FrogTape Trades Plastic 'Cans' for Paperboard Cartons

When FrogTape decided to retire its recognizable plastic canister, it was more than a material swap. The rigid container had become synonymous with the brand, protecting tape edges and anchoring a bold green block on store shelves. Replacing that familiar form with recyclable paperboard meant balancing sustainability goals against functional and branding imperatives.
“We knew the structure change would be a large departure,” says Mary Kate Hearns, senior product manager for FrogTape Brand Painter’s Tapes. “Our goal was to retain the familiarity and strength of the current front label while optimizing for the new presentation.”
Key Specs at a Glance
Product: FrogTape Multi-Surface and Delicate Surface Painter’s Tapes
Parent company: Shurtape Technologies
Old format: Rigid thermoformed plastic canister
New format: Folded paperboard carton with resealable tab
Material: 18-pt C2S (coated two-side) FSC-certified paperboard
Printing: Offset lithography, multi-color
Closure: Glue-sealed with tabbed reclose feature
Protection: Board structure maintains edge protection comparable to plastic
Equipment: New carton erecting and gluing systems; adjusted case-packing footprint
Secondary packaging: Corrugated cases—standard shippers and retail display trays
Rollout: Began September 2025, full transition by year-end
Structural shift and material details
The new primary pack is a folded paperboard carton designed to preserve the brand’s vertical presence and protect the roll edges. Constructed from 18-point coated-two-side (C2S) paperboard, it’s offset-printed in multiple colors and glue-closed rather than mechanically locked. The coating choices were limited to those compatible with curbside recycling, and the package remains fully FSC-certified.
One of the subtler engineering wins was a resealable tabbed closure that allows consumers to store partially used rolls between projects—a behavior long supported by the plastic can. The curved front panel continues to echo the round roll inside, helping maintain continuity on the shelf.
“Large changes to established branded packaging can be intimidating,” Hearns says. “But we have an obligation to evaluate product impact and make improvements where we can.”
Protecting performance on the line
Moving from rigid plastic to paperboard required extensive testing to ensure the new structure could still shield the tape’s treated edges. The board now sits directly against the roll, providing a comparable barrier to dust and scuffing. According to Hearns, the prior container wasn’t airtight either; the new material matches that protection level under typical humidity conditions.
Behind the scenes, parent company Shurtape Technologies made what Hearns calls “significant corporate investments” in new packaging equipment. The transition demanded close collaboration between packaging engineering and operations teams to integrate carton erecting, adhesive application, and case-packing functions around the new footprint. “It was a substantial effort to make the change as seamless as possible,” she says.
In distribution, the paperboard units are shipped in corrugated cases configured for both standard replenishment and retail display. Case counts can flex by channel, and the new format’s dimensions required recalibration of pallet patterns and warehouse handling.
Design continuity and brand signaling
All graphic work was executed by FrogTape’s in-house team. Offset lithography ensured the saturation and precision of the brand’s characteristic greens and yellows, while a redesigned Signature Series badge helps unify premium SKUs—Advanced, Multi-Surface, and Delicate—under a single visual cue. “We wanted to maintain a premium look and presentation to match the product’s performance, while moving to a more sustainable format,” Hearns says.
Consumer testing confirmed that shoppers quickly recognized the new pack and appreciated its recyclability, with few concerns about durability. Retailers, too, welcomed the change as consistent with their own sustainability goals.
Lessons for other brands
FrogTape’s transition offers practical takeaways for packaging engineers and brand owners considering similar moves from plastic to paper:
- Identify non-negotiable functions early—in this case, shelf block and edge protection.
- Choose a board grade that balances stiffness with recyclability; 18-pt C2S provided the required rigidity.
- Retain key consumer use behaviors such as resealability or storage convenience.
- Plan for equipment investment and testing cycles; integration takes time.
For Shurtape, the project fits within a broader materials strategy that includes solvent-free adhesives and PVC-free wraps. But the FrogTape conversion stands out as a proof point that a highly recognizable package can go paperboard without sacrificing performance or brand strength.