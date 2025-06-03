Does Your Packaging Need All That Performance?

Mars is asking a question of its packaging that might surprise its suppliers. 'Do we really need all of that performance? That barrier? That shelf life?' It had always been inexpensive and available, so there was no reason not to use high-performance film, for instance. But with sustainability emerging as a major KPI, brands are rethinking what they need.

Matt Reynolds
Jun 3, 2025
Mars' Kind brand's new paper-based wrapper has a shorter shelf life than the existing polypropylene wrapper. But for grab-and-go sales of a product likely to be immediately consumed, is all that shelf-life necessary?
Matt Reynolds, editor, Packaging WorldMatt Reynolds, editor, Packaging WorldMars has been getting a lot of ink in PW lately. Despite not being likely to meet its ambitious 2025 Ellen MacArthur goals, the brand owner has earned some recognition. It shifted to monomaterial PE or PP in some pet food applications, making recycling easier in store drop-off settings. In other pet food applications, it implemented high-content, food-safe advanced recycled material, and in still others, the brand owner adopted durable, reusable, refillable pet treat packaging systems. On the confectionery and snack bar side of the coin, as the cover story indicates, Mars has been piloting paper-based barrier packaging for confectionery and snack bars here in the states. I remember covering the brand’s first iteration of this now mainstream trend with the Balisto bar in Germany, more than four years ago. These things take time, but there’s been a steady and undeniable drumbeat of new packaging rollouts across Mars’ swath of divisions and brands.

Why? Looming EPR is a big part of the calculus. Brand owners have frequently referenced the ticking clock on the Oregon EPR legislation and other impending rules, so the countdown that must be happening in all big brands’ sustainability and packaging divisions. Shortly after the state’s EPR law is enacted on July 1, 2025, brand owners doing business in the state are essentially going to get a bill from the PRO (Producer Responsibility Org). What happens then? How will the bill be routed internally? From what pool of a money will it be paid? Are brands ready? Because EPR is about to get real.

Whether in service of EPR compliance, lower eco-modulation fees within EPR, self-imposed and aspirational Ellen MacArthur Foundation goals, or just meeting consumer demand for sustainable packaging, the brand is certainly making progress. On its path, Mars seems to be discovering an important, and perhaps surprising fact about its packaging: “How much performance do we actually need?”

