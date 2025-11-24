According to Rockwell Automation’s 2025 State of Smart Manufacturing Report, CPG companies cite quality improvement (45%), cost reduction (44%), revenue growth (43%), risk reduction (40%), and higher OEE (40%) as the top business outcomes they expect from smart manufacturing investments. Nearly 70% of companies not yet using smart manufacturing plan to invest within the next 12 months.

Packaging World: Lee, thanks again for taking the time. Our readers range from big CPGs, like P&G, Kraft Heinz, Nestlé, Unilever, all the way to mid-size and regional brands. Looking back over the past year since we last spoke in Anaheim at the 2024 Automation Fair, what’s changed for CPGs? Any big story arcs you’re seeing?

Lee Coffey, Rockwell Automation: A year ago it seemed like it was a lot of talk around tariffs, supply chain. I mean that stuff still lingers a little bit, and at a macro level it’s there, but I think that seems to be subsiding a little bit from day to day. A lot of things in our Food and Beverage/CPG booth this week are focused on what the real challenges for CPGs are right now.

Which booth should readers picture? Where is this work being showcased?

The Food and Bev booth. We’ve got a food and bev booth. And then we also this year built a Future of Industrial Operations area, which is to address customers asking us, “What’s your vision for the factory of the future? Paint that picture for us.”

So what’s the big idea behind this “Future of Industrial Operations” space?

We laid out the full market architecture — what we think the factory of the future will look like. We think we have a unique offering because of the breadth of what we offer. We can do end-to-end solutions, edge-to-cloud solutions. And we think that flexibility is what you’re going to need if you truly want to get to autonomy.

You can’t have just a piece of the puzzle. It’s really the connective tissue between engineering, operations, maintenance, and how you use all the data.

And we aren’t being prescriptive about “this must run on the cloud, this must run at the edge.” Different use cases determine that. Everything is getting more complex, and there’s so much data that you’ll want the ability to flex where the compute happens — on the edge at the machine, in the MES, or in the cloud.

We think Digital Twins will play a big role connecting design and engineering to operations. There’s more centralization, more IoT, more smart devices connecting operations to maintenance.

Can you give readers a real example of how this architecture flows in practice?

Sure. A lot of customers want to monitor real-time demand signals. Maybe they get a rush order from Walmart or Costco, or they see a seasonal demand spike coming. They want to use that to impact their schedule and balance inventory versus production.

We’ve got AI scheduling algorithms that help. Usually an order comes into an ERP system, flows to an MES system, and then MES can dispatch. You can send signals down to your PLC to change the order.

The whole cycle can start to become autonomous: demand comes in, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) dispatch autonomously, settings change autonomously, things move through the line autonomously.