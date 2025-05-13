Live at Rethinking Materials: The Transition to Fiber-Based Packaging

(l. to r.) • Kevin Vyse of ProAmpac; David Walker of UB Forest Industry Green Growth Fund; Laura Smith of Ellen MacArthur Foundation; Sian Sutherland of A Plastic Planet; and Adam Leyland of The Grocer.

“Paper can be more recyclable than plastic in some geographies,” she noted. “And in worst-case scenarios like litter, fiber can biodegrade safely. That’s critical.”

Laura Smith, project lead, plastics (ironically enough) at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation , highlighted fiber’s dual advantage: recyclability and biodegradability.

He pointed to seaweed-derived packaging and emphasized materials that are not only compostable but compostable in nature—“disappearing completely” when discarded. Walker sees strong potential in combining materials like microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) with natural polymers for moisture, grease, and oxygen resistance, forming “100% natural” barrier solutions.

David Walker, senior partner at the UB Forest Industry Green Growth Fund , opened the conversation with perspective from the investment world. “Plastic is the newcomer,” Walker said. “Fiber-based packaging existed long before plastic, and now we’re returning to those roots with natural polymer-based barrier coatings.”

In a Rethinking Materials panel moderated by UK trade publication The Grocer ’s editor-in-chief Adam Leyland, experts from across the fiber-based packaging value chain explored how innovation, material science, policy, and consumer behavior intersect to accelerate the shift away from plastic. The discussion highlighted both the opportunities and the friction points in advancing sustainable, circular packaging systems rooted in fiber.

She called for a systems-level view of packaging sustainability, including sourcing, end-of-life processing, and environmental impact, adding: “Now’s the time to get it right—and set the bar high.”

Technical Feasibility Meets Consumer Demands

Kevin Vyse, head of technical for RAP Fibre Products at ProAmpac, brought a technical lens, referencing the evolution from early coated sandwich packs to newer innovations like formable fiber trays seen in Apple’s packaging.

“Formable fiber is exciting because it looks and feels premium, unlike earlier versions that didn’t match the appearance of plastic,” he said.

However, Vyse highlighted a core challenge: consumer behavior. “We spent two years getting fiber-based trays with 50% transparency, and still the feedback was, ‘We want it totally clear.’ Retailers are hesitant to lead unless there’s a competitive advantage.”

Entrepreneurial Energy and the Case for Policy

Sian Sutherland, co-founder of A Plastic Planet, emphasized the need for bold innovation and firm policy support.

“For 50 years we’ve relied on plastic. Now we must switch the money,” she said. “Voluntary commitments have failed. What we need is legislation to create a level playing field.”

She celebrated the rise of nutrient-based materials like cellulose and the potential of drop-in fiber technologies pioneered by companies like EnviCOPAC—suppliers behind Apple’s molded fiber packaging.

“We need a Steve Jobs in every sector—someone unreasonable enough to say, ‘We’re doing this,’” she said.

Systemic Barriers and Practical Realities

Regarding supply and scalability, Vyse raised concerns about whether the fiber supply chain—often based on long forestry cycles—can meet growing demand. Walker agreed: “There’s not enough fiber to replace all plastics, but 40% of global fiber is burned. That’s a waste stream we can redirect.”

Smith echoed the urgency: “We must invest now in alternative fibers and agricultural waste streams to scale these solutions within planetary boundaries.”

The Role of Brands, Retailers, and Consumers

Leyland and the panel questioned why supermarkets have been slow to lead. “Sainsbury’s once took a risk on vacuum-packed mince [ground beef],” Leyland said. “That kind of move can change the industry.”

Sutherland pushed for government-backed mandates to remove the burden from brands. “The only way industry will move is if policy gives them certainty,” she said.

Consumers, they agreed, are ready—but confused. Walker explained, “Even in countries with advanced recycling systems, people still don’t know where to put their packaging. Clearer labeling and better education are essential.”

“We’ve over-engineered packaging,” Sutherland said. “Do we really need crisps to last two years on a shelf?”

Walker summed up a practical path forward: “Let’s stop mixing plastic and fiber. Combine natural materials smartly. Invest in real solutions—and don’t give up. The shelf-life challenge is solvable.” PW