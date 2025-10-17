Defining “Responsible End Markets,” and Why it Matters to Brands

Defining “responsible end markets” is proving to be one of the toughest tasks in EPR rulemaking. Oregon’s early experience shows why getting it wrong could threaten recycling system stability.

Matt Reynolds
Oct 17, 2025
Extended Producer Responsibilty's success hinges on responsible, profitable end markets. But what constitutes 'responsible' or 'acceptible' impacts whether or not there's going to be enough pull htrough demand to support circularity.
Extended Producer Responsibilty's success hinges on responsible, profitable end markets. But what constitutes 'responsible' or 'acceptible' impacts whether or not there's going to be enough pull htrough demand to support circularity.
AdobeStock_1168307996

As extended producer responsibility (EPR) programs move from legislation to implementation, one issue has emerged as contentious at the Paper and Plastic Recycling Conference, hosted by Recycling Today. And that's how to define a “responsible end market.”

For brand owners whose packaging enters recycling streams, the implications are enormous. If the rules governing where recycled commodities can be sold are too narrow, recyclers could lose outlets, costs could rise, and materials that are technically recyclable might no longer qualify as such. Food contact restrictions for recycled materials, for instance, can be a major barrier to PCR adoption.  

A contentious issue in Oregon

Scott Byrne, VP of global sustainability at Sonoco, sits on Oregon’s Recycling Advisory Committee, one of the first groups in the U.S. tasked with shaping a functioning EPR system.

“For responsible end markets, maybe the headline topic is that it’s probably the most contentious issue that I’ve been a part of on that group,” Byrne said. “If you get that wrong, it could almost be existential to the program. If the end markets haven’t signed up and MRFs can’t move that material, the whole system becomes very fragile.

The debate, Byrne explained, reflects a fundamental tension between credibility and practicality.

“Some stakeholders are saying responsible end markets are almost the cornerstone of the program. There’s a lack of trust in recycling—we need to make sure if it gets to an end market, you’re going to have the proper yield, the proper treatment of any residuals, the proper kind of human-rights standards, even if that means less gets recycled,” he said. “Others say, look, we need to make sure the program works first.(from lef) panelist Jeff Fielkow, CEO, Circular Action Alliance (CAA); panelist Lynn Dyer, Executive Director, AMERIPEN; panelist Scott Byrne, Vice President, Global Sustainability, Office of Legal and Compliance, Sonoco; and moderator Shannon Crawford Gay, Director of Recycling & Environmental Policy, WM [Waste Management].(from lef) panelist Jeff Fielkow, CEO, Circular Action Alliance (CAA); panelist Lynn Dyer, Executive Director, AMERIPEN; panelist Scott Byrne, Vice President, Global Sustainability, Office of Legal and Compliance, Sonoco; and moderator Shannon Crawford Gay, Director of Recycling & Environmental Policy, WM [Waste Management].

Scott Byrne (center right), VP of global sustainability at Sonoco, described how converters are taking on a central role in helping brand owners (deemed producers under EPR) gather that information.
Recycling
Brands and Converters Align on EPR Data Demands
Jeff Fielkown (left), CEO of the Circular Action Alliance, and Lynn Dyer, Executive Director of AMERIPEN, agree that when EPR is done carefully, with adherence across brand producers, recycled material end markets can look a lot more stable and attractive.
Recycling
Could EPR  Smooth PCR Price Volatility, Boost Investment in Recycling Infrastructure?
Extended Producer Responsibilty's success hinges on responsible, profitable end markets. But what constitutes 'responsible' or 'acceptible' impacts whether or not there's going to be enough pull htrough demand to support circularity.
