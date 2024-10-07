Report: Strong Growth Ahead for Contract Packaging

The outlook is bright for contract packaging and manufacturing services providers and their customers, according to "Contract Packaging & Manufacturing: Drivers of Machinery Investments," a report published today by PMMI.

Findings that point to strong growth prospects on the brand side: 67% of brand owners plan to maintain or increase their reliance on outsourced services. In addition, three-quarters of contract packaging/manufacturing (CP/CM) companies anticipate significant business expansion over the next three years.