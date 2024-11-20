Richmond Baking's new More Than a Bakery location
Richmond Baking, a 120-plus year-old family-owned contract manufacturer and packager of baked products headquartered in Richmond, Indiana, recently faced significant challenges in its data collection and inventory management processes. These deficiencies were particularly apparent in a Richmond’s latest facility, More Than a Bakery in Versailles, Kentucky.
“We had repetitive tasks that were a significant challenge due to our reliance on our manual processes in data entry, with lots of duplication,” said Daisy Manjarrez, VP of continuous improvement. Thes challenges led to inefficiencies and communication delays, and such issues were compounded by the need for frequent physical inventory checks and production shutdowns to ensure accuracy.
Recognizing the urgent need to modernize its operations, Manjarrez and Richmond Baking explored various options and chose Rockwell’s Plex ERP to address these issues. The implementation of Plex brought about several key benefits, including the elimination of two hard-to-fill and retain office data entry positions, and the streamlining of several interdepartmental processes. This led to improved inventory accuracy and lot traceability, as well as a boost in accountability and responsiveness in production.
“We wanted a seamless digital integration for superior shop floor quality,” Manjarrez said.
One of the significant improvements stemmed from the introduction of real-time alerts and visual displays for out-of-spec conditions. This allowed Richmond Baking and More Than a Bakery teams to make proactive decisions and reduce scrap and downtime. The implementation of a Statistical Process Control (SPC) dashboard, developed with the help of systems integrator Revolution Group, enabled pre-bake operators to access real-time data, allowing them to react quickly to changes.
“With this dashboard, what they're allowed to do is they can see that training happening, and once it gets to those target limits, they can actually start reacting on the pre-bake side to actually eliminate and minimize that scrap,” Manjarrez said.
The integration of scanning technologies further streamlined inventory control, improving accuracy from 70% to 95%. By barcoding all incoming products and storage locations, Richmond Baking enhanced lot traceability and ingredient verification. This process prevented the use of incorrect ingredients, reducing waste and ensuring precise tracking.
“If it's not part of our bill of materials, it's not going to allow you to scan it into the work center for you to use it,” Manjarrez said.
The Plex ERP system also facilitated the automation of Richmond Baking's and More Than a Bakery’s preventive maintenance (PM) system, reducing downtime and enhancing operational performance. The system's data tracking capabilities were highly valued by auditors, providing clear documentation during audits.
“We always get a lot of components because we can trace back to the beginning, to the part, the component we can trace all back to the PM system,” Manjarrez said.
Beyond operational improvements, the implementation of Plex has fostered a cultural shift within Richmond Baking. The company has placed a strong emphasis on empowering its employees, referred to as "family members," to take ownership of the new processes. This empowerment is evident in the way team members are encouraged to engage with the system and make informed decisions based on real-time data. By fostering a sense of responsibility and ownership, the company has not only improved efficiency but also enhanced employee satisfaction and engagement.
The transition to Plex has also opened up new avenues for Richmond Baking to explore further technological advancements. The company is now considering additional features offered by Plex, such as batch management and tech management, to continue its journey of improvement. These potential enhancements align with the company's commitment to staying at the forefront of industry standards and maintaining its competitive edge in the market.
Richmond Baking's experience with Plex has highlighted the importance of adaptability and continuous learning in the face of technological change. Manjarrez said the company's leadership has been proactive in ensuring that all employees are adequately trained and comfortable with the new systems. This approach has not only facilitated a smoother transition but also encouraged a culture of continuous improvement and innovation. By investing in training and development, the company has ensured that its workforce is well-equipped to handle future challenges and opportunities.
The successful implementation of Plex has also had a positive impact on Richmond Baking's relationships with its clients and suppliers. With improved data accuracy and real-time visibility, the company can now provide more reliable and timely information to its partners. This transparency has strengthened trust and collaboration, paving the way for more strategic partnerships and business opportunities. As a result, Richmond Baking is better positioned to meet the evolving needs of its clients and maintain its reputation as a reliable and forward-thinking partner in the industry.
Portland Bottling
Portland Bottling, another century-old company but with deep roots in the beverage industry, encountered its own significant operational challenges as it recently expanded. Historically known for bottling iconic brands like 7-Up and Hires Root Beer, Portland Bottling transitioned around the 2001 into a co-packer for a variety of beverages, including energy drinks and kombuchas. This growth necessitated a shift from the operational approach, particularly as they opened a new facility in Clackamas, Ore., which significantly increased production capacity.
An acquisition by local business moguls the Maletis family in 2016 marked a turning point, as they identified the need for technological upgrades to support the company's expansion. By 2018, Portland Bottling was producing a million cases a month, but this growth exposed limitations with existing systems.
“With that growth obviously came a lot of need for us to upgrade the technology we were using,” said Robert Charles Van Blake, director of IT.
As early as 2019, Portland Bottling began implementing Plex, a comprehensive software solution designed to streamline operations. But the onset of the global pandemic in 2020 disrupted plans, delaying full integration. The company faced challenges with inconsistent processes and reliance on outdated paper-based systems, which hindered efficiency and communication.
“We face several of these challenges, just in the organization, communication, everybody having it solidified everybody doing the same process for the same thing,” Van Blake said.
Recognizing these issues, the executive team decided to reinvest in Plex, establishing a formal IT team in 2022 to drive the initiative forward. The focus was on eliminating paper processes, standardizing operations, and enhancing staff training.
“We really wanted to eliminate paper, eliminate Excel, standardize our process and make sure people were educated on what those new processes were,” added Josh Bowen, Plex admin at Portland Bottling.
One of the key projects was transitioning the hold log from Excel to Plex, which resolved discrepancies between quality and inventory records. This change allowed for real-time updates and notifications, significantly improving accuracy and efficiency. As Bowen described, “Now instead of what had been a fog, we've got a much cleaner process.”
Portland Bottling also leveraged Plex's capabilities to track production downtime, providing insights into operational bottlenecks. This data-driven approach enabled the company to identify and address issues proactively, enhancing overall production efficiency.
The implementation of Plex not only improved operational processes but also fostered a culture of continuous improvement. By engaging departments and creating Plex champions within the organization, Portland Bottling ensured that the software's benefits were fully realized. Van Blake emphasized the importance of coordinated planning. “Everybody knowing what everybody else is working on and having that coordinated plan just makes everything better and smoother for everyone.”
Further enhancing operational efficiency, Portland Bottling integrated Plex with its existing systems, such as Office 365, to streamline user access and improve cybersecurity. This integration allowed for single sign-on capabilities, reducing the complexity of managing multiple passwords and enhancing security protocols.
“We synchronized the active directory with Office 365. So everybody just had a single sign on single-password SSO with Plex,” said Van Blake.
The company also focused on improving its quality assurance processes by digitizing quality checks and logs. This shift from paper to digital not only reduced errors but also facilitated faster response times to quality issues. The use of digital check sheets allowed lab technicians to input data in real-time, with automated alerts for any deviations from quality standards. This proactive approach to quality management ensured that potential issues were addressed promptly, minimizing disruptions to production.
Portland Bottling's strategic use of Plex extended beyond immediate operational improvements. The company is now poised to explore further enhancements, such as expanding the use of Plex's analytics and reporting tools to gain deeper insights into production trends and customer demands. By continuously evaluating and refining processes, they are setting the stage for sustained growth and competitiveness in the beverage industry.
The integration of Plex also has allowed Portland Bottling to streamline its financial operations. By automating the invoicing process through the bill and hold feature, the company has significantly reduced manual errors and improved cash flow management. This automation ensures that invoices are generated accurately and promptly, aligning financial operations with production activities.
“Now product is, it goes through a and o is checked in bill and hold and it automatically adds it to an invoice,” Van Blake said.
The company's commitment to leveraging technology for operational excellence is evident in its plans to further expand Plex's functionalities. By incorporating more departments into the system and developing a formal steering committee, Portland Bottling aims to foster collaboration and ensure that all stakeholders are aligned with the company's strategic goals. This approach not only enhances operational efficiency but also empowers employees by providing them with the tools and knowledge needed to succeed in an evolving industry.
Portland Bottling's journey with Plex also highlights the importance of adaptability and resilience in the face of unforeseen challenges. The pandemic's impact on the initial implementation plans underscored the need for flexibility in project management and the ability to pivot strategies as circumstances change. By maintaining a focus on long-term objectives and remaining committed to the vision, the company was able to overcome setbacks and continue progressing toward its goals.
The emphasis on training and development has been a crucial component of the company’s success. By investing in employee education and fostering a culture of continuous learning, Portland Bottling said that it has equipped its workforce with the skills necessary to navigate new technologies and processes. This investment in human capital not only enhances individual performance but also contributes to the overall strength and resilience of the organization.