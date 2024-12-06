PMMI ProSource – Start Your Search
Check out our packaging and processing solutions finder, PMMI ProSource.

What About Sustainability…in Our Contract Supply Chains?

Best practices for co-mans and co-packers to manage supply chain issues with brands.

Robby Martin
Dec 6, 2024
Robby Martin
Robby Martin is Principle at 3-Fold Consulting.
Robby Martin

Sustainability—in the environmental sense—continues to be a hot topic at conferences and trade shows. But in addition to environmental sustainability, I keep being reminded that sustainability in our supply chains goes far beyond environmental and packaging materials considerations.

By supply chain sustainability, I mean keeping our supply chains in good shape. But when we factor in workforce challenges that have existed since the pandemic, it becomes clear that threats to the supply chain can come from multiple sources. In my opinion, this puts contract manufacturers (co-mans) and contract packagers (co-packers) in a tricky spot between opportunity and risk.

Here's what can happen

Here’s an example of such a situation. A co-man I know well recently shared an experience. After a year of productive conversations with a large brand owner, his team worked at risk to develop six product SKUs to suit the brand owner. Just when they were about to finalize the paperwork to start ordering materials for production, the brand owner canceled the project.

Why the sudden change in direction? The brand owner switched buyers for their co-manufactured products. The new buyer, likely with a new set of sourcing criteria, deemed the quoted costs too high for the products my friend developed.

Meanwhile, based on productive and forward-looking conversations with the previous buyer, my friend was on the verge of committing to a new facility lease at a new location with new line layouts. All of this was to support the acquired new business.

Here's the really bad part: after notifying my friend that they were canceling the project, the brand owner was unwilling to compensate my friend’s business for their development time, trial time, or even for third-party testing and other services the co-man employed in pursuit of the brand owner’s business. It’s worth noting that the products in this story are in a niche where my friend’s company is among the most qualified producers.

Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Recommended
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Recommended
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Related Stories
MattPak's team at their facility.
Contract Packaging
How MattPak Rose From the Ashes
Versatile Packagers Executive Director Bob Vande Weghe.
Contract Packaging
How Versatile Packagers Stays Versatile
2024 Contract Packaging & Manufacturing Report Cover
Contract Packaging
Report: Strong Growth Ahead for Contract Packaging
Liquid Mixing Systems: For Applications up to 3,000 or 300,000 Gallons
Sponsor Content
Liquid Mixing Systems: For Applications up to 3,000 or 300,000 Gallons
Machinery Basics
View More »
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal (HFFS) machines
Flexibles
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View More »
Top Stories
The Coca Cola Company announced this week that it has updated its voluntary environmental goals, moving the goalposts from 2025 and 2030 to 2035. Image courtesy of The Coca-Cola Company
Sustainability
Coca Cola Extends Sustainable Packaging Deadlines to 2035
The Coca-Cola Company becomes the latest global CPG to make changes to its sustainable packaging commitments, moving the timeline to 2035 and scaling back its goals.
In Nestlé France's pilot project with Le Fourgon, consumers deposit €2 for each container purchased, which is refunded upon return of the empty packaging.
Reusable/Returnable
Nestlé, Hermés, and Woolworths Introduce Reusable and Refillable Packaging Innovations
MattPak's team at their facility.
Contract Packaging
How MattPak Rose From the Ashes
lbs. distribution was founded in 2017 by a group of cannabis entrepreneurs with the goal of creating a robust and efficient supply chain of legal cannabis throughout California.
Bagging & Pouching
Cannabis Distributor Supercharges Packaging Efficiency with Automation
Drum Filling: Improve Liquid Filling Efficiency; Increase Throughput
Sponsor Content
Drum Filling: Improve Liquid Filling Efficiency; Increase Throughput
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
In this e-book, you’ll learn key considerations for vertical and horizontal f/f/s and how to choose between premade bags and an f/f/s system. Plus, discover the pitfalls to avoid on bagging machinery projects.
download
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
Connected Workforce Report
Discover how connected workforce technologies and automation can bridge the skills gap in our latest report. Explore actionable insights and innovative solutions.
Read More
Connected Workforce Report
Products
Nb
Rotary Ball Spline
Nippon Bearing's NB Rotary Ball Spline ensures sub-millimeter accuracy and offers versatile motion control, enabling both rotational and linear movements.
Hygienic Reject Solution
Unmanaged Switches
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Resource Guide 2025
Resource Guide 2025
Packaging World Nov/Dec 2024
Nov/Dec 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
Packaging World October 2024
October 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Enticement 600x400 300 Dpi Digital Intel Report 1124
Workforce
Unlocking Potential: The Connected Workforce Explained
Flexible Packaging E Book Hero Shot Full
Flexibles
Flexible Packaging e-book
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Home
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
View More »