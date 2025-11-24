Babybel Latest Brand to Join Paperization Trend

Bel Group is transforming of its iconic Mini Babybel brand by transitioning its outer wrapping from bio-based, home-compostable cellophane to recyclable, responsibly sourced paper. The move supports Bel’s roadmap to make 100% of its packaging recyclable and/or home-compostable by 2030 and aligns with rising consumer expectations around environmental responsibility.
“We have made a deliberate choice: to put innovation at the service of healthier and more responsible food for all, accessible at scale and respectful of natural resources,” says Béatrice de Noray, EVP in charge of Growth at the Bel Group.
Engineering a paper wrap for a pressed cheese
Unlike packaging for dry snacks or ambient products, packaging for a pressed cheese must withstand moisture, oxygen exposure, transportation, and temperature variations. And it has to do so while maintaining the cheese’s familiar taste and texture. Transitioning from cellophane to paper meant rethinking the entire protection system.
“This is far more than a simple material swap. It requires rethinking the entire protection system to ensure quality and safety at every stage from production to consumption,” says Delphine Chatelin, VP of Research, Innovation, and Development, Bel Group.
The engineering approach combined material redesign, pilot testing, industrial line trials, and consumer validation. The signature red wax coating, which protects Babybel from air and moisture and ensures microbiological stability, remains unchanged and continues to play a central functional role.
A global industrial transition
Babybel is produced in major facilities across France, the U.S., Canada, and Slovakia. Converting these high-throughput operations to paper required equipment adaptation, process redesign, and extensive operator training.
“Our production sites are mobilizing to adapt their equipment, rethink their processes and train their teams, in order to integrate new environmentally friendly materials while guaranteeing the quality and food safety of our products,” the company said in a statement.
In France, a dedicated paper-ready line enabled early technical testing and optimization. Bel is also investing €60 million ($69 million) to expand capacity and support long-term Babybel growth, ensuring the ability to meet rising global demand.
Environmental impact and quantified benefits
The change to paper delivers measurable gains:
- 60% less plastic per Babybel net
- 2,550 tons of CO₂ emissions avoided, comparable to the annual absorption of 100,000 trees
- A complete shift to paper across all Mini Babybel products by 2027
These savings position the project as one of the most significant packaging-related carbon-reduction initiatives within Bel Group.
Maintaining the Babybel experience
The brand’s commitment is to improve environmental performance without altering the cheese experience consumers expect—from taste to convenience to the familiar red wax.
“Because moving forward means continuing to make people smile while doing better, every day,” says Linda Neu, general manager, Babybel.
The cheese’s recipe, wax protection, and portion size remain unchanged, ensuring that consumers continue to enjoy the same product in lunchboxes, on-the-go snacking, and shared family moments.
Babybel’s transition is a compelling model for brands seeking to reduce plastic while protecting product integrity at scale. Key takeaways include:
- Material innovation must start with product needs (barrier, moisture protection, microbial safety).
- Cross-functional testing is essential before committing to a global rollout.
- Manufacturing transformation must be planned early, including capital investment and workforce readiness.
- Packaging acts as a brand asset, not an afterthought. The new paper wrap opens creative opportunities for seasonal graphics and limited editions.
The marketing of Babybel packaged in paper will start in the United Kingdom, with a first launch planned for the end of 2025. the U.S., Canada, and several markets in northern Europe will be next, with each market defining its own transition schedule depending on the pace of adaptation of local industries. After 2027, Babybel will transition into paper packaging in all 50 countries where the product is marketed.
With over 2 billion portions enjoyed each year, Babybel demonstrates how a high-volume global brand can significantly reduce its environmental footprint while preserving the consumer experience that made it iconic.