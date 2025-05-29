Malk Goes Vertical with Brand Mark to Beat Space Constraints

Plant-based milk producer Malk Organics is addressing what it felt was “a narrow, flat-facing label” with a redesign that provides a greater shelf presence.

Christopher Smith
May 29, 2025
The above image shows Malk Organics' oat and almond milk product packaging before (left) and after (right) its redesign.
Malk Organics

Clear, confident packaging designs help beverage companies stand out to consumers and market products, and Malk Organics knew this when it launched redesigns for its Shelf Stable Unsweetened Almond and Original Oat SKUs in February 2025.

The plant-based milk producer from Austin, Texas debuted a new look for its products that reflects a bolder design with the brand name as the centerpiece. Stakeholders felt that the previous design was too constraining, and the company needed a way to make their brand shine more, according to Barrett Brynestad, Malk’s senior creative director.

“While the previous design helped us get this shelf-stable product to market in a way that was consistent with our refrigerated lines, the constraints of a narrow, flat-facing label were too restricting and resulted in a quieter-than-desired presence on-shelf,” Brynestad says.

Bringing the Malk brand front and center

The redesigns make the Malk brand stand out above the product names.The redesigns make the Malk brand stand out above the product names.Malk OrganicsBrynestad says Malk’s almond and oat milk carton continues to use a five-color flexographically-printed Tetra Brik Aseptic 1-L Edge with a two-step screw cap closure over a membrane. No production efficiencies were gained or lost with the redesign, and the company used the same materials used in the products’ previous packaging, Brynestad says. The real change was in the design, not the format. Malk worked with Riser, a San Francisco-based design agency to help with the redesign.

