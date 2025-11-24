Babybel Latest Brand to Join Paperization Trend

Bel Group is transforming of its iconic Mini Babybel brand by transitioning its outer wrapping from bio-based, home-compostable cellophane to recyclable, responsibly sourced paper. The move supports Bel’s roadmap to make 100% of its packaging recyclable and/or home-compostable by 2030 and aligns with rising consumer expectations around environmental responsibility.

“We have made a deliberate choice: to put innovation at the service of healthier and more responsible food for all, accessible at scale and respectful of natural resources,” says Béatrice de Noray, EVP in charge of Growth at the Bel Group.

Bel Group Engineering a paper wrap for a pressed cheese

Unlike packaging for dry snacks or ambient products, packaging for a pressed cheese must withstand moisture, oxygen exposure, transportation, and temperature variations. And it has to do so while maintaining the cheese’s familiar taste and texture. Transitioning from cellophane to paper meant rethinking the entire protection system.

“This is far more than a simple material swap. It requires rethinking the entire protection system to ensure quality and safety at every stage from production to consumption,” says Delphine Chatelin, VP of Research, Innovation, and Development, Bel Group.

The engineering approach combined material redesign, pilot testing, industrial line trials, and consumer validation. The signature red wax coating, which protects Babybel from air and moisture and ensures microbiological stability, remains unchanged and continues to play a central functional role.