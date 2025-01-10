AI-driven CoPackConnect Platform Matches Brands with External Manufacturers

CPA, The Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers and The Melville Group (TMG) have launched a new, AI-driven RFQ tool called CoPackConnect, designed to help brands and private labels find external manufacturing solutions more efficiently.

CoPackConnect.com is an AI-enabled online marketplace designed to connect brands with external manufacturing resources such as contract manufacturing and contract packaging. When a brand's search criteria align with a registered external manufacturing provider's capabilities, a match occurs, connecting the brand with expert contractors. Criteria can be based on specific factors, such as the type of food item a brand wants to outsource to an external manufacturing partner.

The platform is completely free for brands and private labels and also has a free level for manufacturers.

The new RFQ tool, launched in late 2024, fills a much-needed void, the developers say.