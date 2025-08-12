Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas this September
Industry 4.0 Automation Platform Elevates Client Efficiency

Impack overhauled its automation platform using B&R tools to meet the demands of modern packaging applications, boosting speed, flexibility, and support across its folder-gluer peripherals.

Matt Reynolds
Aug 12, 2025
Frédéric Boyadjian, head of automation, and Cédric Gaudreault, automation designer, fine-tune the settings of Impack’s new automation app on a GenieCut.
Frédéric Boyadjian, head of automation, and Cédric Gaudreault, automation designer, fine-tune the settings of Impack’s new automation app on a GenieCut.
Impack

Impack is a Montreal-based engineering company that designs and manufactures folder-gluer peripherals for folding carton and corrugated box packaging producers. The OEM’s product range includes in-line window patchers, pre-feeders, box turners, packers, stackers, batch inverters, as well as counting and separating modules that are in use by both converters and brand owner end users who produce their own cartons and boxes on-site. The company’s leadership believes that its collaborative approach gives its clients tailored solutions that eliminate bottlenecks and optimize workflows. 

With over 20 years of experience analyzing packaging production workflows and methods, the company says that its machines are meticulously engineered based on insights gained from thousands of client interactions. The company designs solutions that help operators and packing personnel work more ergonomically and efficiently to increase folder-gluer speed—and ultimately, production capacity. 

At last year’s drupa Expo, Impack unveiled an all-new automation platform. Designed from the ground up using B&R’s Automation Studio and Mapp Technology, the team says this platform sets a new standard in operational efficiency for the Impack product portfolio including the GenieCut In-line Window Patcher, MFA Batch Inverter, Virtuo Automatic Packer (Q3 2025), Everio Automatic Stacker (Q2 2026), and the INTRO batch counter. It has been developed with care to align with recognized industry standards such as Pack ML, PLCopen, and ISO 81346.

The Unit page of the GenieCut user interface offers a real-time overview of the machine and its submodules, showing operational states, current tasks, and production line data—providing a foundation for performance monitoring and diagnostics.The Unit page of the GenieCut user interface offers a real-time overview of the machine and its submodules, showing operational states, current tasks, and production line data—providing a foundation for performance monitoring and diagnostics. Impack

“Our collaboration with B&R has made a meaningful difference,” says Frédéric Boyadjian, head of automation at Impack. “Their comprehensive offer ensures seamless integration of all components within the Automation Studio programming environment. This allows us to concentrate on adding value to our products rather than troubleshoot compatibility issues.” 

Impack designed the automation platform with its clients’ challenges in mind, addressing the needs of operators, maintenance personnel, and plant managers. These challenges include workforce shortages, rising operational costs, and the need for flexibility to maintain productivity on shorter runs. The license-free platform, equipped with a rich toolset, is built to reduce unplanned downtime and increase efficiency. 

“We carefully analyzed the needs of various stakeholders interacting with the machine to enhance the user experience with our redesigned user interface,” says Boyadjian. “Our new framework gives our clients flexibility within a standardized environment. The UI provides intuitive access to a rich toolset and comprehensive data that meet the needs of modern packaging producers.” 

