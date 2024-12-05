PMMI ProSource – Start Your Search
How MattPak Rose From the Ashes

After a devastating fire, Illinois co-packer stays resilient and innovative in niche markets without losing its commitment to customers.

Joseph Derr
Dec 5, 2024
MattPak's team at their facility.
From left, Inside Sales Manager Michael McCann, VP Sales Jeff Graham, President Ted Kunach, and Operations Manager Matthew Kunach at the MattPak facility.

Based in the Chicago suburbs, MattPak, Inc. prides itself on satisfying its customers, embracing innovation, and investing in its people. After a devastating fire in 2008, the company quickly rebuilt itself through close-knit relationships to thrive as the successful co-packer it is today.

It started as a conversation between friends in 2001. Ted Kunach and Jeff Graham both had extensive experience working at co-packer Cloud Corporation before it was sold to private equity. (It is now a part of Mespack.)

"Chuck Cloud, the founder of Cloud Corporation, was the man who invented the water-soluble pouch machine back in 1962," says Jeff Graham, now vice president of sales and partner at MattPak. "He told me, 'Go create a market,' and that's what I did for these pods in the 1990s."

Ted Kunach, now president and partner at MattPak, had a knack for building and rebuilding machinery, taking after his father. In his youth, Kunach would visit, (and help move pallets), in the factory where his dad worked.

"He could make any machine whistle, sing, and dance, and he'd make the most intricate parts for the machines," says Kunach. "I just watched the machines and was fascinated by them."

‘Let’s make some pouches and pods’

Combining their experience, Kunach and Graham had a solid foundation to start a new venture together.

“Ted can fix any machine or find any machine to buy,” says Graham. “And we can provide pouches and pods to many companies.”

MattPak's water-soluble pod lineMattPak uses a high-speed rotary style drum machine it designed and built to produce single-fill pods for both liquid and powder products.When they left Cloud, the two got to thinking. “How difficult can it be?” Graham recalls their conversation at the time. “It will be fun—let’s start our own company and make some pouches and pods.”

Those formats—water-soluble polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) pods and single-serve powders in paper, film, or foil sachets—remain the core of MattPak’s co-packing operation to this day.

The partners leased a building in Franklin Park, Ill., and began assembling equipment for their new business. MattPak’s first big contract was packing instant potatoes in stand-up pouches for Idahoan Foods, one that helped the co-packer build its first PVA filling machine. Naming the company after Kunach’s then toddler son, Matthew, in 2001, MattPak was born. 

Trial by fire 

By the mid-2000s, the operation was taking on contracts to produce pods for major detergent and household cleaner brands as well as pouches and sachets for food brands. But not long after MattPak’s seventh birthday came a devastating setback.

In June 2008, a fire, ignited by a chemical reaction in a laundry booster product, destroyed a large part of the facility. The fire brought the MattPak team closer together: Kunach remembers how MattPak’s employees worked to salvage what they could.

CPA Connections

MattPak’s membership in CPA has also been a part of the co-packer’s growth, says Jeff Graham.

“Through CPA, we’ve built a lot of relationships and found new business opportunities – it’s a great bunch of people,” says Graham. “You build relationships with people who can be friends for life, and you grow your business in ways you might not even have thought of.”

Networking at CPA events has led to collaborations for MattPak with companies like Nulogy, which helped the co-packer adopt an ERP system for inventory and quality control.

While its members sometimes may be direct competitors, the networking benefits and learning opportunities that the CPA offers outweigh any rivalries. “Even though we’re all technically competitors, at the end of the day, we are contract packaging—we’re a family,” says Ted Kunach. 

