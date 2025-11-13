Paket Goes From Filling Shop to Full-Service CDMO

The CDMO can manufacture and package beauty, personal care, and other non-food products in sample packs, tubes, pouches, and other formats. Joseph Derr

Paket Corporation, based in Chicago, is a full-service contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) serving major beauty, personal care, household, and cleaning brands. Founded in 1957 as a tube filling operation, Paket was purchased by Mark O’Malley in 1996 when it occupied just 15,000 square feet. Under O’Malley’s vision for expansion, the company relocated to its current 105,000-square-foot facility, a former chemical plant that provided the infrastructure needed to grow into full manufacturing. Today, Paket operates as a true family-owned enterprise, with Mark O’Malley as CEO; his son, Brian O’Malley, as President; and his other son, Kevin O’Malley, as EVP. What distinguishes Paket is its ability to be nimble and responsive in ways larger competitors cannot—dedicating significant resources, pivoting quickly when needed, and maintaining flexible minimum order quantities and lead times. By offering brands the ability to manufacture and fill products in multiple container formats at a single facility, Paket serves as a true “one-stop shop.” Paket’s success mirrors what was happening across the broader contract manufacturing sector, driven by both business strategy and regulatory change. From filling to manufacturing “In 1996 when I bought Paket, contract packagers were primarily used for seasonal surges, startup products, or ancillary products,” says CEO Mark O’Malley. “Around 2000, the whole paradigm shifted because brands started saying they didn’t want to do manufacturing so they could focus on marketing, developing products, and distribution.” Paket Corp. When Paket moved to its new location in 2001, the company had 14 filling lines and limited manufacturing capabilities. But the facility’s former life as a chemical plant was perfectly suited to O’Malley’s strategy—the infrastructure was tailor-made for a growing CDMO. One of Paket’s first major contracts was manufacturing products for Namaste Laboratories’ ORS Haircare brand, using the facility’s existing tanks. Paket expanded incrementally, adding nine additional tanks while removing others to make room for a full-scale filling and secondary packaging operation. The transformation wasn’t complete until 2021-2022, but when it happened, it was dramatic. “From around 2010 to 2014, approximately 80–85% of products filled here were manufactured elsewhere,” explains President Brian O’Malley. “Today, 80–90% of product filled at this plant is made at the plant, so we’ve gone from less than 5% in-house manufacturing to 85–90% or more.” Navigating the evolving certification landscape Paket was well-positioned when a transformational trend emerged: standardization and quality control. “Previously, a brand wasn’t sure if a contract manufacturer was using the right materials or following the right procedures,” Mark notes. “The landscape has changed significantly—nowadays you have to be certified in certain areas and go through rigorous audits.”