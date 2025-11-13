Paket Goes From Filling Shop to Full-Service CDMO

Paket Corporation, based in Chicago, is a full-service contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) serving major beauty, personal care, household, and cleaning brands.
Founded in 1957 as a tube filling operation, Paket was purchased by Mark O’Malley in 1996 when it occupied just 15,000 square feet. Under O’Malley’s vision for expansion, the company relocated to its current 105,000-square-foot facility, a former chemical plant that provided the infrastructure needed to grow into full manufacturing.
Today, Paket operates as a true family-owned enterprise, with Mark O’Malley as CEO; his son, Brian O’Malley, as President; and his other son, Kevin O’Malley, as EVP.
What distinguishes Paket is its ability to be nimble and responsive in ways larger competitors cannot—dedicating significant resources, pivoting quickly when needed, and maintaining flexible minimum order quantities and lead times. By offering brands the ability to manufacture and fill products in multiple container formats at a single facility, Paket serves as a true “one-stop shop.”
Paket’s success mirrors what was happening across the broader contract manufacturing sector, driven by both business strategy and regulatory change.
From filling to manufacturing
“In 1996 when I bought Paket, contract packagers were primarily used for seasonal surges, startup products, or ancillary products,” says CEO Mark O’Malley. “Around 2000, the whole paradigm shifted because brands started saying they didn’t want to do manufacturing so they could focus on marketing, developing products, and distribution.”
When Paket moved to its new location in 2001, the company had 14 filling lines and limited manufacturing capabilities. But the facility’s former life as a chemical plant was perfectly suited to O’Malley’s strategy—the infrastructure was tailor-made for a growing CDMO.
One of Paket’s first major contracts was manufacturing products for Namaste Laboratories’ ORS Haircare brand, using the facility’s existing tanks.
Paket expanded incrementally, adding nine additional tanks while removing others to make room for a full-scale filling and secondary packaging operation. The transformation wasn’t complete until 2021-2022, but when it happened, it was dramatic.
“From around 2010 to 2014, approximately 80–85% of products filled here were manufactured elsewhere,” explains President Brian O’Malley. “Today, 80–90% of product filled at this plant is made at the plant, so we’ve gone from less than 5% in-house manufacturing to 85–90% or more.”
Navigating the evolving certification landscape
Paket was well-positioned when a transformational trend emerged: standardization and quality control. “Previously, a brand wasn’t sure if a contract manufacturer was using the right materials or following the right procedures,” Mark notes. “The landscape has changed significantly—nowadays you have to be certified in certain areas and go through rigorous audits.”
This professionalization accelerated with modernization mandates and the rise of third-party certifications. Today, working in the cosmetics industry requires compliance with MOCRA (the Modernization of Cosmetics Act). In addition, all personal care products must now be registered with the FDA, whereas previously only over-the-counter drugs were registered.
QC lab begins a new chapter
To navigate this evolving landscape and maintain the trust of brand partners, Paket embarked on a major new chapter in 2021: a dedicated R&D and quality control lab. Completed in 2024, the project represented the largest capital investment in the company’s history, with immediate strategic benefits.
“We were trying to tell everyone that we were no longer just a sampling company,” Brian explains. “When brands came on site and saw a full-scale R&D and QC lab with experienced people, it reinforced that we actually have these capabilities.”
The lab is fully equipped for comprehensive testing and development. The QC department handles testing for quality of compounding and package materials, with specialized equipment for FTIR analysis (raw material identification), microscopy, viscosity testing, color and odor analysis, moisture analyzers, pH meters, and penetrometers, among others. The team tests everything from raw materials to finished products—pomades, lotions, and more—to ensure each meets strict quality specifications.
The lab is staffed by talented formulators who brought years of experience at major brands with them. “We have two really strong formulators—one who worked at Helene Curtis and Stepan, and another who worked at L’Oreal and other leading companies,” Mark notes. With skilled talent and advanced equipment, Paket goes beyond mere manufacturing to create genuine development partnerships.
“Our R&D department works with brands to understand what they want, so we can design and offer a turnkey solution where we design, manufacture, and package everything for them,” says Mark.
From samples to comprehensive solutions
One household product brand—whose name Paket could not divulge due to nondisclosure agreements—shows Paket’s evolution from sampling specialist to comprehensive manufacturing partner.
The brand initially contracted Paket for the company’s sampling services. For about ten years, Paket handled their sampling program, which eventually ended up at retailers like Target.
“But in 2019, we talked to them about expanding beyond sampling,” Brian explains. “We now do all their retail and sampling formats—we fill their bottles, their jars, and their pre-made pouches.”
This relationship demonstrates Paket’s flexibility in approaching new ideas with brands. “Most of the ideas come directly from the brands,” says Mark. “But we help them develop the format and we ask how much they want to give away and help them develop the size for the sample.”
One signature Paket innovation goes beyond the typical card-and-sample format: a coupon card with a built-in perforation that allows consumers to easily detach the coupon from the sample pouch—driving off-the-shelf sales from promotional samples while letting brands tell their story right on the package.
The machines behind the mission
Paket’s facility includes specialized equipment: Bartelt and Prodo-Pak Corp. form/fill/seal machines for pouches, Norden/Citus Kalix tube fillers, and liquid fillers from Packaging Dynamics, REB, and MRM/Elgin (now owned by Cozzoli Machine Co.) for bottles and jars. Compounding tanks range from 40 gallons to 3,200 gallons, with 7,000-gallon holding tanks for additional storage.
The blending area processes deionized (DI) water through carbon filters and UV radiation, enabling seamless scaling from pilot to commercial production.
For filled jars and bottles, Paket offers top, bottom, wrap, as well as front and back labeling. “We can run 2-ounce jars, 4.6-ounce jars, 10-ounce jars, and 17-ounce bottles across a wide array of sizes,” Brian notes. “We’ve added numerous features to enable this flexibility.”
While full automation across all packaging formats remains impractical for flexible contract manufacturing, Paket automates strategically—particularly in end-of-line operations, where the company has recently invested.
Finding the sweet spot
Mark describes Paket’s position in the contract manufacturing landscape using an hourglass analogy: many large manufacturers at the top, few players in the middle market, and many small operators at the bottom.
“Where we sit is probably a little bit above the mid-range,” he says. “When I bought the company in 1996, we did less than a million dollars annually but have grown considerably over the last 30 years.”
Paket deliberately targets brands that prioritize flexibility, handling projects from pilot runs to major campaigns for them. That kind of flexibility has become a defining advantage as the landscape around Paket continues to shift.
“There’s been rapid consolidation in the contract manufacturing space,” Brian notes. “We’ve heard stories of co-manufacturers reducing SKU count from 4,000 SKUs down to 1,000. When a competitor divests 3,000 SKUs and brands need to find a new manufacturing home for those SKUs, that’s a tremendous opportunity for us.”
Ready for what’s next
Paket has invested in successive capital projects every two years since 2018—in mixing tanks, in filling lines, and most recently the R&D/QC lab. With expanded capacity, the company is actively pursuing new partnerships and working with brands on product launches scheduled for shelves in 2026.
“We’re really excited about what’s in the pipeline right now,” Mark says. “Many co-manufacturers have struggled with capacity and haven’t had the ability to dive headfirst into opportunities, but we have significant available capacity and the agility to move business or volume quickly.”
Brian sums up what makes Paket unique.
“Our goal is to deliver best-in-class manufacturing and packaging services through quality, innovation, and sustainability to brands worldwide. We can change course quickly and we’re nimble in ways that larger organizations can’t be. We’re a flat organization by design, and I think that dynamic, combined with being family-owned and operated, really sets us apart.”