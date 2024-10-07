Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Discover new packaging and processing solutions from 2,500+ exhibitors, all under one roof at PACK EXPO International, Nov. 3 – 6 in Chicago.

Report: Strong Growth Ahead for Contract Packaging

Download PMMI's new Business Intelligence Report to learn what is driving brands to outsource right now, and what they're looking for in contractors.

Joseph Derr
Oct 7, 2024
2024 Contract Packaging & Manufacturing Report Cover
Brand owners and large manufacturing companies are increasingly turning to CP/CM partners.
PMMI

The outlook is bright for contract packaging and manufacturing services providers and their customers, according to "Contract Packaging & Manufacturing: Drivers of Machinery Investments," a report published today by PMMI.

Findings that point to strong growth prospects on the brand side: 67% of brand owners plan to maintain or increase their reliance on outsourced services. In addition, three-quarters of contract packaging/manufacturing (CP/CM) companies anticipate significant business expansion over the next three years.

Getting Started with Sustainable Packaging
Recommended
Getting Started with Sustainable Packaging
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
See every packaging & processing trend out there. Register now for $30!
Recommended
See every packaging & processing trend out there. Register now for $30!
Related Stories
Contract packaging market size chart
Contract Packaging
How Fast is Contract Packaging Growing?
F4SS Fall Connect is held in conjunction with PACK EXPO.
Contract Packaging
Reserve your space for F4SS Fall Connect at PACK EXPO
Machinery Basics
View More »
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Home
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/Inserting/Unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
View More »
Top Stories
Michael Okoroafor, chief sustainability officer, McCormick & Company
Sustainable Packaging
McCormick: Reducing Scope 3 emissions is a ‘strategic imperative’
Michael Okoroafor of McCormick & Company discusses how the company’s sustainability efforts are not only good for the environment, but also ensure its global suppliers thrive ‘in perpetuity.’
Brian Sano (left) of Oscar Sort demonstrates the system to Patrick Keenan of General Mills.
Recycling
Column: Can Optical AI Help Revive Undersubscribed Recycling Systems?
OEMs can use AI to help increase machine flexibility, allowing equipment to adapt to changes with minimal new code.
Digital Transformation
Where OEMs Should Consider AI Implementation
Cristalia's new PET 1-G bottle with integral handle is making a splash in Puerto Rico.
Filling, Capping & Closing
Cristalia Implements PET Bottle with Integral Handle
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
Sponsor Content
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
PACK EXPO International is where you can discuss real-world problems with experts and land on innovative ideas. Discover every new packaging and processing trend, see machinery in action and learn sustainable solutions from experts.
Read More
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Read how to extend the life of your case packing equipment and best practices for efficient shrink bundling operation. Plus, learn the differences between wraparound &amp; regular slotted containers.
Read More
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Products
CM combination system for checkweighing and metal detection
Mettler-Toledo Introduces Next-Level Flexibility with New Combination Inspection Systems
Visit Booth S-2939 at PACK EXPO to see the Mettler-Toledo CM and CX combination systems, which offer a 2-in-1 solution for precision weighing and contamination detection.
Cable Connector with Flange Components
Double-Sided Pick Station
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
Packaging World October 2024
October 2024
Packaging World September 2024
September 2024
Packaging World Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Multi Packing E Book Hero Shot Full
Multipacking
Multipacking and Case Packing E-book
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Home
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Rpt Mar2024
Digital Transformation
Special Report: How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve CPG Manufacturing Operations
Upd Cartoning Cover
Cartoning
Cartoning E-book
View More »