, premium look that still feels authentic to our Mexican heritage while elevating the cues of luxury,” Newby says.

Lightweighting for sustainability gains

Patrón's new bottle design extends beyond visual updates, improving sustainability through lightweighting.

The new bottles feature an 8% average weight reduction across all formats, primarily achieved through adjustments to the glass structure.

“A key challenge and top priority for us on this project was how to meaningfully improve our Scope Three footprint with the packaging while still delivering on our design objectives of premiumization and shelf standout,” Newby says. “By reducing the average bottle weight across all formats by 8%, we’ve lowered the carbon footprint of each bottle while preserving the premium quality and usability consumers expect.”

The glass in the new bottles is also made with recycled content, and the company is working with its partners to increase the percentage of recycled content included as more becomes available in Mexico, Newby says.

Both the bottle and secondary packaging gift carton are fully recyclable, with no plastic used in the secondary packaging, she adds.

A gift box refresh accompanying the new bottle design

Patrón Patrón’s visual refresh also extends to a new premium gift box design, developed in partnership with creative studio Butterfly Cannon.

The new gift box “reflects the elevated look of the new bottle while preserving key elements of our branding identity,” Newby says. “We maintained our iconic vibrant colors for impactful shelf visibility along with the tissue wrapping inside the box, which is a hallmark of the unboxing experience.”

The new design carries over the color pallet used for each tequila variety, and includes a while debossed octagon surrounding the Patrón logomark. It also includes a QR code directing consumers to signature cocktail recipes.

While the design is new, the structure and dimensions of the gift box are carried over from the previous iteration.

A phased global rollout

The new bottle and package design are on store shelves now and rolling out across global markets with a phased approach.

“A big part of that decision was about responsibility,” Newby explains. “We wanted to minimize any write-off of existing materials, so this phased rollout allows us to transition in a way that’s more mindful of waste.”

Due to this phased rollout, both the legacy and new packaging will appear on store shelves at the same time.

The refreshed look is also already featured across the brand’s social channels and website.

“We’re excited to see the new packs out in the world and for consumers around the globe to continue discovering it as the phased rollout expands across major retail accounts and other markets,” Newby says.