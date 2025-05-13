Live at Rethinking Materials: The Transition to Fiber-Based Packaging

As fiber-based packaging technologies advance, industry proponents say now is the time to replace plastic with recyclable, compostable alternatives—if policy, supply, and consumer clarity can keep pace. Is fiber the future of sustainable packaging?

Matt Reynolds
May 13, 2025
(l. to r.) • Kevin Vyse of ProAmpac; David Walker of UB Forest Industry Green Growth Fund; Laura Smith of Ellen MacArthur Foundation; Sian Sutherland of A Plastic Planet; and Adam Leyland of The Grocer.
Innovation, Policy, and Industry Collaboration Take Center Stage

In a Rethinking Materials panel moderated by UK trade publication The Grocer’s editor-in-chief Adam Leyland, experts from across the fiber-based packaging value chain explored how innovation, material science, policy, and consumer behavior intersect to accelerate the shift away from plastic. The discussion highlighted both the opportunities and the friction points in advancing sustainable, circular packaging systems rooted in fiber.

Back to the Future: Rethinking Natural Materials

David Walker, senior partner at the UB Forest Industry Green Growth Fund, opened the conversation with perspective from the investment world. “Plastic is the newcomer,” Walker said. “Fiber-based packaging existed long before plastic, and now we’re returning to those roots with natural polymer-based barrier coatings.”

He pointed to seaweed-derived packaging and emphasized materials that are not only compostable but compostable in nature—“disappearing completely” when discarded. Walker sees strong potential in combining materials like microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) with natural polymers for moisture, grease, and oxygen resistance, forming “100% natural” barrier solutions.

Paper as a High-Value, Low-Impact Tool

Laura Smith, project lead, plastics (ironically enough) at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, highlighted fiber’s dual advantage: recyclability and biodegradability.

“Paper can be more recyclable than plastic in some geographies,” she noted. “And in worst-case scenarios like litter, fiber can biodegrade safely. That’s critical.”

(l. to r.) • Kevin Vyse of ProAmpac; David Walker of UB Forest Industry Green Growth Fund; Laura Smith of Ellen MacArthur Foundation; Sian Sutherland of A Plastic Planet; and Adam Leyland of The Grocer.
