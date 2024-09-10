Reserve your space for F4SS Fall Connect at PACK EXPO

The Foundation for Supply Chain Solutions (F4SS), a non-profit organization representing the food, beverage and personal care industry and customers on the brand side, will be hosting F4SS Fall Connect from November 5-6, in Chicago in conjunction with PACK EXPO.

This year’s event will offer an overview of the latest industry trends under the theme "Navigating the Future: A.I. Enabled Sustainability in the Supply Chain." Attendees also gain access to the PACK EXPO International show floor.

This year's keynote speaker will be Benjamin Powell, executive director of the Free Market Institute and Professor of Economics in the Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech University.

The session will explore the relationship and impact between the economy and U.S. government policies. Powell will discuss the various possible policies that are likely to be implemented by the major candidates for U.S. president if elected and what the economic consequences of those policies may be if adopted.

Registration is completed through the PACK EXPO International website by clicking Attendee, "Register for Full Access In-Person," filling out your company information, and selecting the Foundation for Supply Chain Solutions Fall Conference. The deadline to register is Friday, October 18th.

More information about the 2024 Fall Connect, including the agenda and links to register, are at the F4SS site.