NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Discover packaging & processing solutions for all industries at the all-new PACK EXPO Southeast in Atlanta, GA, March 10-12, 2025

Top Articles of 2024, #18: Westrock Coffee Poised for RTD Growth

The #18 most clicked article of 2024: Launched originally as a means of aiding Rwandan coffee farmers, Westrock Coffee just opened an Arkansas manufacturing plant that includes three sophisticated packaging lines.

Pat Reynolds
Dec 19, 2024
This graphic mockup illustrates the kinds of containers Westrock can fill for its private-label customers.
This graphic mockup illustrates the kinds of containers Westrock can fill for its private-label customers.

When Scott Ford, former president and CEO of wireless data tech supplier Alltel Corp, sold that firm to Verizon in 2009 for $28 billion, he took some time to think about what his next move should be. As a charitable gesture, he also joined an economic advisory council serving Rwanda. When he realized that independent farmers in that central African nation were not getting nearly as much for their coffee as they should be, he knew what his next move had to be: build a private-label coffee business predicated on getting a fair wage to the small and independent coffee farmers of Rwanda.

Curated List: Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
Recommended
Curated List: Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Financial Justification Strategies
Recommended
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Financial Justification Strategies
Related Stories
Historically known for bottling iconic brands like 7-Up and Hires Root Beer, Portland Bottling transitioned around the 2001 into a co-packer for a variety of beverages, including energy drinks and kombuchas.
Contract Packaging
Century-old CM/CPs Portland Bottling, Richmond Baking, Boost Ops with ERP
CP/CMs can stand out to food producer customers and consumers with clear communication about clean ingredients and sustainability benefits.
Contract Packaging
Connectivity and Financial Pressure Impact Contract Packaging and Manufacturing
Nearly 1/5 (19%) of CP/CMs say secondary packaging is a source of bottlenecks.
Contract Packaging
Co-Mans and Co-Packs See Bottlenecks Across Packaging and Processing Lines
Liquid Mixing Systems: For Applications up to 3,000 or 300,000 Gallons
Sponsor Content
Liquid Mixing Systems: For Applications up to 3,000 or 300,000 Gallons
Machinery Basics
View More »
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal (HFFS) machines
Flexibles
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View More »
Top Stories
The paper-based blister packs are die-perforated for easy removal from the package.
Package Design
Duracell's All-Paper Blister Paves Way for New Walmart Battery Display
The new perforated paper blister replaces the thermoformed plastic tray with paperboard backing. Features include a flat bottom and messaging hierarchy on front and top of pack that enable a unique retail display and shopping experience at Walmart.
This graphic mockup illustrates the kinds of containers Westrock can fill for its private-label customers.
Contract Packaging
Top Articles of 2024, #18: Westrock Coffee Poised for RTD Growth
The original objective was to reduce plastic usage while maintaining the quality of the fruit. As the project progressed, Benard realized Westfalia could be creative with the information laser etched onto the fruit.
Coding & Marking
"Tattooed" Fruits Grab Attention, Save Plastic with Laser Date Coding
Haulers feed the tipping floor at WM's new Houston West Side material recovery facility (MRF).
Recycling
Top Articles of 2024, #19: WM's Investment in AI Sortation
Axtra Begins U.S. Operations with Charlotte Showroom
Sponsor Content
Axtra Begins U.S. Operations with Charlotte Showroom
Connected Workforce Report
Discover how connected workforce technologies and automation can bridge the skills gap in our latest report. Explore actionable insights and innovative solutions.
Read More
Connected Workforce Report
INTRODUCING! The Latest Trends for All Industries at PACK EXPO Southeast
The exciting new PACK EXPO Southeast 2025 unites all vertical markets in one dynamic hub, generating more innovative answers to your production challenges. Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity for your business!
Read More
INTRODUCING! The Latest Trends for All Industries at PACK EXPO Southeast
Products
Exair
CE-Compliant Line of Air Knives
EXAIR's Air Knives are energy-efficient, compressed air devices for blowoff, cleaning, drying, and cooling applications, and they are available in various sizes and materials.
A Standard System for Conveying and Guiding
UV Laser Marking System
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Resource Guide 2025
Resource Guide 2025
Packaging World Nov/Dec 2024
Nov/Dec 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
Packaging World October 2024
October 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Enticement 600x400 300 Dpi Digital Intel Report 1124
Workforce
Unlocking Potential: The Connected Workforce Explained
Flexible Packaging E Book Hero Shot Full
Flexibles
Flexible Packaging e-book
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Home
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
View More »