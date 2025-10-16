Brands and Converters Align on EPR Data Demands

Converters and brand owners are mapping packaging composition in unprecedented detail. Accurate data is becoming the foundation for EPR compliance, recycled-content targets, and future package design.

Matt Reynolds
Oct 16, 2025
Scott Byrne (center right), VP of global sustainability at Sonoco, described how converters are taking on a central role in helping brand owners (deemed producers under EPR) gather that information.
Extended producer responsibility (EPR) laws are forcing packaging stakeholders to quantify what, until now, often lived in supplier spreadsheets or sustainability dashboards. For brand owners, compliance begins not on the production floor or in the recycling stream, but with data about every component in their packaging portfolio — its materials, recycled content, and potential yield at end of life.

Today at the Paper and Plastic Recycling Conference, hosted by Recycling Today, Scott Byrne, VP of global sustainability at Sonoco, described how converters are taking on a central role in helping brand owners (deemed producers under EPR) gather that information.

“Where we are as a packaging converter supporting brand owners right now is kind of the foundational data,” Byrne said. “Obviously they’ve had to provide data [for EPR reporting in places like Oregon]… on tonnages, but we’re going that one level deeper — what does recycled content look like, what materials are in there, what could possible yields look like if we start to look at some of those requirements?”

The data stage comes first

For now, most producers and converters are still in what Byrne calls “the data stage.” Gathering accurate material specifications, composition data, and recycled-content values is the first step toward meeting the reporting and fee-modulation requirements emerging in states like Oregon, Colorado, and California.

