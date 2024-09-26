Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Quick Hits: How Fast is Contract Packaging Growing?

The contract packaging market is expected to experience steady growth through 2029, according to Mordor Intelligence. What's driving it?

Joseph Derr
Sep 26, 2024
Contract packaging market size chart
Source: Mordor Intelligence

A recent report from Mordor Intelligence projects the contract packaging market will leap from an estimated $73.32 billion in 2024 to a whopping $111.22 billion by 2029.

Mordor attributes a forecasted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.69% in the sector to brands’ appeal of outsourcing, as co-packers offer them benefits like consistent quality and cost savings, among other factors.

Look for growth particularly in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics sectors, where strict regulations continue to heighten the demand for co-packing services.

Growing consumer interest in eco-friendly solutions should also open doors for co-packers to provide sustainable packaging solutions for their partner brands during this period, Mordor predicts.

