Co-Mans and Co-Packs See Bottlenecks Across the Packaging, Processing Line

Nearly 1/5 (19%) of CP/CMs say secondary packaging is a source of bottlenecks.

Almost no part of the production line is safe from headaches and holdups for contract packagers and contract manufacturers (CP/CMs), according to PMMI Business Intelligence’s 2024 report, “Contract Packaging and Manufacturing: Drivers of Machinery Investments.”

PMMI Business Intelligence: 2024 Contract Packaging and Manufacturing - Drivers of Machinery Investment Business Intelligence researchers interviewed and surveyed CP/CMs providing services across industries including food, beverage, beauty, home care, and healthcare. They found that processing is the most common single bottleneck along the production line, with 23% of respondents noting it as such.

Close behind processing was primary packaging, with 22% of respondents noting it as a source of holdups. “We get bottlenecks in the sorting and accumulation area as the product comes off the line,” said a director of operations for a beverage CP/CM.

Secondary packaging was noted as the next most troublesome part of the production line, with 19% of CP/CMs citing it.