Malk Goes Vertical with Brand Mark to Beat Space Constraints

The above image shows Malk Organics' oat and almond milk product packaging before (left) and after (right) its redesign.

Clear, confident packaging designs help beverage companies stand out to consumers and market products, and Malk Organics knew this when it launched redesigns for its Shelf Stable Unsweetened Almond and Original Oat SKUs in February 2025.

The plant-based milk producer from Austin, Texas debuted a new look for its products that reflects a bolder design with the brand name as the centerpiece. Stakeholders felt that the previous design was too constraining, and the company needed a way to make their brand shine more, according to Barrett Brynestad, Malk’s senior creative director.

“While the previous design helped us get this shelf-stable product to market in a way that was consistent with our refrigerated lines, the constraints of a narrow, flat-facing label were too restricting and resulted in a quieter-than-desired presence on-shelf,” Brynestad says.

Bringing the Malk brand front and center