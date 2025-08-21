Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas this September
Experience a breakthrough in packaging & processing and transform your business with solutions from 2,300 suppliers spanning all industries.

Water Brand is First to Commercialize PET Bottle Cap

The launch of new alkaline water brand Power Hydration in California marks the first commercial use of Origin Materials’ PET Cap, making both the bottle and cap recyclable.

Anne Marie Mohan
Aug 21, 2025
Power Hydration has launched its alkaline water brand in California in a PET bottle featuring Origin’s PET cap, a closure designed for full recyclability along with the bottle.
Power Hydration has launched its alkaline water brand in California in a PET bottle featuring Origin’s PET cap, a closure designed for full recyclability along with the bottle.
Power Hydration

Power Hydration, a new alkaline beverage brand, has introduced its product in select California stores using Origin Materials’ PET cap. The closure is described by Origin as the first commercially scalable PET cap to reach the market, allowing consumers to purchase a beverage in packaging that is fully recyclable, including both the bottle and the cap.

According to Origin, the PET closure is compatible with the PCO 1881 neck finish, a widely used standard in carbonated soft drinks, juices, and water. Caps have typically been made from high-density polyethylene or polypropylene, which complicates recycling. The use of PET for both bottle and cap enables a mono-material package.

  Read this related news item, “Origin Materials Announces Commencement of PET Cap Commercial Production”

Says Origin co-founder and CEO John Bissell, “We’re excited to announce our first PET caps on store shelves today. A commercially scalable PET cap on a PET bottle is an industry first, representing a significant step forward in the adoption of Origin’s cap platform and delivering on our vision of bringing sustainability, improved recyclability, and better performance to the beverage industry.”

“Our innovation in the design and manufacturing of PET closures, including closures made with recycled PET, has enabled us to pursue solutions previously thought to be impossible, and an 1881 compatible CSD PET cap is certainly one of them,” he adds.

Origin reports that PET’s mechanical strength allows for a lighter closure while maintaining durability. The design reduces plastic use, decreases waste during bottling, and can extend product shelf life. The closure also incorporates tamper evidence and is engineered to provide a consistent feel and sound when opened.

“Our caps and closures platform enables mono material solutions—just one material, PET, the most recycled plastic—from cap to bottom for a wide range of product types,” says Bissell.

  Read this related news item, “Origin Materials Partners with IMDvista on First PET Cap and Closure Manufacturing System”

For Power Hydration, the partnership with Origin provides a way to introduce its brand with packaging that emphasizes recyclability. “We are thrilled to partner with Origin for the initial launch of Power Hydration, a new alkaline beverage brand offering consumers clean, crisp hydration,” says co-founder George Kotzeff. “Together, we are making beverages with recyclable PET caps available to consumers in stores. This is a tremendous milestone for the industry, and we are excited to grow the Power Hydration brand around the pillars of sustainability, complete recyclability, and healthy, clean hydration.”

Origin has identified the global market for caps and closures at more than $65 billion annually. The company began commercial production in late 2024 and says its pipeline includes both large and small brands. According to Bissell, Origin’s launch with Power Hydration demonstrates how forward-looking, smaller brands can lead the way on sustainability by embracing new and groundbreaking technology.  PW

Companies in this article
Origin Materials
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Recommended
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
        An unexpected error occurred: Network error: Response not successful: Received status code 500
      
            [
  {
    "message": "Cannot execute GraphQL operations after the server has stopped.",
    "extensions": {
      "code": "INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR"
    }
  }
]
Machinery Basics
View More »
Vffs Bagging Equipment
Form/fill/seal - vertical
What Can You Package on a Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Machine?
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Cartoning
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
View More »
Top Stories
Power Hydration has launched its alkaline water brand in California in a PET bottle featuring Origin’s PET cap, a closure designed for full recyclability along with the bottle.
Containers & Closures
Water Brand is First to Commercialize PET Bottle Cap
The launch of new alkaline water brand Power Hydration in California marks the first commercial use of Origin Materials’ PET Cap, making both the bottle and cap recyclable.
Students demonstrate their invention at the Future Innovators Robotics Showcase at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023.
Workforce
Students Step into the Spotlight at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025
Featured Photo
Reusable/Returnable
Video Show & Tell: Inside Clean Cult’s Redesign for Refill and Reuse
John Hewitt, SVP, packaging and sustainability and state affairs for the Consumer Brands Assn. (CBA)
Recycling
Closing the Loop: Molecular Recycling's Role in Sustainable Packaging
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Smart Filling Equipment Selection Guide
Discover the six critical factors that determine filling equipment success and avoid costly selection mistakes that drain profits.
Read More
Smart Filling Equipment Selection Guide
Conveying Innovations Report
Editors report on distinguishing characteristics that define each new product and collected video demonstrating the equipment or materials as displayed at the show. This topical report, winnowed from nearly 300 PACK EXPO collective booth visits, represents a categorized, organized account of individual items that were selected based on whether they were deemed to be both new, and truly innovative, based on decades of combined editorial experience in experiencing and evaluating PACK EXPO products.
Take me there
Conveying Innovations Report
Products
Hmc Imtn
HMC Products to Showcase the IMTN5 Pouchmaster HFFS in Booth W-1134 at PACK EXPO 2025
See how the IMTN5 Pouchmaster, producing up to 110 pouches per minute, can add speed and efficiency to your next application.
Hot Melt Adhesive for PET Bottle Labeling
Paperboard Tray with Seal
More Products
        An unexpected error occurred: Network error: Response not successful: Received status code 500
      
            [
  {
    "message": "Cannot execute GraphQL operations after the server has stopped.",
    "extensions": {
      "code": "INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR"
    }
  }
]
In Print
Packaging World PELV Showcase 2025
PELV Showcase 2025
Packaging World September 2025
September 2025
Packaging World July/Aug 2025
July/Aug 2025
Packaging World May/Jun 2025
May/Jun 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
1133 Pw Cartoning
Cartoning
Researched List: Fast Changeover Cartoning Equipment
Pmg Power Processing
Trends
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Filling Capping Ebook 2025
Filling, Capping & Closing
Master Filling & Capping Equipment Selection
Pw Mono Material Barrier Puches Hero
Recycling
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
View More »