These initiatives highlight the ongoing efforts to innovate within packaging and recycling, helping industries to reduce their environmental impact and move closer to a sustainable, circular economy.

Beyond Meat's recycled plastic tray

US-based plant-based meat producer Beyond Meat, headquartered in El Segundo, California, is set to implement a revised packaging format for its entire European retail portfolio, beginning with the Beyond Hack product. The updated packaging, which is currently available at selected retail outlets in the Netherlands, incorporates a tray composed of 35% recycled plastic and is designed to enhance recyclability. Alongside the tray material change, the company has reduced the use of labelling materials in an effort to improve the overall recyclability of the pack. The design, which features a grass-green color and prominent central product imagery, aims to provide improved shelf visibility. The packaging redesign was developed in partnership with UK-based international agency Equator Design. Consumer testing conducted independently in the UK and Germany indicated a positive response, with the redesign reportedly ranking in the top 5% of more than 1,700 tested packaging updates in the firm’s database.