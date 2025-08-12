Impack is a Montreal-based engineering company that designs and manufactures folder-gluer peripherals for folding carton and corrugated box packaging producers. The OEM’s product range includes in-line window patchers, pre-feeders, box turners, packers, stackers, batch inverters, as well as counting and separating modules that are in use by both converters and brand owner end users who produce their own cartons and boxes on-site. The company’s leadership believes that its collaborative approach gives its clients tailored solutions that eliminate bottlenecks and optimize workflows.
With over 20 years of experience analyzing packaging production workflows and methods, the company says that its machines are meticulously engineered based on insights gained from thousands of client interactions. The company designs solutions that help operators and packing personnel work more ergonomically and efficiently to increase folder-gluer speed—and ultimately, production capacity.
At last year’s drupa Expo, Impack unveiled an all-new automation platform. Designed from the ground up using B&R’s Automation Studio and Mapp Technology, the team says this platform sets a new standard in operational efficiency for the Impack product portfolio including the GenieCut In-line Window Patcher, MFA Batch Inverter, Virtuo Automatic Packer (Q3 2025), Everio Automatic Stacker (Q2 2026), and the INTRO batch counter. It has been developed with care to align with recognized industry standards such as Pack ML, PLCopen, and ISO 81346.
“Our collaboration with B&R has made a meaningful difference,” says Frédéric Boyadjian, head of automation at Impack. “Their comprehensive offer ensures seamless integration of all components within the Automation Studio programming environment. This allows us to concentrate on adding value to our products rather than troubleshoot compatibility issues.”
Impack designed the automation platform with its clients’ challenges in mind, addressing the needs of operators, maintenance personnel, and plant managers. These challenges include workforce shortages, rising operational costs, and the need for flexibility to maintain productivity on shorter runs. The license-free platform, equipped with a rich toolset, is built to reduce unplanned downtime and increase efficiency.
“We carefully analyzed the needs of various stakeholders interacting with the machine to enhance the user experience with our redesigned user interface,” says Boyadjian. “Our new framework gives our clients flexibility within a standardized environment. The UI provides intuitive access to a rich toolset and comprehensive data that meet the needs of modern packaging producers.”
Boyadjian emphasizes that the development gains made possible through B&R’s Mapp technology are significant.
“B&R's Mapp technology off-the-shelf libraries and solutions for common and advanced automation tasks allow us to reduce development time and reinvest this time in innovations.”
Keeping all relevant stakeholders in mind
For equipment operators, the new platform offers an intuitive, straightforward user interface and a uniform user experience across all of the machines, accelerating training and onboarding. Operators can work on multiple machines with a minimal learning curve, thanks to quick access to commonly used functions and a logically organized toolset. The UI includes on-screen indicators for setup guidance and clear, actionable alerts for troubleshooting.
Enhanced with Industry 4.0 capabilities, the Impack automation platform incorporates diagnostic tools accessible directly through the user interface that are designed with maintenance personnel in mind. An internet connection allows skilled Impack technicians to assist maintenance personnel in quickly identifying and resolving issues. That remote assistance is aided by a central benefit of B&R’s control architecture.
“B&R provides a single point of access to all control systems on a machine via the PLC—machine safety, motor control, user interface, etc. This centralized approach streamlines commissioning processes and facilitates remote assistance for our customers, enhancing overall efficiency and support capabilities,” Boyadjian explains.
When it comes to production managers, the platform is designed to empower them with easy access to comprehensive data and performance metrics. This visibility into production and line efficiency can be segmented by day or shift, with the option to synchronize logs with the client’s database. This integration allows managers to use detailed data to drive operational improvements, as well as leverage data for business development opportunities.
Boyadjian also points to the value of B&R’s people and processes: “B&R’s local technical support team is both knowledgeable and readily accessible, offering prompt and expert assistance. Comprising dedicated and experienced professionals, this resource ensures an added layer of support to our machines, further enhancing their reliability and performance.”
He adds that the supplier’s transparency has helped Impack better manage project timelines.
“B&R’s excellent visibility and communication regarding lead times and order deliveries has proven highly effective, ensuring smooth project management and facilitated operational efficiencies.”
Deployments
Impack shipped its first machine equipped with the new automation platform in 2024—an Intro Batch Counter. The automation application debuted with a full feature set and has continued to gain additional functionality. More recently, the platform has been deployed on the GenieCut and MFA Batch Inverter for auto-bottom boxes. Development is currently underway for its integration into the Virtuo Automatic Packer.
“This comprehensive tool will give box packaging producers the ability to deliver high-quality products at a profitable price point. This automation platform will consolidate our position as a leader in the folder-gluer peripheral solutions, enabling us to offer exponentially growing combinations of machines and optional modules,” concludes Mathieu Tremblay, managing director, Impack. PW