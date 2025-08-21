Power Hydration, a new alkaline beverage brand, has introduced its product in select California stores using Origin Materials’ PET cap. The closure is described by Origin as the first commercially scalable PET cap to reach the market, allowing consumers to purchase a beverage in packaging that is fully recyclable, including both the bottle and the cap.

According to Origin, the PET closure is compatible with the PCO 1881 neck finish, a widely used standard in carbonated soft drinks, juices, and water. Caps have typically been made from high-density polyethylene or polypropylene, which complicates recycling. The use of PET for both bottle and cap enables a mono-material package.

Says Origin co-founder and CEO John Bissell, “We’re excited to announce our first PET caps on store shelves today. A commercially scalable PET cap on a PET bottle is an industry first, representing a significant step forward in the adoption of Origin’s cap platform and delivering on our vision of bringing sustainability, improved recyclability, and better performance to the beverage industry.”

“Our innovation in the design and manufacturing of PET closures, including closures made with recycled PET, has enabled us to pursue solutions previously thought to be impossible, and an 1881 compatible CSD PET cap is certainly one of them,” he adds.

Origin reports that PET’s mechanical strength allows for a lighter closure while maintaining durability. The design reduces plastic use, decreases waste during bottling, and can extend product shelf life. The closure also incorporates tamper evidence and is engineered to provide a consistent feel and sound when opened.

“Our caps and closures platform enables mono material solutions—just one material, PET, the most recycled plastic—from cap to bottom for a wide range of product types,” says Bissell.

For Power Hydration, the partnership with Origin provides a way to introduce its brand with packaging that emphasizes recyclability. “We are thrilled to partner with Origin for the initial launch of Power Hydration, a new alkaline beverage brand offering consumers clean, crisp hydration,” says co-founder George Kotzeff. “Together, we are making beverages with recyclable PET caps available to consumers in stores. This is a tremendous milestone for the industry, and we are excited to grow the Power Hydration brand around the pillars of sustainability, complete recyclability, and healthy, clean hydration.”

Origin has identified the global market for caps and closures at more than $65 billion annually. The company began commercial production in late 2024 and says its pipeline includes both large and small brands. According to Bissell, Origin’s launch with Power Hydration demonstrates how forward-looking, smaller brands can lead the way on sustainability by embracing new and groundbreaking technology. PW