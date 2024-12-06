Sustainability—in the environmental sense—continues to be a hot topic at conferences and trade shows. But in addition to environmental sustainability, I keep being reminded that sustainability in our supply chains goes far beyond environmental and packaging materials considerations.

By supply chain sustainability, I mean keeping our supply chains in good shape. But when we factor in workforce challenges that have existed since the pandemic, it becomes clear that threats to the supply chain can come from multiple sources. In my opinion, this puts contract manufacturers (co-mans) and contract packagers (co-packers) in a tricky spot between opportunity and risk.

Here's what can happen

Here’s an example of such a situation. A co-man I know well recently shared an experience. After a year of productive conversations with a large brand owner, his team worked at risk to develop six product SKUs to suit the brand owner. Just when they were about to finalize the paperwork to start ordering materials for production, the brand owner canceled the project.

Why the sudden change in direction? The brand owner switched buyers for their co-manufactured products. The new buyer, likely with a new set of sourcing criteria, deemed the quoted costs too high for the products my friend developed.

Meanwhile, based on productive and forward-looking conversations with the previous buyer, my friend was on the verge of committing to a new facility lease at a new location with new line layouts. All of this was to support the acquired new business.

Here's the really bad part: after notifying my friend that they were canceling the project, the brand owner was unwilling to compensate my friend’s business for their development time, trial time, or even for third-party testing and other services the co-man employed in pursuit of the brand owner’s business. It’s worth noting that the products in this story are in a niche where my friend’s company is among the most qualified producers.