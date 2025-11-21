These initiatives highlight the ongoing efforts to innovate within packaging and recycling, helping industries to reduce their environmental impact and move closer to a sustainable, circular economy.
Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.
Beyond Meat's recycled plastic tray
US-based plant-based meat producer Beyond Meat, headquartered in El Segundo, California, is set to implement a revised packaging format for its entire European retail portfolio, beginning with the Beyond Hack product. The updated packaging, which is currently available at selected retail outlets in the Netherlands, incorporates a tray composed of 35% recycled plastic and is designed to enhance recyclability. Alongside the tray material change, the company has reduced the use of labelling materials in an effort to improve the overall recyclability of the pack. The design, which features a grass-green color and prominent central product imagery, aims to provide improved shelf visibility. The packaging redesign was developed in partnership with UK-based international agency Equator Design. Consumer testing conducted independently in the UK and Germany indicated a positive response, with the redesign reportedly ranking in the top 5% of more than 1,700 tested packaging updates in the firm’s database.
Amazon UAE introduces city-wide recycling scheme launched for e-commerce packaging in Dubai
Amazon UAE has introduced a packaging recycling initiative in partnership with Enviroserve, providing 150 dedicated drop-off points throughout Dubai to collect packaging waste from online orders. The program enables customers to recycle various materials including cardboard boxes, plastic and bubble-lined mailers, and packing paper used in deliveries. Each Amazon.ae parcel features a QR code that links to the Amazon Second Chance platform, which helps users locate the nearest recycling point and provides broader information on end-of-life product disposal and electronic waste management. This initiative aligns with the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030 and supports a wider target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 under the Climate Pledge. By collaborating with a local recycling partner, the system aims to ensure that packaging materials are effectively processed and diverted from landfill.
Colgate-Palmolive's toothpaste tubes in Brazil now fully recyclable
Colgate-Palmolive has announced that 100% of its toothpaste tubes produced in Brazil are now recyclable, covering all brands and sub-brands. This development supports the company’s global goal for all packaging to be reusable, recyclable, or compostable. The recyclable tube technology, based on high-density polyethylene (HDPE), allows the packaging to be processed in standard recycling streams alongside plastic bottles. Historically, toothpaste tubes were composed of multi-material laminates, including layers of plastic and aluminium, making them difficult to recycle through conventional systems. The company began developing a recyclable alternative in 2013, and after launching the new design in 2019, made the technology publicly available to encourage adoption across the industry. In Brazil, Colgate-Palmolive’s initiative extends beyond packaging design, involving collaboration across the recycling value chain. The company supports the national recycling infrastructure through partnerships such as the “Hands for the Future” program, which aids recycling cooperatives, and initiatives with Ambipar Triciclo to maintain supermarket-based waste collection points.
Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.