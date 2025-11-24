Kick off 2026 with a competitive edge at PACK EXPO East. Register now!
Babybel Latest Brand to Join Paperization Trend

By replacing bio-based cellophane with recyclable paper, Babybel shows how large brands can reduce plastic at scale while maintaining quality, safety, and consumer appeal, stakeholders say.

Matt Reynolds
Nov 24, 2025
High-volume production runs highlight the scale of Babybel’s global transition from cellophane to paper packaging.
Bel Group

Bel Group is transforming of its iconic Mini Babybel brand by transitioning its outer wrapping from bio-based, home-compostable cellophane to recyclable, responsibly sourced paper. The move supports Bel’s roadmap to make 100% of its packaging recyclable and/or home-compostable by 2030 and aligns with rising consumer expectations around environmental responsibility.

“We have made a deliberate choice: to put innovation at the service of healthier and more responsible food for all, accessible at scale and respectful of natural resources,” says Béatrice de Noray, EVP in charge of Growth at the Bel Group.

Engineering a paper wrap for a pressed cheeseMini Babybel rounds move along a converted packaging line designed to handle the new recyclable paper wrap.Mini Babybel rounds move along a converted packaging line designed to handle the new recyclable paper wrap.Bel Group

Unlike packaging for dry snacks or ambient products, packaging for a pressed cheese must withstand moisture, oxygen exposure, transportation, and temperature variations. And it has to do so while maintaining the cheese’s familiar taste and texture. Transitioning from cellophane to paper meant rethinking the entire protection system.

“This is far more than a simple material swap. It requires rethinking the entire protection system to ensure quality and safety at every stage from production to consumption,” says Delphine Chatelin, VP of Research, Innovation, and Development, Bel Group.

The engineering approach combined material redesign, pilot testing, industrial line trials, and consumer validation. The signature red wax coating, which protects Babybel from air and moisture and ensures microbiological stability, remains unchanged and continues to play a central functional role.

A global industrial transition

