NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Discover packaging & processing solutions for all industries at the all-new PACK EXPO Southeast in Atlanta, GA, March 10-12, 2025

AI-driven CoPackConnect Platform Matches Brands with External Manufacturers

Developers expect that the new RFQ tool will be a game changer for brands, private labels, and external manufacturers.

Joseph Derr
Jan 10, 2025
The AI-driven RFQ platform matches brands with external manufacturing expertise.
The AI-driven RFQ platform matches brands with external manufacturing expertise.

CPA, The Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers and The Melville Group (TMG) have launched a new, AI-driven RFQ tool called CoPackConnect, designed to help brands and private labels find external manufacturing solutions more efficiently.

CoPackConnect.com is an AI-enabled online marketplace designed to connect brands with external manufacturing resources such as contract manufacturing and contract packaging. When a brand's search criteria align with a registered external manufacturing provider's capabilities, a match occurs, connecting the brand with expert contractors. Criteria can be based on specific factors, such as the type of food item a brand wants to outsource to an external manufacturing partner.

The platform is completely free for brands and private labels and also has a free level for manufacturers.

The new RFQ tool, launched in late 2024, fills a much-needed void, the developers say.

EXCITING NEW EVENT! Innovation for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Recommended
EXCITING NEW EVENT! Innovation for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Getting Started with Sustainable Packaging
Recommended
Getting Started with Sustainable Packaging
Related Stories
CPA logo
Contract packaging
CPA to Launch New AI-Driven RFQ Tool
Fresh-Lock® 8000 Series closure systems for flexible bags.
Contract packaging
Co-packers: Visit These 7 PACK EXPO Booths
Crider Foods retort system
Contract packaging
Automated Retort System Propels Crider Foods to New Heights
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Sponsor Content
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Machinery Basics
View More »
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal (HFFS) machines
Flexibles
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View More »
Top Stories
Pmmi Logo
PMMI News
Growing Snack Food Market Spurs Investment
PMMI white paper highlights key trends and investment plans for packaging and processing machinery.
Lilián Robayo of Mundo interviews Anne Johnson of Resource Recycling Systems.
Recycling
Packaging Recycling in 2025: Anne Johnson of Resource Recycling Systems
Red Bull is reintroducing its 330ml resealable aluminum bottles to Australian retailers after discontinuing the packaging format in 2021.
Package Design
Red Bull, Chick-fil-A, and Jong Introduce Packaging Designed for User Engagement
Snack food producers have intriguing insight on technology's helpful impact on employees.
Packaging line integration
How Technology is Assisting Employees in the Snack Foods Market
Axtra Begins U.S. Operations with Charlotte Showroom
Sponsor Content
Axtra Begins U.S. Operations with Charlotte Showroom
Connected Workforce Report
Discover how connected workforce technologies and automation can bridge the skills gap in our latest report. Explore actionable insights and innovative solutions.
Read More
Connected Workforce Report
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
In this e-book, you’ll learn key considerations for vertical and horizontal f/f/s and how to choose between premade bags and an f/f/s system. Plus, discover the pitfalls to avoid on bagging machinery projects.
download
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
Products
The new version of B&R's automation software delivers advanced engineering capabilities, enhanced collaboration and an AI productivity boost
AI-Enhanced Development Suite
B&R unveils a new coding environment with cloud collaboration and AI assistant: Automation Studio Code and Copilot boost productivity and enhance teamwork in software development for industrial automation.
PFAS-Free, Food-Grade Clear Dip Tubes
Tube Filling Systems
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Resource Guide 2025
Resource Guide 2025
Packaging World Nov/Dec 2024
Nov/Dec 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
Packaging World October 2024
October 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Enticement 600x400 300 Dpi Digital Intel Report 1124
Workforce
Unlocking Potential: The Connected Workforce Explained
Flexible Packaging E Book Hero Shot Full
Flexibles
Flexible Packaging e-book
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Home
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
View More »