Co-Mans and Co-Packs See Bottlenecks Across the Packaging, Processing Line

From processing to inspection and quality assurance, contract manufacturers and packagers are finding problems across several aspects of production.

Casey Flanagan
Oct 24, 2024
Nearly 1/5 (19%) of CP/CMs say secondary packaging is a source of bottlenecks.
PMMI Business Intelligence: 2024 Contract Packaging and Manufacturing - Drivers of Machinery Investment

Almost no part of the production line is safe from headaches and holdups for contract packagers and contract manufacturers (CP/CMs), according to PMMI Business Intelligence’s 2024 report, “Contract Packaging and Manufacturing: Drivers of Machinery Investments.”

ChartPMMI Business Intelligence: 2024 Contract Packaging and Manufacturing - Drivers of Machinery InvestmentBusiness Intelligence researchers interviewed and surveyed CP/CMs providing services across industries including food, beverage, beauty, home care, and healthcare. They found that processing is the most common single bottleneck along the production line, with 23% of respondents noting it as such.

Close behind processing was primary packaging, with 22% of respondents noting it as a source of holdups. “We get bottlenecks in the sorting and accumulation area as the product comes off the line,” said a director of operations for a beverage CP/CM.

Secondary packaging was noted as the next most troublesome part of the production line, with 19% of CP/CMs citing it.

