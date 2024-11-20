Historically known for bottling iconic brands like 7-Up and Hires Root Beer, Portland Bottling transitioned around the 2001 into a co-packer for a variety of beverages, including energy drinks and kombuchas.

Richmond Baking's new More Than a Bakery location

Richmond Baking, a 120-plus year-old family-owned contract manufacturer and packager of baked products headquartered in Richmond, Indiana, recently faced significant challenges in its data collection and inventory management processes. These deficiencies were particularly apparent in a Richmond’s latest facility, More Than a Bakery in Versailles, Kentucky.

“We had repetitive tasks that were a significant challenge due to our reliance on our manual processes in data entry, with lots of duplication,” said Daisy Manjarrez, VP of continuous improvement. Thes challenges led to inefficiencies and communication delays, and such issues were compounded by the need for frequent physical inventory checks and production shutdowns to ensure accuracy.

Recognizing the urgent need to modernize its operations, Manjarrez and Richmond Baking explored various options and chose Rockwell’s Plex ERP to address these issues. The implementation of Plex brought about several key benefits, including the elimination of two hard-to-fill and retain office data entry positions, and the streamlining of several interdepartmental processes. This led to improved inventory accuracy and lot traceability, as well as a boost in accountability and responsiveness in production.

“We wanted a seamless digital integration for superior shop floor quality,” Manjarrez said.

One of the significant improvements stemmed from the introduction of real-time alerts and visual displays for out-of-spec conditions. This allowed Richmond Baking and More Than a Bakery teams to make proactive decisions and reduce scrap and downtime. The implementation of a Statistical Process Control (SPC) dashboard, developed with the help of systems integrator Revolution Group, enabled pre-bake operators to access real-time data, allowing them to react quickly to changes.

“With this dashboard, what they're allowed to do is they can see that training happening, and once it gets to those target limits, they can actually start reacting on the pre-bake side to actually eliminate and minimize that scrap,” Manjarrez said.

The integration of scanning technologies further streamlined inventory control, improving accuracy from 70% to 95%. By barcoding all incoming products and storage locations, Richmond Baking enhanced lot traceability and ingredient verification. This process prevented the use of incorrect ingredients, reducing waste and ensuring precise tracking.

“If it's not part of our bill of materials, it's not going to allow you to scan it into the work center for you to use it,” Manjarrez said.

The Plex ERP system also facilitated the automation of Richmond Baking's and More Than a Bakery’s preventive maintenance (PM) system, reducing downtime and enhancing operational performance. The system's data tracking capabilities were highly valued by auditors, providing clear documentation during audits.

“We always get a lot of components because we can trace back to the beginning, to the part, the component we can trace all back to the PM system,” Manjarrez said.

Beyond operational improvements, the implementation of Plex has fostered a cultural shift within Richmond Baking. The company has placed a strong emphasis on empowering its employees, referred to as "family members," to take ownership of the new processes. This empowerment is evident in the way team members are encouraged to engage with the system and make informed decisions based on real-time data. By fostering a sense of responsibility and ownership, the company has not only improved efficiency but also enhanced employee satisfaction and engagement.

The transition to Plex has also opened up new avenues for Richmond Baking to explore further technological advancements. The company is now considering additional features offered by Plex, such as batch management and tech management, to continue its journey of improvement. These potential enhancements align with the company's commitment to staying at the forefront of industry standards and maintaining its competitive edge in the market.

Richmond Baking's experience with Plex has highlighted the importance of adaptability and continuous learning in the face of technological change. Manjarrez said the company's leadership has been proactive in ensuring that all employees are adequately trained and comfortable with the new systems. This approach has not only facilitated a smoother transition but also encouraged a culture of continuous improvement and innovation. By investing in training and development, the company has ensured that its workforce is well-equipped to handle future challenges and opportunities.