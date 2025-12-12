Kick off 2026 with a competitive edge at PACK EXPO East. Register now!
How CVS Store Brands Handles Refreshing a 5,000-item Private Label Portfolio

CVS VP Michael Wier says store-brand growth and product/package localization are adding manufacturing complexity. Keychain CEO Oisin Hanrahan tells PW that the newly launched Keychain 360 helps retailers and brands manage private-label packaging specs, vendors, and compliance across outsourced supply chains.

Matt Reynolds
Dec 12, 2025
CVS store brands are expanding and localizing assortments, adding pressure on private-label teams to manage packaging, suppliers, and outsourced manufacturing at scale.
CVS Health

When the external supply chain pro behind a 5,000-SKU private label portfolio like CVS hints at a strategy shift, then adds “But I need help,” external manufacturers and contract packagers listen.

On an event stage at a restaurant outside the Private Label Manufacturers Assoc. (PLMA) show in Chicago last month, Michael Wier, CVS’s VP of store brands, was describing a strategy shift that encompasses more localized assortments, more tailored SKUs, and more complexity across 7,000 stores. “Yeah, I’m ready,” Wier said, adding “But I need help.”

Oisin Hanrahan, founder and CEO of Keychain, a platform designed to connect brands and contract manufacturers/ packagers, didn’t let the moment pass, piggybacking on Wier’s plea to reveal the new Keychain360. It’s a software aimed not at manufacturers and packagers, but at brands and retailers trying to manage sprawling outsourced supply chains, external manufacturing and packaging, and product portfolios.

With portfolio complexity on one side and a new class of supply chain software on the other, the pairing frames what Keychain is trying to become: more than a matchmaking directory for co-manufacturers and co-packers, and closer to an operating layer that sits between brand teams and the third-party manufacturing ecosystem they increasingly rely on.Keychain founder Oisín Hanrahan (left) speaks with Michael Wier, VP of Store Brands at CVS, about how Keychain 360 is designed to help retailers manage large private-label portfolios—potentially up to 8,000 SKUs—while supporting more localized assortments and packaging strategies.Keychain founder Oisín Hanrahan (left) speaks with Michael Wier, VP of Store Brands at CVS, about how Keychain 360 is designed to help retailers manage large private-label portfolios—potentially up to 8,000 SKUs—while supporting more localized assortments and packaging strategies.Keychain

From “who can make this?” to “how do we manage all of this?”

In an interview with Packaging World, Hanrahan described the premise in plain terms: “more and more of the manufacturing happens with third parties, contract manufacturers, packers, and ingredient providers," he said. “And what Keychain does is it makes that process of working with a third-party manufacturer as easy as it possibly can be.”

He laid out Keychain as three products, or three legs of a stool:

  1. An existing search and discovery product that lets “anyone who’s a registered brand” search and “figure out who can make what product,” supported by AI and a database of “millions of consumer products” that have been “indexed and analyzed.”
  2. There’s also software “for manufacturers themselves, to better run their facilities,” which Keychain calls KeychainOS.
  3. And new last month at the closed-door event, “a product called Keychain360 that allows brands and retailers to better manage their outsourced supply chain,” by providing a “single source of truth” for elements like “analysis and validation, food safety checks, and traceability,” among others.

At the event, Hanrahan summarized the evolution similarly: “Keychain’s Search and Discovery was first, then Keychain OS,” and now “what we think is the best way for brands and retailers to manage product portfolios… and manage these external vendors, Keychain360.”Screenshot 2025 11 20 At 5 26 33 Pm

What Keychain360 is meant to do for brands (and how it differs from search)

Search, Hanrahan said, answers a starting question: who can make what? But 360 is designed to become the system where a brand or retailer layers its own supplier and product data on top of Keychain’s network and data.

“360… gives you a secure instance to overlay your data on top of the key chain data,” he said. “So with that you can look not just at the Keychain supply chain data, but you can look at your own data as well.”

That “overlay” becomes practical, he argued, when organizations don’t fully understand what their current partners can do. “If a manufacturer makes a pureed beverage for you, you might not put the pieces together and realize they can also make a baby food for you,” he said. Keychain’s approach, he added, is to let its data “sit below your data so you can have a single source of truth that lets you really look down into your supply chain… in a very powerful way that… you’ve never had before.”

Functionally, he described 360 as having layers:

  • An “action layer” for “RFPs, RFIs, RQs,” NDAs, and even awarding business, plus supplier relationship management and compliance tracking.
  • "AI enabled playbooks,” including portfolio-level analysis—how one sourcing decision covers not just the immediate SKU but future roadmap products, and where it adds redundancy to reduce single-sourcing risk.Keychain’s interface shows how brands and retailers can view suppliers, products, and “playbooks” designed to analyze and rationalize outsourced supply chains, including co-manufacturers and co-packers.Keychain’s interface shows how brands and retailers can view suppliers, products, and “playbooks” designed to analyze and rationalize outsourced supply chains, including co-manufacturers and co-packers.Keychain

At the post-PLMA event, he positioned Keychain360 against traditional product lifecycle management (PLM) framing: “what a lot of PLM… tools do is they help you manage your existing portfolio,” he said. “What 360 does that’s incredibly unique is it gives you the ability to manage your innovation pipeline in a completely different way.”

He also pointed to vendor onboarding and vetting—“Know Your Vendor… KYV processes”—and a goal familiar to anyone who has reconciled supplier spreadsheets across functions: “what the heck is the source of truth?”

A sourcing workflow—starting with a competitive product and working backward

For private label teams, Hanrahan described a path that starts not at the plant, but at the shelf. A retailer decides it wants a private label version of a branded product (or a competitor’s private label SKU), then uses Keychain either to choose the comparison product or to “use the AI product creator to type in a description of the product to create the product.”

If Keychain shows only a small number of potential manufacturers for that concept, he said some teams ask a different question: “what can I change in that product to get the number of manufacturers up toward a 10, 15, 20 number?,” aiming to create competitive tension and sourcing flexibility.

From there, he described outreach, progressing from a lightweight spec check to RFI/RFQ/RFP and audit review, before moving “off platform into samples and contracting.” He contrasted the time scale: a process that “typically takes like 8, 10, 12 weeks” to identify candidates becomes “like a week” with Keychain,  “shrinking it down by 80 to 90%.”Keychain founder Oisín Hanrahan (left) and Michael Wier, VP of Store Brands at CVS, discuss managing large, localized private-label portfolios and the packaging and supplier complexity behind them.Keychain founder Oisín Hanrahan (left) and Michael Wier, VP of Store Brands at CVS, discuss managing large, localized private-label portfolios and the packaging and supplier complexity behind them.Keychain

Companies in this article
Keychain
CVS Pharmacy
Association for Contract Packagers & Manufacturers (CPA)
