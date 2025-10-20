FrogTape Trades Plastic 'Cans' for Paperboard Cartons

The redesigned pack retains FrogTape’s curved silhouette and bold color cues while introducing a resealable tabbed closure. The structure preserves edge protection and on-shelf recognition once provided by the plastic canister.

When FrogTape decided to retire its recognizable plastic canister, it was more than a material swap. The rigid container had become synonymous with the brand, protecting tape edges and anchoring a bold green block on store shelves. Replacing that familiar form with recyclable paperboard meant balancing sustainability goals against functional and branding imperatives.

“We knew the structure change would be a large departure,” says Mary Kate Hearns, senior product manager for FrogTape Brand Painter’s Tapes. “Our goal was to retain the familiarity and strength of the current front label while optimizing for the new presentation.” FrogTape

Key Specs at a Glance

Product: FrogTape Multi-Surface and Delicate Surface Painter’s Tapes

Parent company: Shurtape Technologies

Old format: Rigid thermoformed plastic canister

New format: Folded paperboard carton with resealable tab

Material: 18-pt C2S (coated two-side) FSC-certified paperboard

Printing: Offset lithography, multi-color

Closure: Glue-sealed with tabbed reclose feature

Protection: Board structure maintains edge protection comparable to plastic

Equipment: New carton erecting and gluing systems; adjusted case-packing footprint

Secondary packaging: Corrugated cases—standard shippers and retail display trays

Rollout: Began September 2025, full transition by year-end

Structural shift and material details

The new primary pack is a folded paperboard carton designed to preserve the brand’s vertical presence and protect the roll edges. Constructed from 18-point coated-two-side (C2S) paperboard, it’s offset-printed in multiple colors and glue-closed rather than mechanically locked. The coating choices were limited to those compatible with curbside recycling, and the package remains fully FSC-certified.

One of the subtler engineering wins was a resealable tabbed closure that allows consumers to store partially used rolls between projects—a behavior long supported by the plastic can. The curved front panel continues to echo the round roll inside, helping maintain continuity on the shelf.