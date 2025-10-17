Great Earth Expands Use of Fiber-Based Closures to Entire Line

Swedish nutraceutical brand rolls out paper screw caps across all supplement jars, a first large-scale commercial use of Blue Ocean Closures’ molded fiber technology.

Matt Reynolds
Oct 17, 2025
Great Earth’s full supplement line now features molded fiber screw caps developed with Blue Ocean Closures, replacing plastic across more than 70 products.
Great Earth’s full supplement line now features molded fiber screw caps developed with Blue Ocean Closures, replacing plastic across more than 70 products.
Great Earth and BOC

Following a successful pilot that began in 2024, Swedish nutraceutical company Great Earth converted its entire line of supplement jars to fiber-based screw caps developed by Blue Ocean Closures (BOC). This marks one of the first, if not the first, full commercial rollouts of molded fiber closures in the health and wellness sector.

According to Blue Ocean CEO Lars Sandberg, the pilot launch on Great Earth’s top-selling magnesium supplement was “very positively received by both the market and other actors in the value chain.” 

He says the move, being the first of its kind, aligns closely with both companies’ sustainability ambitions.  

“This introduction — being first to market with an innovation — has been recognized as a strong move, in line with our shared vision to improve sustainability,” says Sandberg.

Scaling up and running on existing lines

Transitioning from pilot to full rollout, Great Earth and BOC worked to ensure the new closures could be adopted across the company’s entire range of more than 70 jarred products. 

“Moving from pilot to scaling this solution to the full supplement range will take some time,” Sandberg noted, emphasizing the need for “continued close collaboration between us as well as with fillers and distributors.”

Importantly, the switch to fiber did not slow down production. Sandberg confirmed that “the capping line efficiency is not affected by the switch — it runs at the same speed,” though “some small adaptations may be necessary as we move to bigger volumes.” He added that ongoing testing for storage stability has shown “good results.”

BOC’s design aims for drop-in compatibility with existing filling and sealing systems. 

“No exchange of machinery or equipment [was required],” Sandberg says. “Small adjustments to the settings on the lines are made as we increase volumes.” 

Torque performance and seal integrity are reported to be equivalent to conventional plastic closures.

Technical details: materials, barrier, and recyclability

The fiber caps feature a mechanically assembled induction seal liner, the same liner Great Earth had used with its previous plastic caps. Sandberg explained that it “does not affect recyclability as it is attached to the bottle, not the cap.” 

Companies in this article
Blue Ocean Closures
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Related Stories
Absolut 1
Closures
Absolut Testing Paper-Based Bottle Caps
Pregis
Bio-based
Pregis Opens Illinois Manufacturing Facility
Freshr & Mcc Team Photo
Bio-based
Freshr Sustainable Technologies Inc. and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Announce Joint Development Agreement to Combat Global Food Waste
Engineered Liquid Mixing Systems Increase Process Yield
Sponsor Content
Engineered Liquid Mixing Systems Increase Process Yield
Machinery Basics
View More »
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Filling/capping, liquid & viscous
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Vffs Bagging Equipment
Form/fill/seal - vertical
What Can You Package on a Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Machine?
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Cartoning
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
View More »
Top Stories
The Bentley Become fragrance bottle features a minimalist silhouette inspired by the brand’s design language and crafted with recyclable, responsibly sourced materials.
Package Design
Live from London Packaging Week: Bentley Fragrance Package Embodies Elegance and Sustainability
Bentley Motors extends its design philosophy beyond the automotive world with a fragrance package that reflects precision, purity, and a clear commitment to sustainable materials.
Great Earth’s full supplement line now features molded fiber screw caps developed with Blue Ocean Closures, replacing plastic across more than 70 products.
Bio-based
Great Earth Expands Use of Fiber-Based Closures to Entire Line
Extended Producer Responsibilty's success hinges on responsible, profitable end markets. But what constitutes 'responsible' or 'acceptible' impacts whether or not there's going to be enough pull htrough demand to support circularity.
Recycling
Defining “Responsible End Markets,” and Why it Matters to Brands
Scott Byrne (center right), VP of global sustainability at Sonoco, described how converters are taking on a central role in helping brand owners (deemed producers under EPR) gather that information.
Recycling
Brands and Converters Align on EPR Data Demands
Circular packaging solutions
Sponsor Content
Circular packaging solutions
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Hiring remains a major challenge in packaging, with 78% struggling to fill unskilled roles and 84% lacking experienced workers. As automation grows, companies must rethink hiring and training. Download the full report for key insights.
Download Now
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
The road ahead for CPGs in 2025 and beyond—Packaging World editors review key findings from a survey of 88 brand owners, CPG, and FMCG readers.
Download Now
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Products
Bonfiglioli Engineering's IVB Flex
IV Bag Leak Detection Systems
Bonfiglioli Engineering's IVB Flex and LDB-Pro container closure integrity testing solutions ensure sterility, safety, and compliance for IV bags across the pharmaceutical industry.
Sanitary Tiltable Screw Conveyor
UHF Encode-and-Print System for RFID Labels
More Products
In Print
Packaging World October 2025
October 2025
Packaging World PELV Showcase 2025
PELV Showcase 2025
Packaging World September 2025
September 2025
Packaging World July/Aug 2025
July/Aug 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Enticement Images Imu 300x250 Pw Coveying Feeding Ebook 2025
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
Conveying, Feeding & Inserting e-book
1133 Pw Cartoning
Cartoning
Researched List: Fast Changeover Cartoning Equipment
Pmg Power Processing
Trends
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Filling Capping Ebook 2025
Filling, Capping & Closing
Master Filling & Capping Equipment Selection
View More »