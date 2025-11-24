Kick off 2026 with a competitive edge at PACK EXPO East. Register now!
Automation Fair Q&A: Inside Rockwell’s Push Toward Autonomous Packaging for CPGs

Rockwell Automation’s Lee Coffey explains how AI, digital twins, edge computing, and model-predictive tools are converging to move CPGs from reactive to truly autonomous operations — and what brand owners should prioritize next.

Matt Reynolds
Nov 24, 2025
According to Rockwell Automation’s 2025 State of Smart Manufacturing Report, CPG companies cite quality improvement (45%), cost reduction (44%), revenue growth (43%), risk reduction (40%), and higher OEE (40%) as the top business outcomes they expect from smart manufacturing investments. Nearly 70% of companies not yet using smart manufacturing plan to invest within the next 12 months.
Rockwell Automation

Packaging World: Lee, thanks again for taking the time. Our readers range from big CPGs, like P&G, Kraft Heinz, Nestlé, Unilever, all the way to mid-size and regional brands. Looking back over the past year since we last spoke in Anaheim at the 2024 Automation Fair, what’s changed for CPGs? Any big story arcs you’re seeing?

Lee Coffey, Rockwell Automation: A year ago it seemed like it was a lot of talk around tariffs, supply chain. I mean that stuff still lingers a little bit, and at a macro level it’s there, but I think that seems to be subsiding a little bit from day to day. A lot of things in our Food and Beverage/CPG booth this week are focused on what the real challenges for CPGs are right now.

Lee Coffey - Global Strategy & Marketing Manager, Consumer Packaged Goods, Rockwell Automation

The Food and Bev booth. We’ve got a food and bev booth. And then we also this year built a Future of Industrial Operations area, which is to address customers asking us, “What’s your vision for the factory of the future? Paint that picture for us.”

So what’s the big idea behind this “Future of Industrial Operations” space?

We laid out the full market architecture — what we think the factory of the future will look like. We think we have a unique offering because of the breadth of what we offer. We can do end-to-end solutions, edge-to-cloud solutions. And we think that flexibility is what you’re going to need if you truly want to get to autonomy.

You can’t have just a piece of the puzzle. It’s really the connective tissue between engineering, operations, maintenance, and how you use all the data.

And we aren’t being prescriptive about “this must run on the cloud, this must run at the edge.” Different use cases determine that. Everything is getting more complex, and there’s so much data that you’ll want the ability to flex where the compute happens — on the edge at the machine, in the MES, or in the cloud.

We think Digital Twins will play a big role connecting design and engineering to operations. There’s more centralization, more IoT, more smart devices connecting operations to maintenance.

Can you give readers a real example of how this architecture flows in practice?

Sure. A lot of customers want to monitor real-time demand signals. Maybe they get a rush order from Walmart or Costco, or they see a seasonal demand spike coming. They want to use that to impact their schedule and balance inventory versus production.

We’ve got AI scheduling algorithms that help. Usually an order comes into an ERP system, flows to an MES system, and then MES can dispatch. You can send signals down to your PLC to change the order.

The whole cycle can start to become autonomous: demand comes in, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) dispatch autonomously, settings change autonomously, things move through the line autonomously.

Rockwell Automation outlines five phases of digital evolution — from pre-digital plants and disconnected silos to connected, predictive, and fully autonomous operations. Most large organizations are currently at Phase 3, the "Connected Plant," with end-to-end autonomous plants representing the long-term vision for CPG manufacturing.

Rockwell Automation Inc.
Through the Line: Packaging and Processing
Recycling
Through the Line Podcast: Glacier's AI Tool Turns Recycling Data into Insight
Pilots with Colgate-Palmolive and Amazon helped shape Glacier's new DataStream platform, a subscription tool launched today that lets CPGs verify recyclability performance and close the loop between packaging design and real sortation and recovery outcomes.
Digital Transformation
Automation Fair Q&A: Inside Rockwell's Push Toward Autonomous Packaging for CPGs
High-volume production runs highlight the scale of Babybel's global transition from cellophane to paper packaging.
Recycling
Babybel Latest Brand to Join Paperization Trend
From plain pack stock image (left) to a (hypothetical) branded prototype, shown in context on a shower shelf (right), AI artwork and context images now take minutes, not weeks.
Digital Transformation
How AI Is Rewriting the Rules of New Product and Package Testing
