Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Discover new packaging and processing solutions from 2,500+ exhibitors, all under one roof at PACK EXPO International, Nov. 3 – 6 in Chicago.

How Versatile Packagers Stays Versatile

Co-packer Versatile Packagers, which celebrates its 25th year working with Signature Brands, shares the keys to building long-lasting co-packing partnerships.

Joseph Derr
Oct 30, 2024
Versatile Packagers Executive Director Bob Vande Weghe.
Versatile Packagers Executive Director Bob Vande Weghe.
Versatile Packagers

Versatile Packagers, headquartered in Tampa, is part of the Wheelhouse family, with locations in North Carolina, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Priding itself on building lasting co-packing partnerships, Versatile celebrates 25 years with Signature Brands, the dessert decoration and holiday goods company, this year.

Contract Manufacturing and Packaging (CMP) caught up with Executive Director Bob Vande Weghe, who explained how Versatile builds those partnerships and why tactics like taking an end-to-end cost mindset, staying agile amidst fluctuating demand, and fostering innovation are critical.

Bob Vande Weghe (left) discusses cupcake liner production with a worker at Versatile Packagers’ Tampa facility.Bob Vande Weghe (left) discusses cupcake liner production with a worker at Versatile Packagers’ Tampa facility.Versatile PackagersCM+P: Versatile Packagers went from a 15,000-square-meter facility to one ten times that size today. How?

Bob Vande Weghe: Versatile Packagers started in 1992 with Tropicana. We were co-packing for them, handling multi-packs of products on both the refrigerated and ambient sides. This launched our company. From there, we diversified and grew by adding more services and equipment to handle different types of packaging. Since Florida isn’t a huge manufacturing state, we have to stay agile to manage a lot of different types of jobs. Most of our jobs aren’t large, so agility in our location is essential as we’re constantly handling a bit of everything for everyone.

What kinds of jobs do you take on nowadays?

We’ve expanded into various types of packaging, including blister packaging, cartoning, and beverage containers. In 2019, we were purchased by South Atlantic Packaging and Wheelhouse Corporation, which opened new opportunities to serve our customer base across multiple locations, reducing freight costs for those with out-of-state locations. We now have five locations across the U.S. Now, we’re involved in the automotive, medical, nutraceutical, skincare, and haircare industries. I think the only area we don’t cover is pharmaceuticals.

How does Versatile Packagers stand apart from the competition?

Our focus is on developing long-term customer relationships. I often talk about “yes sir/yes ma’am” accounts—customers that simply want us to execute without collaboration. While those are fine, we prefer partnerships where we can collaborate and look for improvements in design, labor, equipment, and people. Those are the four areas we focused on over the years.

Once a customer is onboard, we aim to sit down with them and suggest ways to reduce costs and improve processes. We prefer to be involved early in a project rather than after everything is finalized. By then, it can be too late to make improvements or reduce costs, and it becomes a “yes sir/yes ma’am” scenario.

Companies in this article
Wheelhouse Contract Packaging
Versatile Packager
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Recommended
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Curated List: Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
Recommended
Curated List: Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Related Stories
2024 Contract Packaging & Manufacturing Report Cover
Contract Packaging
Report: Strong Growth Ahead for Contract Packaging
Contract packaging market size chart
Contract Packaging
How Fast is Contract Packaging Growing?
F4SS Fall Connect is held in conjunction with PACK EXPO.
Contract Packaging
Reserve your space for F4SS Fall Connect at PACK EXPO
Machinery Basics
View More »
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal (HFFS) machines
Flexibles
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Home
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
View More »
Top Stories
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal (HFFS) machines
Flexibles
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Join us as we delve into the technology behind HFFS machines and how they are used in bagging and pouching lines across various industries.
Pack Challenge
PMMI News
PACK Challenge Sponsors Support Workforce of the Future
(l. to r.) Scott DeFife, president of the Glass Packaging Institute (GPI), Laura Hennemann, senior VP of Sustainability & Corporate Affairs at SMI, and Gabriel Opoku-Asare, director of Society/ESG at Diageo North America.
Recycling
Glass Industry Sets Ambitious Recycling Goal
Pack Expo International 2024 Big
PMMI News
Get Ready for the Largest and Most Comprehensive PACK EXPO International Ever
Ziplink®: the revolutionary belting solution for the corrugated industry
Sponsor Content
Ziplink®: the revolutionary belting solution for the corrugated industry
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Read how to extend the life of your case packing equipment and best practices for efficient shrink bundling operation. Plus, learn the differences between wraparound &amp; regular slotted containers.
Read More
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
PACK EXPO International is where you can discuss real-world problems with experts and land on innovative ideas. Discover every new packaging and processing trend, see machinery in action and learn sustainable solutions from experts.
Read More
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
Products
Bunting
Bunting Introduces Enhanced Liquid Magnetic Separator and Performer Weigh at PACK EXPO
In Booth N-5041, Bunting will showcase its upgraded solutions that offer enhanced performance and features for the food, pharmaceutical, and ceramic industries.
Aetna Group at PACK EXPO 2024: Advanced Solutions For End-Of-Line Automation
ALLIEDFLEX Debuts Scaldopack In-line Spouted Pouch Filling & Capping System at PACK EXPO
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
Packaging World October 2024
October 2024
Packaging World September 2024
September 2024
Packaging World Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
Multi Packing E Book Hero Shot Full
Multipacking
Multipacking and Case Packing E-book
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Home
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Rpt Mar2024
Digital Transformation
Special Report: How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve CPG Manufacturing Operations
View More »