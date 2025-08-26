Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas this September
Experience a breakthrough in packaging & processing and transform your business with solutions from 2,300 suppliers spanning all industries.

New Council Unveils Templates that Harmonize EPR Data Reporting

A new coalition of brands, retailers, and partners called the Sustainable Packaging Data Council is working to create standardized data templates for easier EPR reporting across relevant states, and eventually, across global markets.

Matt Reynolds
Aug 26, 2025
An excerpt from the Sustainable Packaging Data Council’s Oregon EPR reporting template, showing product-level attributes such as product code, brand owner, and hazardous material status. Fields are marked as required or recommended to guide brand owners through compliance.
An excerpt from the Sustainable Packaging Data Council’s Oregon EPR reporting template, showing product-level attributes such as product code, brand owner, and hazardous material status. Fields are marked as required or recommended to guide brand owners through compliance.
Specright

Faced with fragmented state-by-state EPR reporting, brand owners and retailers including Costco, Tyson Foods, and Central Garden & Pet have joined forces to create the Sustainable Packaging Data Council. The group, supported by suppliers and technology partners, aims to standardize reporting data through new templates. The Council tapped Specright to serve as its host and technology partner, and to build templates for member brands to use to harmonize this data. Technology partners, like Lorax EPI and Trayak, sustainable packaging non-profits like How2Recycle, plus industry analysts and academic programs like Michigan State University, are also involved. Formed by brands including Costco, Tyson Foods, and Central Garden & Pet, the Sustainable Packaging Data Council helps brand owners streamline Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) reporting through standardized data templates.Formed by brands including Costco, Tyson Foods, and Central Garden & Pet, the Sustainable Packaging Data Council helps brand owners streamline Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) reporting through standardized data templates.Specright

Why the need for EPR data harmonization? Brands and CPGs—any entity deemed to be a producer, really—are challenged with collecting and reporting on sustainability data to meet evolving regulatory requirements. These exist both in the U.S. and globally in various forms, but Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) reporting to states like Oregon, Colorado, and California is the most pressing for most brand owners here in the states. Often, the challenge stems from not having a clear understanding of reporting requirements or full access to packaging data, particularly from suppliers.Brand owner Central Garden & Pet is a founding member of the Council.Brand owner Central Garden & Pet is a founding member of the Council. Central Garden & Pet

Consider Central Garden & Pet, the brand owner behind many popular lawn, garden, pet care, and pet food brands. The company recently submitted its initial Oregon and Colorado reports on time with all the required data and is currently working on the California EPR report. The company expects to submit California’s report prior to the deadline, as well.

The good news? Paul Gray, director of continuous improvement at Central Garden & Pet, says that the reporting for Oregon and Colorado has been very similar with only minor differences in the material type descriptions. Each state’s requirements are slightly different and required the brand to compile the data specifically for the individual states report, but at least the data requirements are basically the same, he says.Paul Gray, director of continuous improvement at Central Garden & PetPaul Gray, director of continuous improvement at Central Garden & PetCentral Garden & Pet

The bad news? It was a fragmented process in the first attempt. That’s why it was good timing when Gray, as he was gathering the data for the initial report, heard about the newly forming Sustainability Council.  

“I thought it would be a great opportunity to talk to other groups to determine and develop the best practice to manage our data moving forward so we could do so efficiently and correctly. During the initial reporting, we learned that standardizing the data in our system is key to being able to compile the data and generate the report easily and efficiently,” Gray says.

Companies in this article
Specright
Sonoco
Atlantic Packaging
Michigan State University School of Packaging
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Recommended
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Related Stories
Specright 20 Logo 5e44a555689e0
Home
Specright
Logo Blu 5e2b21f4c57fc
Blisters/clamshells/skin packaging
Sonoco
Marissa Lundberg, VP of national accounts for Group O
Recycling
Material Innovations Seek to Close the Loop
The Small CPG Brand’s Guide to Co-Manufacturing and Co-Packing
Sponsor Content
The Small CPG Brand’s Guide to Co-Manufacturing and Co-Packing
Machinery Basics
View More »
Vffs Bagging Equipment
Form/fill/seal - vertical
What Can You Package on a Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Machine?
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Cartoning
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
View More »
Top Stories
An excerpt from the Sustainable Packaging Data Council’s Oregon EPR reporting template, showing product-level attributes such as product code, brand owner, and hazardous material status. Fields are marked as required or recommended to guide brand owners through compliance.
Sustainable Packaging
New Council Unveils Templates that Harmonize EPR Data Reporting
A new coalition of brands, retailers, and partners called the Sustainable Packaging Data Council is working to create standardized data templates for easier EPR reporting across relevant states, and eventually, across global markets.
Through the Line: Packaging and Processing
Labeling
Through the Line Podcast: Front-of-Pack Nutrition Labels
Duracell’s packaging redesign goal was to shift from a plastic blister-pack package to one made entirely from paper.
Package Design
Duracell Reinvents the Battery Category with Paper Packaging
Marissa Lundberg, VP of national accounts for Group O
Recycling
Material Innovations Seek to Close the Loop
The Small CPG Brand’s Guide to Co-Manufacturing and Co-Packing
Sponsor Content
The Small CPG Brand’s Guide to Co-Manufacturing and Co-Packing
Break out of the ordinary: see what’s new in packaging & processing!
At PACK EXPO Las Vegas, you’ll see machinery in action and new tech from 2,300 suppliers, collaborate with experts and explore transformative solutions. Join us this September to experience a breakthrough in packaging and processing.
REGISTER NOW AND SAVE
Break out of the ordinary: see what’s new in packaging & processing!
Pharmaceutical Innovations Report
Discover the latest breakthrough packaging technologies shaping the pharmaceutical sector. This report dives into cutting-edge innovations, from smart containers that enhance patient safety to eco-friendly materials poised to transform the industry’s sustainability practices. All from PACK EXPO. Learn how forward-thinking strategies are driving efficiency and redefining what’s possible in pharma packaging.
Learn More
Pharmaceutical Innovations Report
Products
Roller Chain Conveyor W Dynamic
Roller Chain Conveyors
Glide-Line launches heavy-duty Roller Chain Conveyor system for large, high-weight products.
See the Best in Thermoform Packaging from Ossid in Booth W-1120 at PACK EXPO 2025
ALLIEDFLEX Technologies to Show Stand-Up Pouch and Flexible Packaging Solutions at PACK EXPO
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PELV Showcase 2025
PELV Showcase 2025
Packaging World September 2025
September 2025
Packaging World July/Aug 2025
July/Aug 2025
Packaging World May/Jun 2025
May/Jun 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
1133 Pw Cartoning
Cartoning
Researched List: Fast Changeover Cartoning Equipment
Pmg Power Processing
Trends
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Filling Capping Ebook 2025
Filling, Capping & Closing
Master Filling & Capping Equipment Selection
Pw Mono Material Barrier Puches Hero
Recycling
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
View More »